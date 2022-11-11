 Skip to main content
Rainfall Totals 11/10/22

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED (22).png

The farther south and east you went, the more likely you were to see rain. The cold front move quickly through the afternoon, then stalled out and expanded that rain during the evening. Areas in the south that desperately needed rain got it, as we head into the cold temperatures. 

Below are the rainfall totals from yesterday. Some areas only saw a couple hundredths of an inch, while others saw greater than an inch and a half. 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.04
Dubuque0.79
Cedar Rapids0.93
Iowa City1.56
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.93
Anamosa 1 S0.83
Anamosa 3SSW, IA0.87
Beaman0.09
Belle Plaine 3 S0.17
BELLE PLAINE, IA0.17
Bellevue 9 NNW0.79
Bellevue LD 12, IA0.55
Bloomington 3.5 N0.42
Boscobel0.44
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.79
Cedar Falls0.06
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.09
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.74
Central City0.82
Charles City0.05
CLUTIER, IA0.12
Coralville Lake0.82
De Soto0.08
Decorah 4.9SE 0.02
Dorchester 3 S0.08
Dubuque #3, IA1.06
Dubuque 1.0 SE 0.86
Dubuque L&D 11, IA0.88
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.46
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.76
Dysart0.16
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.90
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.36
Eldorado 1 E0.04
Elizabeth0.77
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.20
ELKADER 6SSW, IA0.22
FAYETTE, IA0.10
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.03
Garber0.47
GRUNDY CENTER, IA0.05
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.33
Haven 1 NE0.06
Independence0.34
Independence 0.6 ESE 0.33
Iowa City 2.3 E 1.24
Iowa City 4 NE1.64
IOWA CITY, IA1.16
IOWA FALLS, IA0.02
La Porte City0.15
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.08
Ladora0.18
Lancaster0.96
Lisbon 0.1 W 1.49
Littleport0.39
LOWDEN, IA0.72
Lynxville 3 SW0.40
Lynxville Dam 90.44
Manchester0.30
MAQUOKETA 4 W, IA0.63
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.41
MARENGO, IA0.46
Marion1.00
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.73
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.65
Marquette0.24
Middleburg0.85
Monticello, IA1.15
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.14
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.06
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.07
NEW HAMPTON, IA0.11
NORTH ENGLISH, IA1.07
Oelwein0.11
Olin1.08
Oxford 3 E0.50
Parkersburg0.02
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.95
Parnell 4 S0.24
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.29
Platteville0.86
Postville 5.5 NE 0.16
Prairie Du Chien0.20
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.30
Reinbeck0.14
Rickardsville 0.2 W 1.18
Riverside1.08
Robins 0.8 SE 0.67
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.38
Sigourney1.12
Sigourney 2 S0.59
Solon 0.4 WNW 1.25
Spillville0.06
Steamboat Rock0.02
Steuben 4 SE0.15
Stockton0.38
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.38
Tama0.10
Tipton0.72
Toledo 1 NW0.09
TRAER, IA0.07
Tripoli 2 N0.06
Urbana0.30
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.55
Vinton0.06
Vinton 3.6 SE 0.47
Waucoma 3.2 S 0.14
Waupeton0.78
Wellman 4.0 E 1.72
Winthrop0.33

