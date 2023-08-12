Rainfall Totals - 08/11/2023

Showers and storms associated with a cold front moved through the viewing area on Friday night, 08/11/2023. Most of the activity was over the northern half of the area. The heaviest totals were found in both Butler and Bremer counties in Iowa, but there were some pockets of heavier rainfall in Winneshiek, Allamakee, Crawford, and Grant counties
There was even some hail reported with the storms that eventually moved through portions of Butler and Bremer counties with a report of 0.88" diameter hail coming out of Dumont in Butler county.
Here are the rainfall totals:
|City:
|Amount:
|Waterloo
|T
|Cedar Rapids
|0.00
|Iowa City
|0.00
|Dubuque
|0.04
|Anamosa 0.6 ESE
|0.01
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.01
|Boscobel
|0.06
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|T
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.01
|Cedar Rapids 5.8 N
|0.01
|Cedar Rapids
|0.04
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|T
|Charles City
|0.06
|Charles City
|0.07
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.52
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|0.02
|De Soto
|0.09
|Dubuque
|0.03
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.05
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.03
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.03
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.17
|Elizabeth
|0.05
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.01
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.02
|Fairbank
|0.03
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.01
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.69
|Hampton
|0.17
|Hampton Municipal Airport
|0.02
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.50
|Hills
|0.02
|Ionia 2 W
|0.05
|Ionia 2 W
|0.02
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.01
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.01
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.25
|Lime Springs 1.5 N
|0.24
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.16
|Lynxville 3 SW
|0.15
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.02
|Marion
|0.02
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.03
|Marquette
|0.03
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.17
|Muscoda
|0.47
|Muscoda 0.5 WSW
|0.48
|Muscoda 2
|0.37
|Nashua 2 SW
|0.31
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.02
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.02
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.16
|Platteville
|0.35
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|T
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.02
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.36
|Riceville
|0.10
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.35
|Robins
|0.06
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.03
|Saratoga
|0.08
|Spillville
|0.04
|Stacyville
|0.10
|St. Ansgar
|0.10
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.28
|Steuben
|0.14
|Stockton
|T
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|T
|Stockton 5.9 WNW
|0.01
|Strawberry Point
|0.01
|Tripoli 0.4 SW
|0.23
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.14
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|T
|Waverly
|0.70
|West Branch 2.3 SSW
|T
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.33