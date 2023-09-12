Rainfall Totals 09/11 Through 7 AM 09/12

Showers were still moving through portions of the area during the morning hours of Monday, September 11, 2023 after 7:00 AM. Here's a look at some of the additional totals that fell after that time. Even though this rainfall event won't break the drought, it was welcome across eastern Iowa!
Here's a detailed list of rainfall totals:
|City:
|Amount:
|Waterloo
|0.00
|Dubuque
|0.01
|Cedar Rapids
|0.02
|Iowa City
|0.19
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.08
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.01
|Bellevue
|0.19
|Boscobel
|0.12
|Buncombe
|0.07
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|T
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|T
|Central City 6.7 W
|T
|Dickeyville 0.1 SW
|0.02
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|T
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.01
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|T
|Eldorado 1E
|0.03
|Elizabeth
|0.02
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.01
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|T
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.06
|Ely 2.0 N
|0.03
|Independence
|0.05
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|T
|Ionia 2NW
|0.01
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.16
|JCEM Hills
|0.13
|Johnson County EMA Lone Tree
|0.03
|Lancaster
|0.17
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.04
|Lone Tree 5SW
|0.29
|Lowden
|0.19
|Lynxville 3SW
|0.05
|Manchester No. 2
|0.02
|Marengo
|0.01
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.05
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.04
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.01
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|T
|Marquette
|0.09
|Marshalltown 4SE
|0.11
|Muscoda
|0.13
|Muscoda 2
|0.06
|New Hartford
|0.11
|New Providence 2NE
|0.09
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|T
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.06
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.13
|Steamboat Rock
|0.12
|Steuben
|0.10
|Stockton
|0.02
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.01
|Stockton 5.9 WNW
|0.03
|Toledo 1NW
|0.30
|Tripoli 2N
|0.06
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.15
|Washington
|0.23
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.17
|West Branch 2.3 SSW
|0.21
|Williamsburg 0.6 SW
|0.09
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|0.05
|Yellow River State Park
|0.06