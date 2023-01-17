 Skip to main content
...Moderate to Heavy Snow Possible Wednesday Afternoon through
Thursday Morning...

.Snow will spread north across much of central and northern Iowa
by Wednesday afternoon. Snowfall rates may peak at 1 to 2 inches
per hour at times during the late afternoon and evening hours
Wednesday. Some minor blowing snow may occur with wind gusts in
the 20 to 25 mph range but it is not expected to be a significant
impact with this event. The precipitation may be a wintry mix or
even rain at times early in the event over parts of central Iowa,
mainly south of Interstate 80 and therefore, snowfall amounts are
less certain in these areas. The snow will gradually end from
southwest to northeast on Thursday.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 9 inches with the greatest amounts along
and north of a Waterloo to Ames to Atlantic line. Minor ice
accumulations are possible over the far south edge of the
watch.

* WHERE...Parts of central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Wednesday evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Rainfall Totals 1/16/23

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED (23).png

Well beyond the severe weather we had with the tornadoes and small hail, we also had quite a bit of rain across the area.

Below are the rainfall totals from yesterday, January 16th.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.39
Dubuque0.80
Cedar Rapids0.42
Iowa City0.26
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.02
Anamosa 0.6 ESE 0.13
Anamosa 1 S0.34
Anamosa 3SSW, IA0.31
Aurora0.47
Beaman0.26
Belle Plaine 3 S0.31
BELLE PLAINE, IA0.19
Bellevue 9 NNW0.29
Bellevue LD 12, IA0.45
BOONE, IA0.01
CASCADE, IA0.41
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.41
Cedar Falls0.39
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.44
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.51
Center Junction 2.6 W 0.30
Central City0.53
Central City 6.7 W 0.34
Central City, IA0.48
Charles City0.52
CLUTIER, IA0.49
Coralville0.27
Decorah0.14
Decorah 4.9SE 0.26
Decorah 7.9 ENE 0.23
Dorchester 3 S0.29
Dubuque #3, IA0.72
Dubuque 1.0 SE 0.56
Dubuque L&D 11, IA0.90
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.52
Dysart0.80
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.53
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.56
Eldora0.07
Eldora 1.2 ENE 0.09
Eldorado 1 E0.30
Elizabeth, IL0.53
Elkader 5 NW0.47
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.70
ELKADER 6SSW, IA0.40
Ely 0.5 SE 0.59
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.52
FAYETTE, IA0.40
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.36
Garber0.52
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.50
GRUNDY CENTER, IA0.20
GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA0.40
HAMPTON, IA0.43
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.43
Haven 1 NE0.10
Hopkinton 5.4 WSW 0.70
Independence0.54
Independence 0.6 ESE 0.57
IONIA 2W, IA0.40
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.18
IOWA FALLS, IA0.26
Kesley, IA0.08
La Porte City0.68
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.24
Ladora0.06
Lancaster0.46
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.64
Littleport0.61
LOWDEN, IA0.20
Lynxville Dam 90.42
MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA0.77
MAQUOKETA 4 W, IA0.25
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.36
MARENGO, IA0.40
Marion0.61
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.48
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.45
Marquette0.55
McGregor0.51
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.52
Middleburg0.63
Monticello, IA0.28
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.30
Muscoda 0.5 WSW0.66
NASHUA 2SW, IA0.38
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.34
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.33
NEW HAMPTON, IA0.38
New Hartford0.31
New Providence0.06
Oelwein0.24
OELWEIN 1E, IA0.61
Olin0.36
Osage 4.7 E 0.44
OSAGE, IA0.53
Oxford 3 E0.19
Parkersburg0.48
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.15
Parnell 4 S0.10
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.58
Platteville0.66
Postville 5.5 NE 0.32
Prairie Du Chien0.53
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.55
Reinbeck0.19
Riceville0.32
Robins 0.8 SE 0.47
Saratoga0.40
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.47
Sigourney 2 S0.03
Sigourney, IA0.20
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.24
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.25
Spillville0.35
ST ANSGAR, IA0.50
Stacyville0.44
Stanley0.63
Steamboat Rock0.13
Steuben 4 SE0.80
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.46
Stockton, IL0.43
STRAWBERRY POINT, IA0.40
Tama0.53
Tipton0.26
Tipton 0.3 ESE 0.35
Toledo 1 NW0.16
TOLEDO 3 N, IA0.07
TRAER, IA0.20
Tripoli 2 N0.26
Urbana0.25
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.45
VINTON, IA0.53
WASHINGTON, IAT
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.14
Waucoma 3.2 S 0.39
WAUCOMA, IA0.33
WAUKON, IA0.35
Wellman 4.0 E 0.06
WILLIAMSBURG 3 SE, IA0.19
Winthrop0.42
Winthrop 5.6 NNE 0.21

