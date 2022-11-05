Rainfall Totals 11/4 - 11/5 7 AM

Well, the rain returned in grand fashion, with many areas receiving one to two inches of rain. We desperately needed it, and it is still raining in many areas as I write this on Saturday morning.
Below are the rainfall totals from November 4th until this morning at 7 AM. More rainfall totals will be posted tomorrow from whatever we receive for rainfall today.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|1.46
|Dubuque
|2.02
|Cedar Rapids
|2.15
|Iowa City
|1.95
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|2.18
|Anamosa 0.6 ESE
|2.70
|Anamosa 1 S
|1.95
|Anamosa 3SSW, IA
|2.22
|Beaman
|2.02
|BELLE PLAINE, IA
|2.62
|Bellevue 0.3 SSW
|1.25
|Bellevue 9 NNW
|1.71
|Bellevue LD 12, IA
|1.20
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|1.70
|BOONE, IA
|0.09
|Boscobel
|1.68
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|1.51
|Cedar Falls
|1.43
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|1.50
|Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE
|2.61
|Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE
|1.80
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|1.87
|Cedar Rapids 4.1 NW
|1.83
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|2.24
|Central City
|2.03
|Central City 6.7 W
|2.55
|CHARLES CITY, IA
|0.55
|CLUTIER, IA
|1.99
|Coralville 1.3 SE
|1.75
|De Soto
|1.01
|Decorah
|0.84
|Decorah 4.9SE
|1.29
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|1.24
|Dickeyville 0.1 SW
|2.03
|Dorchester 3 S
|1.04
|Dubuque #3, IA
|2.05
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|2.04
|Dubuque L&D 11, IA
|1.89
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|2.00
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|1.95
|Dysart
|1.51
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|2.15
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|1.85
|Eldora
|1.18
|Eldorado 1 E
|1.33
|Elizabeth
|1.41
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|1.68
|ELKADER 6SSW, IA
|2.05
|Ely 0.5 SE
|2.53
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|1.94
|FAYETTE, IA
|1.55
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|1.14
|Garber
|2.01
|GARWIN, IA
|2.09
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|2.05
|Gilbertville 1.0 NW
|1.90
|Grundy Center
|0.90
|GRUNDY CENTER, IA
|1.60
|GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA
|1.70
|HAMPTON, IA
|0.53
|Hanover 0.2 NW
|1.60
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|1.70
|Haven 1 NE
|2.39
|Hiawatha 0.9 SW
|1.74
|Independence
|1.75
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|1.71
|Ionia 2 W
|0.82
|IONIA 2W, IA
|1.00
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|2.25
|IOWA CITY, IA
|2.60
|Iowa Falls
|0.29
|Kesley, IA
|0.87
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|2.05
|Lancaster
|1.39
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|1.32
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|2.21
|Littleport
|1.85
|LOWDEN, IA
|1.87
|Lynxville 3 SW
|1.63
|Lynxville Dam 9
|1.60
|MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA
|2.18
|MAQUOKETA 4 W, IA
|1.31
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|2.04
|Marengo 3.6 N
|2.48
|MARENGO, IA
|1.90
|Marion
|2.11
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|2.05
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|1.65
|Marquette
|1.63
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|1.67
|Middleburg
|2.69
|Monticello, IA
|2.08
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|1.63
|Muscoda 0.5 WSW
|1.71
|NASHUA 2SW, IA
|1.00
|New Hampton
|1.18
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.88
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.91
|New Hartford
|1.22
|New Providence
|1.25
|New Providence 2 NE
|0.68
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.55
|NORTH ENGLISH, IA
|2.20
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|2.15
|Oelwein
|1.45
|Olin
|1.86
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.40
|Oxford 3 E
|1.63
|Parkersburg
|1.20
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|2.10
|Parnell 4 S
|1.83
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|1.84
|Platteville
|1.76
|Platteville 0.3 NE
|2.45
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|1.93
|Prairie Du Chien
|1.83
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|1.72
|Reinbeck
|1.84
|Riceville
|0.37
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|1.45
|Robins 0.8 SE
|1.71
|Saratoga
|0.65
|Sigourney
|1.76
|Sigourney, IA
|2.20
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|1.82
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|1.87
|Spillville
|1.04
|ST ANSGAR, IA
|0.30
|Steamboat Rock
|1.10
|Steuben
|2.11
|Stockton
|1.81
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|1.72
|Tama
|1.94
|Tipton
|1.45
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|2.08
|TRAER, IA
|2.02
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.57
|Urbana
|1.19
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|2.20
|Vinton
|1.35
|Vinton 3.6 SE
|2.22
|Washington 5.8 SW
|2.10
|WASHINGTON, IA
|2.15
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|1.75
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|1.72
|Waupeton
|1.67
|Wellman 4.0 E
|2.07
|West Branch 2.0 NNW
|2.67
|WILLIAMSBURG 3 SE, IA
|2.05
|Winnebago
|1.46
|Winthrop
|1.95
|Winthrop 5.6 NNE
|2.38