Rainfall Totals 10/5/22

  • Updated
Rainfall.png

As you can see above, it wasn't the most rain we have ever seen, but rain we badly needed and unfortunately won't see again for a long time.

Below are the rainfall totals from yesterday. The northwestern portion of the viewing area saw the most rainfall.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.26
Dubuque0.04
Cedar Rapids0.01
Iowa CityT
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N   T  
Algona 0.7 SE 0.44
Amana0.02
Anamosa 3SSW, IAT
Aurora0.12
Beaman0.41
BELLE PLAINE, IA0.03
Bellevue LD 12, IA0.02
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.03
Cedar Falls0.32
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.29
Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE 0.25
Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW 0.03
Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE 0.03
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.02
Central City 6.7 W 0.07
CHARLES CITY, IA0.02
Decorah 7.9 ENE 0.01
Dubuque #3, IA0.02
Dubuque 1.0 SE 0.04
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.13
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.02
Dysart0.2
Eastman 2.4 NNET
Eldora 1.2 ENE 0.09
Eldora 1.7 SSE 0.09
Eldorado 1 E0.06
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.11
ELKADER 6SSW, IA0.1
Ely 0.5 SE 0.01
Fairbank0.18
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.05
FAYETTE, IA0.25
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.07
Garber0.1
Grundy Center0.23
GRUNDY CENTER, IA0.15
GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA0.01
Hampton0.07
HAMPTON, IA0.04
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW   T  
Haven 1 NE0.03
Independence0.19
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.2
Ionia 2 W0.17
Iowa City 2.3 E   T  
IOWA FALLS, IA0.05
La Porte City0.22
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.16
Ladora0.05
Lancaster0.03
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.02
Littleport0.1
LOWDEN, IA0.04
Manchester0.07
MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA0.12
MAQUOKETA 4 W, IA0.05
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.04
Marion0.06
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.02
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.02
Marquette0.03
Monticello, IA0.1
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.18
NASHUA 2SW, IA0.05
New Hampton0.19
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.16
NEW HAMPTON, IA0.15
New Hartford0.28
New Providence0.1
North Liberty 0.7 SSW 0.01
Oelwein0.22
OELWEIN 1E, IA0.04
Olin0.04
Parkersburg0.39
Postville 5.5 NE 0.05
Prairie Du Chien0.03
Reinbeck0.32
Riceville0.03
Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.01
Robins 0.8 SE 0.07
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.05
Sigourney, IAT
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.03
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.03
Spillville0.02
Stanley0.13
Steamboat Rock0.25
Tipton 0.7 N 0.03
Toledo 1 NW0.12
TRAER, IA0.03
Tripoli 2 N0.13
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.09
VINTON, IA0.05
Washington 5.8 SW 0.05
WASHINGTON, IA0.07
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.45
Waucoma 3.2 S 0.13
WAUCOMA, IA0.25
Wellman 4.0 E 0.02
West Branch 2.0 NNW 0.02
Winthrop0.17

