Rainfall Totals: 08/25/2023

After all of the high heat and humidity we dealt with during a large chunk of the past week, a batch of some showers and storms rolled through northern and central sections of the viewing area yesterday morning, Friday, 08/25/2023. There were also some additional showers that impacted southern areas, but total accumulation was small with these passing showers. This event was not a drought buster by any means. Unfortunately, the extended forecast looks to remain dry, so this may be the last rain event for the foreseeable future.
Here's a look at the totals:
|City:
|Amount:
|Waterloo
|0.23
|Cedar Rapids
|0.00
|Iowa City
|0.00
|Dubuque
|0.00
|Alexander 2.1 S
|0.24
|Anamosa 0.6 ESE
|0.02
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|T
|Asbury 0.4 SW
|0.04
|Aurora
|0.14
|Beaman
|0.62
|Belle Plain
|0.03
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.04
|Boscobel
|0.02
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.05
|Cedar Falls
|0.13
|Cedar Falls 0.4 NE
|0.23
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.18
|Cedar Falls 0.6 N
|0.22
|Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE
|0.15
|Cedar Falls 2
|0.10
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.03
|Cedar Rapids No. 1
|T
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|0.05
|Charles City
|0.39
|Charles City
|0.26
|Charles City 2
|0.31
|Charles City 3
|0.19
|Clutier
|T
|Decorah
|0.18
|Decorah
|0.07
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.13
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|0.12
|Dickeyville 0.1 SW
|0.03
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.03
|Dubuque
|0.04
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.03
|Dubuque 2
|0.03
|Dubuque 3
|0.03
|Dubuque 4
|0.02
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.01
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.12
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.05
|Dysart
|0.04
|Dysart 3.1 N
|0.02
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.06
|Eldora
|0.49
|Eldora 1.2 ENE
|1.09
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.10
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.17
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.20
|Elma
|0.27
|Ely 2.0 N
|0.02
|Fairbank
|0.14
|Fayette
|0.15
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.22
|Garwin
|0.11
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.21
|Gilbertville 1.0 NW
|0.08
|Grundy Center
|0.10
|Grundy Center
|0.09
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|0.05
|Hampton
|0.08
|Hampton Municipal Airport
|0.17
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.07
|Hubbard
|0.24
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|0.26
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.21
|Independence 1
|0.26
|Independence 2
|0.28
|Independence Municipal Airport
|0.17
|Ionia 2 W
|0.05
|Iowa Falls
|0.58
|Iowa Falls Municipal Airport
|0.35
|Johnson County EMA
|0.03
|Kesley
|0.14
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.06
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.03
|Lime Springs 1.5 N
|0.17
|Littleport
|0.15
|Lowden
|T
|Lynxville 3 SW
|0.03
|Manchester
|0.07
|Manchester No. 2
|0.13
|Marhshalltown Municipal Airport
|0.07
|Marquette
|0.07
|Masonville
|0.02
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.07
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.03
|Muscoda 0.5 WSW
|0.01
|Nashua 2 SW
|0.27
|New Hampton
|0.24
|New Hampton
|0.27
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.21
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.25
|New Hartford
|0.13
|New Providence
|0.75
|New Providence 2 NE
|0.23
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.36
|Oelwein 1 E
|0.21
|Oelwein Municipal Airport
|0.16
|Olin 0.03
|Orange City 0.3 ENE
|0.02
|Osage
|0.34
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.34
|Parkersburg
|0.21
|Parnell 4 S
|0.06
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.04
|Platteville
|0.09
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.08
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.08
|Prairie Du Chien 9.9 SE
|0.03
|Prairie Du Chien Municipal Airport
|0.04
|Quasqueton
|0.16
|Reinbeck
|0.22
|Reinbeck 2
|0.35
|Riceville
|0.30
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.06
|Saratoga
|0.31
|Sigourney 2 S
|0.03
|Spillville
|0.14
|St. Ansgar
|0.38
|Stacyville
|0.26
|Stanley
|0.09
|Stanley 4 W
|0.12
|Steamboat Rock
|0.76
|Steuben
|0.03
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.03
|Stockton
|T
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|T
|Tama
|0.02
|Toledo 1 NW 0.11
|Toledo 3 N
|0.06
|Tripoli 0.4 SW
|0.21
|Vinton
|1.00
|Washington
|T
|Waterloo
|0.15
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.21
|Waterloo 2
|0.16
|Waterloo 6.7 E
|0.28
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|0.18
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.03
|Winthrop
|0.19
|Winthrop 5.6 NNE
|0.08
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.14