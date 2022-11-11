Rainfall Totals 11/10/22

The farther south and east you went, the more likely you were to see rain. The cold front move quickly through the afternoon, then stalled out and expanded that rain during the evening. Areas in the south that desperately needed rain got it, as we head into the cold temperatures.
Below are the rainfall totals from yesterday. Some areas only saw a couple hundredths of an inch, while others saw greater than an inch and a half.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.04
|Dubuque
|0.79
|Cedar Rapids
|0.93
|Iowa City
|1.56
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.93
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.83
|Anamosa 3SSW, IA
|0.87
|Beaman
|0.09
|Belle Plaine 3 S
|0.17
|BELLE PLAINE, IA
|0.17
|Bellevue 9 NNW
|0.79
|Bellevue LD 12, IA
|0.55
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.42
|Boscobel
|0.44
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.79
|Cedar Falls
|0.06
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.09
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.74
|Central City
|0.82
|Charles City
|0.05
|CLUTIER, IA
|0.12
|Coralville Lake
|0.82
|De Soto
|0.08
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.02
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.08
|Dubuque #3, IA
|1.06
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.86
|Dubuque L&D 11, IA
|0.88
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.46
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.76
|Dysart
|0.16
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.90
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.36
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.04
|Elizabeth
|0.77
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.20
|ELKADER 6SSW, IA
|0.22
|FAYETTE, IA
|0.10
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.03
|Garber
|0.47
|GRUNDY CENTER, IA
|0.05
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.33
|Haven 1 NE
|0.06
|Independence
|0.34
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|0.33
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|1.24
|Iowa City 4 NE
|1.64
|IOWA CITY, IA
|1.16
|IOWA FALLS, IA
|0.02
|La Porte City
|0.15
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.08
|Ladora
|0.18
|Lancaster
|0.96
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|1.49
|Littleport
|0.39
|LOWDEN, IA
|0.72
|Lynxville 3 SW
|0.40
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.44
|Manchester
|0.30
|MAQUOKETA 4 W, IA
|0.63
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.41
|MARENGO, IA
|0.46
|Marion
|1.00
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.73
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.65
|Marquette
|0.24
|Middleburg
|0.85
|Monticello, IA
|1.15
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.14
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.06
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.07
|NEW HAMPTON, IA
|0.11
|NORTH ENGLISH, IA
|1.07
|Oelwein
|0.11
|Olin
|1.08
|Oxford 3 E
|0.50
|Parkersburg
|0.02
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.95
|Parnell 4 S
|0.24
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.29
|Platteville
|0.86
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.16
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.20
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.30
|Reinbeck
|0.14
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|1.18
|Riverside
|1.08
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.67
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.38
|Sigourney
|1.12
|Sigourney 2 S
|0.59
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|1.25
|Spillville
|0.06
|Steamboat Rock
|0.02
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.15
|Stockton
|0.38
|Stockton
|0.38
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.38
|Tama
|0.10
|Tipton
|0.72
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.09
|TRAER, IA
|0.07
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.06
|Urbana
|0.30
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.55
|Vinton
|0.06
|Vinton 3.6 SE
|0.47
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|0.14
|Waupeton
|0.78
|Wellman 4.0 E
|1.72
|Winthrop
|0.33