Rainfall Totals: 08/25/2023

After all of the high heat and humidity we dealt with during a large chunk of the past week, a batch of some showers and storms rolled through northern and central sections of the viewing area yesterday morning, Friday, 08/25/2023. There were also some additional showers that impacted southern areas, but total accumulation was small with these passing showers. This event was not a drought buster by any means. Unfortunately, the extended forecast looks to remain dry, so this may be the last rain event for the foreseeable future. 

Here's a look at the totals:

City:Amount:
Waterloo0.23
Cedar Rapids0.00
Iowa City0.00
Dubuque0.00
  
Alexander 2.1 S 0.24
Anamosa 0.6 ESE 0.02
Anamosa 3 SSWT
Asbury 0.4 SW 0.04
Aurora0.14
Beaman0.62
Belle Plain0.03
Bloomington 3.5 N 0.04
Boscobel0.02
Cassville 7.8 ENE 0.05
Cedar Falls0.13
Cedar Falls 0.4 NE 0.23
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.18
Cedar Falls 0.6 N 0.22
Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE 0.15
Cedar Falls 20.10
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.03
Cedar Rapids No. 1T
Center Point 0.6 NNW 0.05
Charles City0.39
Charles City0.26
Charles City 20.31
Charles City 30.19
ClutierT
Decorah0.18
Decorah0.07
Decorah 4.9SE 0.13
Decorah 7.9 ENE 0.12
Dickeyville 0.1 SW 0.03
Dorchester 3 S0.03
Dubuque0.04
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.03
Dubuque 20.03
Dubuque 30.03
Dubuque 40.02
Dubuque L&D 110.01
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.12
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.05
Dysart0.04
Dysart 3.1 N 0.02
Eastman 2.4 NNE 0.06
Eldora0.49
Eldora 1.2 ENE 1.09
Eldorado 1 E0.10
Elkader 6 SSW0.17
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.20
Elma0.27
Ely 2.0 N 0.02
Fairbank0.14
Fayette0.15
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.22
Garwin0.11
Gays Mills 1.0 NE 0.21
Gilbertville 1.0 NW 0.08
Grundy Center0.10
Grundy Center0.09
Guttenberg L&D 100.05
Hampton0.08
Hampton Municipal Airport0.17
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.07
Hubbard0.24
Independence 0.6 ESE 0.26
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.21
Independence 10.26
Independence 20.28
Independence Municipal Airport0.17
Ionia 2 W0.05
Iowa Falls0.58
Iowa Falls Municipal Airport0.35
Johnson County EMA0.03
Kesley0.14
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.06
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.03
Lime Springs 1.5 N0.17
Littleport0.15
LowdenT
Lynxville 3 SW0.03
Manchester0.07
Manchester No. 20.13
Marhshalltown Municipal Airport0.07
Marquette0.07
Masonville0.02
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.07
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.03
Muscoda 0.5 WSW 0.01
Nashua 2 SW0.27
New Hampton0.24
New Hampton0.27
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.21
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.25
New Hartford0.13
New Providence0.75
New Providence 2 NE0.23
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.36
Oelwein 1 E0.21
Oelwein Municipal Airport0.16
Olin 0.03 
Orange City 0.3 ENE 0.02
Osage0.34
Osage 4.7 E 0.34
Parkersburg0.21
Parnell 4 S0.06
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW 0.04
Platteville0.09
Postville 5.5 NE 0.08
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N 0.08
Prairie Du Chien 9.9 SE 0.03
Prairie Du Chien Municipal Airport0.04
Quasqueton0.16
Reinbeck0.22
Reinbeck 20.35
Riceville0.30
Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.06
Saratoga0.31
Sigourney 2 S0.03
Spillville0.14
St. Ansgar0.38
Stacyville0.26
Stanley0.09
Stanley 4 W0.12
Steamboat Rock0.76
Steuben0.03
Steuben 4 SE0.03
StocktonT
Stockton 3.4 NNE   T  
Tama0.02
Toledo 1 NW 0.11 
Toledo 3 N0.06
Tripoli 0.4 SW 0.21
Vinton1.00
WashingtonT
Waterloo0.15
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.21
Waterloo 20.16
Waterloo 6.7 E 0.28
Waucoma 3.2 S 0.18
Wellman 4.0 E 0.03
Winthrop0.19
Winthrop 5.6 NNE 0.08
Yellow River State Forest0.14

