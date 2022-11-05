 Skip to main content
Rainfall Totals 11/4 - 11/5 7 AM

Well, the rain returned in grand fashion, with many areas receiving one to two inches of rain. We desperately needed it, and it is still raining in many areas as I write this on Saturday morning.

Below are the rainfall totals from November 4th until this morning at 7 AM. More rainfall totals will be posted tomorrow from whatever we receive for rainfall today. 

CityAmount
Waterloo1.46
Dubuque2.02
Cedar Rapids2.15
Iowa City1.95
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N 2.18
Anamosa 0.6 ESE 2.70
Anamosa 1 S1.95
Anamosa 3SSW, IA2.22
Beaman2.02
BELLE PLAINE, IA2.62
Bellevue 0.3 SSW 1.25
Bellevue 9 NNW1.71
Bellevue LD 12, IA1.20
Bloomington 3.5 N1.70
BOONE, IA0.09
Boscobel1.68
Cassville 7.8 ENE1.51
Cedar Falls1.43
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 1.50
Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE 2.61
Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE 1.80
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 1.87
Cedar Rapids 4.1 NW 1.83
Center Point 0.6 NNW 2.24
Central City2.03
Central City 6.7 W 2.55
CHARLES CITY, IA0.55
CLUTIER, IA1.99
Coralville 1.3 SE 1.75
De Soto1.01
Decorah0.84
Decorah 4.9SE 1.29
Decorah 7.9 ENE 1.24
Dickeyville 0.1 SW2.03
Dorchester 3 S1.04
Dubuque #3, IA2.05
Dubuque 1.0 SE 2.04
Dubuque L&D 11, IA1.89
Dundee 1.4 NNE 2.00
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 1.95
Dysart1.51
East Dubuque 1.7 SE2.15
Eastman 2.4 NNE1.85
Eldora1.18
Eldorado 1 E1.33
Elizabeth1.41
Elkader 6.8 WSW 1.68
ELKADER 6SSW, IA2.05
Ely 0.5 SE 2.53
Fairfax 4.0 NW 1.94
FAYETTE, IA1.55
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 1.14
Garber2.01
GARWIN, IA2.09
Gays Mills 1.0 NE2.05
Gilbertville 1.0 NW 1.90
Grundy Center0.90
GRUNDY CENTER, IA1.60
GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA1.70
HAMPTON, IA0.53
Hanover 0.2 NW1.60
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 1.70
Haven 1 NE2.39
Hiawatha 0.9 SW 1.74
Independence1.75
Independence 0.6 ESE 1.71
Ionia 2 W0.82
IONIA 2W, IA1.00
Iowa City 2.3 E 2.25
IOWA CITY, IA2.60
Iowa Falls0.29
Kesley, IA0.87
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 2.05
Lancaster1.39
Lansing 4.1 NW 1.32
Lisbon 0.1 W 2.21
Littleport1.85
LOWDEN, IA1.87
Lynxville 3 SW1.63
Lynxville Dam 91.60
MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA2.18
MAQUOKETA 4 W, IA1.31
Marengo 2.6 SSW 2.04
Marengo 3.6 N 2.48
MARENGO, IA1.90
Marion2.11
Marion 0.4 NNW 2.05
Marion 1.7 NNW 1.65
Marquette1.63
McGregor 6.4 WNW 1.67
Middleburg2.69
Monticello, IA2.08
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 1.63
Muscoda 0.5 WSW1.71
NASHUA 2SW, IA1.00
New Hampton1.18
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.88
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.91
New Hartford1.22
New Providence1.25
New Providence 2 NE0.68
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.55
NORTH ENGLISH, IA2.20
North Liberty 0.7 SSW 2.15
Oelwein1.45
Olin1.86
Osage 4.7 E 0.40
Oxford 3 E1.63
Parkersburg1.20
Parnell 0.1 SSW 2.10
Parnell 4 S1.83
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW1.84
Platteville1.76
Platteville 0.3 NE2.45
Platteville 1.1 NE1.93
Prairie Du Chien1.83
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N1.72
Reinbeck1.84
Riceville0.37
Rickardsville 0.2 W 1.45
Robins 0.8 SE 1.71
Saratoga0.65
Sigourney1.76
Sigourney, IA2.20
Solon 0.3 ESE 1.82
Solon 0.4 WNW 1.87
Spillville1.04
ST ANSGAR, IA0.30
Steamboat Rock1.10
Steuben2.11
Stockton1.81
Stockton 3.4 NNE1.72
Tama1.94
Tipton1.45
Tipton 0.3 ESE 2.08
TRAER, IA2.02
Tripoli 2 N0.57
Urbana1.19
Vining 0.2 ENE 2.20
Vinton1.35
Vinton 3.6 SE 2.22
Washington 5.8 SW 2.10
WASHINGTON, IA2.15
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 1.75
Waucoma 3.2 S 1.72
Waupeton1.67
Wellman 4.0 E 2.07
West Branch 2.0 NNW 2.67
WILLIAMSBURG 3 SE, IA2.05
Winnebago1.46
Winthrop1.95
Winthrop 5.6 NNE 2.38

