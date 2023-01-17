Rainfall Totals 1/16/23

Well beyond the severe weather we had with the tornadoes and small hail, we also had quite a bit of rain across the area.
Below are the rainfall totals from yesterday, January 16th.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.39
|Dubuque
|0.80
|Cedar Rapids
|0.42
|Iowa City
|0.26
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.02
|Anamosa 0.6 ESE
|0.13
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.34
|Anamosa 3SSW, IA
|0.31
|Aurora
|0.47
|Beaman
|0.26
|Belle Plaine 3 S
|0.31
|BELLE PLAINE, IA
|0.19
|Bellevue 9 NNW
|0.29
|Bellevue LD 12, IA
|0.45
|BOONE, IA
|0.01
|CASCADE, IA
|0.41
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.41
|Cedar Falls
|0.39
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.44
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.51
|Center Junction 2.6 W
|0.30
|Central City
|0.53
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.34
|Central City, IA
|0.48
|Charles City
|0.52
|CLUTIER, IA
|0.49
|Coralville
|0.27
|Decorah
|0.14
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.26
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|0.23
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.29
|Dubuque #3, IA
|0.72
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.56
|Dubuque L&D 11, IA
|0.90
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.52
|Dysart
|0.80
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.53
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.56
|Eldora
|0.07
|Eldora 1.2 ENE
|0.09
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.30
|Elizabeth, IL
|0.53
|Elkader 5 NW
|0.47
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.70
|ELKADER 6SSW, IA
|0.40
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.59
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.52
|FAYETTE, IA
|0.40
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.36
|Garber
|0.52
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.50
|GRUNDY CENTER, IA
|0.20
|GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA
|0.40
|HAMPTON, IA
|0.43
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.43
|Haven 1 NE
|0.10
|Hopkinton 5.4 WSW
|0.70
|Independence
|0.54
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|0.57
|IONIA 2W, IA
|0.40
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.18
|IOWA FALLS, IA
|0.26
|Kesley, IA
|0.08
|La Porte City
|0.68
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.24
|Ladora
|0.06
|Lancaster
|0.46
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.64
|Littleport
|0.61
|LOWDEN, IA
|0.20
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.42
|MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA
|0.77
|MAQUOKETA 4 W, IA
|0.25
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.36
|MARENGO, IA
|0.40
|Marion
|0.61
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.48
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.45
|Marquette
|0.55
|McGregor
|0.51
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.52
|Middleburg
|0.63
|Monticello, IA
|0.28
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.30
|Muscoda 0.5 WSW
|0.66
|NASHUA 2SW, IA
|0.38
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.34
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.33
|NEW HAMPTON, IA
|0.38
|New Hartford
|0.31
|New Providence
|0.06
|Oelwein
|0.24
|OELWEIN 1E, IA
|0.61
|Olin
|0.36
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.44
|OSAGE, IA
|0.53
|Oxford 3 E
|0.19
|Parkersburg
|0.48
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.15
|Parnell 4 S
|0.10
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.58
|Platteville
|0.66
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.32
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.53
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.55
|Reinbeck
|0.19
|Riceville
|0.32
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.47
|Saratoga
|0.40
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.47
|Sigourney 2 S
|0.03
|Sigourney, IA
|0.20
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.24
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.25
|Spillville
|0.35
|ST ANSGAR, IA
|0.50
|Stacyville
|0.44
|Stanley
|0.63
|Steamboat Rock
|0.13
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.80
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.46
|Stockton, IL
|0.43
|STRAWBERRY POINT, IA
|0.40
|Tama
|0.53
|Tipton
|0.26
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|0.35
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.16
|TOLEDO 3 N, IA
|0.07
|TRAER, IA
|0.20
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.26
|Urbana
|0.25
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.45
|VINTON, IA
|0.53
|WASHINGTON, IA
|T
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.14
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|0.39
|WAUCOMA, IA
|0.33
|WAUKON, IA
|0.35
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.06
|WILLIAMSBURG 3 SE, IA
|0.19
|Winthrop
|0.42
|Winthrop 5.6 NNE
|0.21