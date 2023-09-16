Rainfall Totals: 09/15 through 7:00 AM 09/16

A batch of showers slowly fizzled out while moving through northwestern sections of eastern Iowa. It did, however, drop a small amount of rainfall. Nothing more than about a tenth of an inch was observed in these northwestern areas. More showers and storms are a possibility today with the passage of a cold front.
Here's a look at the full list of rainfall totals:
|City:
|Amount:
|Waterloo
|0.00
|Dubuque
|0.00
|Cedar Rapids
|0.00
|Iowa City
|T
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|T
|Cedar Falls 0.6 N
|T
|Charles City
|0.05
|Charles City 2
|0.04
|Coralville 1.4 S
|0.01
|Decorah 4.9SE
|T
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|T
|Fayette
|T
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.03
|Grundy Center
|0.02
|Hampton
|0.10
|Hampton Municipal AP
|0.04
|Hubbard
|0.04
|Ionia 2W
|0.04
|Iowa Fall Municipal AP
|0.04
|JCEM Hills
|0.02
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|T
|New Hampton
|0.01
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.02
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.04
|New Providence 2NE
|0.02
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.06
|Riceville
|0.06
|Saratoga
|0.04
|Stacyville
|0.04
|Steamboat Rock
|0.02
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|0.01
|Winnebago
|0.01