Rainfall Totals 10/5/22

As you can see above, it wasn't the most rain we have ever seen, but rain we badly needed and unfortunately won't see again for a long time.
Below are the rainfall totals from yesterday. The northwestern portion of the viewing area saw the most rainfall.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.26
|Dubuque
|0.04
|Cedar Rapids
|0.01
|Iowa City
|T
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|T
|Algona 0.7 SE
|0.44
|Amana
|0.02
|Anamosa 3SSW, IA
|T
|Aurora
|0.12
|Beaman
|0.41
|BELLE PLAINE, IA
|0.03
|Bellevue LD 12, IA
|0.02
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.03
|Cedar Falls
|0.32
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.29
|Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE
|0.25
|Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW
|0.03
|Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE
|0.03
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.02
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.07
|CHARLES CITY, IA
|0.02
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|0.01
|Dubuque #3, IA
|0.02
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.04
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.13
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.02
|Dysart
|0.2
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|T
|Eldora 1.2 ENE
|0.09
|Eldora 1.7 SSE
|0.09
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.06
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.11
|ELKADER 6SSW, IA
|0.1
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.01
|Fairbank
|0.18
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.05
|FAYETTE, IA
|0.25
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.07
|Garber
|0.1
|Grundy Center
|0.23
|GRUNDY CENTER, IA
|0.15
|GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA
|0.01
|Hampton
|0.07
|HAMPTON, IA
|0.04
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|T
|Haven 1 NE
|0.03
|Independence
|0.19
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.2
|Ionia 2 W
|0.17
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|T
|IOWA FALLS, IA
|0.05
|La Porte City
|0.22
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.16
|Ladora
|0.05
|Lancaster
|0.03
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.02
|Littleport
|0.1
|LOWDEN, IA
|0.04
|Manchester
|0.07
|MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA
|0.12
|MAQUOKETA 4 W, IA
|0.05
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.04
|Marion
|0.06
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.02
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.02
|Marquette
|0.03
|Monticello, IA
|0.1
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.18
|NASHUA 2SW, IA
|0.05
|New Hampton
|0.19
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.16
|NEW HAMPTON, IA
|0.15
|New Hartford
|0.28
|New Providence
|0.1
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|0.01
|Oelwein
|0.22
|OELWEIN 1E, IA
|0.04
|Olin
|0.04
|Parkersburg
|0.39
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.05
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.03
|Reinbeck
|0.32
|Riceville
|0.03
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.01
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.07
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.05
|Sigourney, IA
|T
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.03
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.03
|Spillville
|0.02
|Stanley
|0.13
|Steamboat Rock
|0.25
|Tipton 0.7 N
|0.03
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.12
|TRAER, IA
|0.03
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.13
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.09
|VINTON, IA
|0.05
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.05
|WASHINGTON, IA
|0.07
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.45
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|0.13
|WAUCOMA, IA
|0.25
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.02
|West Branch 2.0 NNW
|0.02
|Winthrop
|0.17