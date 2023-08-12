 Skip to main content
Rainfall Totals - 08/11/2023

  • Updated
Showers and storms associated with a cold front moved through the viewing area on Friday night, 08/11/2023. Most of the activity was over the northern half of the area. The heaviest totals were found in both Butler and Bremer counties in Iowa, but there were some pockets of heavier rainfall in Winneshiek, Allamakee, Crawford, and Grant counties

There was even some hail reported with the storms that eventually moved through portions of Butler and Bremer counties with a report of 0.88" diameter hail coming out of Dumont in Butler county.

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED (2).png

Here are the rainfall totals:

City:Amount:
WaterlooT
Cedar Rapids0.00
Iowa City0.00
Dubuque0.04
  
Anamosa 0.6 ESE 0.01
Bloomington 3.5 N 0.01
Boscobel0.06
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW T  
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.01
Cedar Rapids 5.8 N 0.01
Cedar Rapids0.04
Center Point 0.6 NNW T  
Charles City0.06
Charles City0.07
Decorah 4.9SE 0.52
Decorah 7.9 ENE 0.02
De Soto0.09
Dubuque0.03
Dubuque L&D 110.05
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.03
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.03
Eastman 2.4 NNE 0.17
Elizabeth0.05
Elkader 6 SSW0.01
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.02
Fairbank0.03
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.01
Gays Mills 1.0 NE 0.69
Hampton0.17
Hampton Municipal Airport0.02
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.50
Hills0.02
Ionia 2 W0.05
Ionia 2 W0.02
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.01
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.01
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.25
Lime Springs 1.5 N 0.24
Lynxville Dam 90.16
Lynxville 3 SW0.15
Maquoketa 4 W0.02
Marion0.02
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.03
Marquette0.03
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.17
Muscoda0.47
Muscoda 0.5 WSW 0.48
Muscoda 20.37
Nashua 2 SW0.31
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.02
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.02
Osage 4.7 E 0.16
Platteville0.35
Platteville 1.1 NE T  
Postville 5.5 NE 0.02
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N 0.36
Riceville0.10
Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.35
Robins0.06
Robins 0.8 SE 0.03
Saratoga0.08
Spillville0.04
Stacyville0.10
St. Ansgar0.10
Steuben 4 SE0.28
Steuben0.14
StocktonT
Stockton 3.4 NNE T  
Stockton 5.9 WNW 0.01
Strawberry Point0.01
Tripoli 0.4 SW 0.23
Tripoli 2 N0.14
Waterloo 1.9 SSE T  
Waverly0.70
West Branch 2.3 SSW T  
Yellow River State Forest0.33

