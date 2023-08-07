 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rainfall Totals - 08/06/2023

  • 0

A low pressure system moved across the area yesterday bringing with it numerous showers and storms. Northeastern sections of the viewing area unfortunately did not see much in terms of rainfall, however, central and southern areas saw a healthy dose of rainfall. 

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED.png

Here are the totals from Sunday, 08/06/2023:

City:

Amount:
Waterloo0.53
DubuqueT
Cedar RapidsN/A
Iowa City0.73
  
Amana0.66
Anamosa 1 S0.39
Anamosa 3 SSW0.29
Beaman0.86
Belle Plain0.80
Bellvue LD 120.00
Bloomington 3.5 N   T  
Cassville 7.8 ENE   T  
Cedar Falls0.83
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.80
Cedar Falls 0.6 N 0.57
Cedar Falls 20.66
Cedar Rapids0.30
Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW 0.73
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.67
Cedar Rapids 5.8 N 0.54
Central City 6.7 W 0.55
Central City 6.7 W 0.32
Clutier0.58
Coralville1.07
Coralville Lake0.40
Dickeyville 0.1 SW 0.02
Dubuque L & D 20.00
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.09
Dysart0.48
Eastman 2.4 NNE   T  
Elizabeth0.02
Elkader 6 SSWT
Elkader 6.8 WSW   T  
Ely 0.5 SE 0.36
Ely 2.0 N 0.43
Fairbank0.03
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.61
Fayette0.01
Garwin0.71
Grundy Center0.52
Grundy Center0.41
Guttenberg L & D 100.00
Hampton0.63
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW   T  
Haven 1 NE0.55
Hiawatha 0.9 SW 0.58
Hudson 1.1 SSE 1.31
Independence0.18
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.20
Ionia 2 N0.63
Iowa City1.13
Iowa City0.81
Iowa City0.73
Iowa City0.82
Iowa City0.70
Iowa City 4 NE0.19
Iowa Falls1.17
Kesley 3 NNE 
Kesley 3 NNE0.47
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 1.05
Ladora0.28
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.33
Lone Tree1.39
Lowden0.40
Manchester No. 20.03
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.82
Marengo 3.6 N 0.70
Marion0.61
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.58
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.48
Marshalltown Municipal Airport 
McGregor 6.4 WNW   T  
Monticello0.19
Nashua 2 SW0.28
New Hampton0.16
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.16
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.21
New Hartford0.33
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.24
Oelwein 1 ET
oelwein Municipal Aiport0.04
Olin0.21
Osage0.48
Osage 4.7 E 0.16
Oxford 3 E0.61
Parkersburg0.47
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.95
Parnell 4 S0.83
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW   T  
Platteville 1.1 NE 0.01
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N   T  
Prairie Du Chien 9.9 SE   T  
Quasqueton0.16
Reinbeck1.55
Reinbeck 21.23
Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.02
Riverside1.49
Robins0.08
Robins 0.8 SE 0.56
Sigourney 2 S2.20
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.39
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.38
St. Ansgar0.22
Steuben 4 SE0.02
StocktonT
Stockton 3.4 NNE   T  
Tama0.41
Tipton 0.3 ESE 0.28
Toledo0.57
Toledo0.55
Traer0.57
Tripoli 2 N0.07
Urbana0.39
Vinton0.55
Vinton0.65
Vinton 3.6 SE 0.59
Washington1.94
Washington1.08
Waterloo1.26
Waterloo (Cedar Rriver)0.97
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 1.58
Wellman0.12
West Branch 2.3 SSW 0.71
Williamsburg 3 SE0.88
Winthrop0.07

Tags

Recommended for you