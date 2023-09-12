 Skip to main content
Rainfall Totals 09/11 Through 7 AM 09/12

Showers were still moving through portions of the area during the morning hours of Monday, September 11, 2023 after 7:00 AM. Here's a look at some of the additional totals that fell after that time. Even though this rainfall event won't break the drought, it was welcome across eastern Iowa!

KWWL 2023 MAX Storm ED (1).png

Here's a detailed list of rainfall totals:

City:Amount:
Waterloo0.00
Dubuque0.01
Cedar Rapids0.02
Iowa City0.19
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.08
Anamosa 3 SSW0.01
Bellevue0.19
Boscobel0.12
Buncombe0.07
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW   T  
Center Point 0.6 NNW   T  
Central City 6.7 W   T  
Dickeyville 0.1 SW0.02
Dubuque 1.4 WNW   T  
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.01
Dyersville 1.7 ESE   T  
Eldorado 1E0.03
Elizabeth0.02
Elkader 6 SSW0.01
Elkader 6.8 WSW   T  
Ely 0.5 SE 0.06
Ely 2.0 N 0.03
Independence0.05
Independence 0.9 WNW   T  
Ionia 2NW0.01
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.16
JCEM Hills0.13
Johnson County EMA Lone Tree0.03
Lancaster0.17
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.04
Lone Tree 5SW0.29
Lowden0.19
Lynxville 3SW0.05
Manchester No. 20.02
Marengo0.01
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.05
Marengo 3.6 N 0.04
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.01
Marion 1.7 NNW   T  
Marquette0.09
Marshalltown 4SE0.11
Muscoda0.13
Muscoda 20.06
New Hartford0.11
New Providence 2NE0.09
Shellsburg 2.9 S   T  
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.06
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.13
Steamboat Rock0.12
Steuben0.10
Stockton0.02
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.01
Stockton 5.9 WNW0.03
Toledo 1NW0.30
Tripoli 2N0.06
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.15
Washington0.23
Washington 5.8 SW 0.17
West Branch 2.3 SSW 0.21
Williamsburg 0.6 SW 0.09
Williamsburg 3 SE0.05
Yellow River State Park0.06

