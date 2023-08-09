Rainfall Totals - 08/08/2023

During the afternoon hours of Tuesday, 08/08/2023, a few showers and isolated thunderstorms developed along a boundary over southeastern Iowa extending into northern Illinois. This was a classic example summer of pop-up showers and thunderstorms firing due to daytime heating. Rainfall was not widespread, but some areas over southeastern portions of the viewing area received rainfall ranging from a trace to about half an inch.
A couple reports of funnel clouds also came in around Cedar Rapids and Iowa City yesterday afternoon with some of these showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Here are the rainfall totals:
|City:
|Amount:
|Waterloo
|0.00
|Cedar Rapids
|0.00
|Iowa City
|0.11
|Dubuque
|0.49
|Bellevue 9 NNW
|0.23
|Bellevue LD 12
|0.10
|Cedar Rapids
|0.03
|Coralville
|0.02
|Dubuque
|0.11
|Dubuque #2
|0.05
|Dubuque #3
|0.13
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.10
|Hills
|0.06
|Hubbard
|0.03
|Iowa City
|0.24
|Iowa City
|0.27
|Iowa City
|0.06
|Iowa City
|0.05
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.08
|Iowa Falls
|T
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.09
|Lone Tree
|0.29
|Lowden
|0.08
|Manchester No. 2
|0.02
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.02
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|T
|Marshalltown
|T
|Mount Carroll
|0.14
|Olin
|0.21
|Oxford 3 E
|0.03
|Parnell 4 S
|0.02
|Platteville
|0.17
|Riverside
|0.19
|Robins
|0.02
|Sigourney 2 S
|0.11
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.06
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.02
|Stockton
|T
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|T
|Tipton
|0.44
|Washington
|0.03
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.03
|West Branch 2.3 SSW
|0.39
|Winnebago
|0.07