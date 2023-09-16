 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rainfall Totals: 09/15 through 7:00 AM 09/16

  • 0

A batch of showers slowly fizzled out while moving through northwestern sections of eastern Iowa. It did, however, drop a small amount of rainfall. Nothing more than about a tenth of an inch was observed in these northwestern areas. More showers and storms are a possibility today with the passage of a cold front.

KWWL 2023 MAX Storm ED (2).png

Here's a look at the full list of rainfall totals:

City:Amount:
Waterloo0.00
Dubuque0.00
Cedar Rapids0.00
Iowa CityT
  
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNWT
Cedar Falls 0.6 NT
Charles City0.05
Charles City 20.04
Coralville 1.4 S0.01
Decorah 4.9SET
Decorah 7.9 ENET
FayetteT
Fredericksburg 0.3 S0.03
Grundy Center0.02
Hampton0.10
Hampton Municipal AP0.04
Hubbard0.04
Ionia 2W0.04
Iowa Fall Municipal AP0.04
JCEM Hills0.02
McGregor 6.4 WNWT
New Hampton0.01
New Hampton 0.3 NNW0.02
New Hampton 0.4 SW0.04
New Providence 2NE0.02
Osage 4.7 E0.06
Riceville0.06
Saratoga0.04
Stacyville0.04
Steamboat Rock0.02
Waucoma 3.2 S0.01
Winnebago0.01

Tags

Recommended for you