Rainfall Totals - 08/08/2023

  • 0

During the afternoon hours of Tuesday, 08/08/2023, a few showers and isolated thunderstorms developed along a boundary over southeastern Iowa extending into northern Illinois. This was a classic example summer of pop-up showers and thunderstorms firing due to daytime heating. Rainfall was not widespread, but some areas over southeastern portions of the viewing area received rainfall ranging from a trace to about half an inch.

KWWL 2023 MAX Storm ED.png

A couple reports of funnel clouds also came in around Cedar Rapids and Iowa City yesterday afternoon with some of these showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Here are the rainfall totals:

City:Amount:
Waterloo0.00
Cedar Rapids0.00
Iowa City0.11
Dubuque0.49
  
Bellevue 9 NNW0.23
Bellevue LD 120.10
Cedar Rapids0.03
Coralville0.02
Dubuque0.11
Dubuque #20.05
Dubuque #30.13
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.10
Hills0.06
Hubbard0.03
Iowa City0.24
Iowa City0.27
Iowa City0.06
Iowa City0.05
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.08
Iowa FallsT
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.09
Lone Tree0.29
Lowden0.08
Manchester No. 20.02
Maquoketa 4 W0.02
Marion 0.4 NNW T  
MarshalltownT
Mount Carroll0.14
Olin0.21
Oxford 3 E0.03
Parnell 4 S0.02
Platteville0.17
Riverside0.19
Robins0.02
Sigourney 2 S0.11
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.06
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.02
StocktonT
Stockton 3.4 NNE T  
Tipton0.44
Washington0.03
Wellman 4.0 E 0.03
West Branch 2.3 SSW 0.39
Winnebago0.07

