Rainfall Totals - 08/06/2023

A low pressure system moved across the area yesterday bringing with it numerous showers and storms. Northeastern sections of the viewing area unfortunately did not see much in terms of rainfall, however, central and southern areas saw a healthy dose of rainfall.
Here are the totals from Sunday, 08/06/2023:
City:
|Amount:
|Waterloo
|0.53
|Dubuque
|T
|Cedar Rapids
|N/A
|Iowa City
|0.73
|Amana
|0.66
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.39
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.29
|Beaman
|0.86
|Belle Plain
|0.80
|Bellvue LD 12
|0.00
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|T
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|T
|Cedar Falls
|0.83
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.80
|Cedar Falls 0.6 N
|0.57
|Cedar Falls 2
|0.66
|Cedar Rapids
|0.30
|Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW
|0.73
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.67
|Cedar Rapids 5.8 N
|0.54
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.55
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.32
|Clutier
|0.58
|Coralville
|1.07
|Coralville Lake
|0.40
|Dickeyville 0.1 SW
|0.02
|Dubuque L & D 2
|0.00
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.09
|Dysart
|0.48
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|T
|Elizabeth
|0.02
|Elkader 6 SSW
|T
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|T
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.36
|Ely 2.0 N
|0.43
|Fairbank
|0.03
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.61
|Fayette
|0.01
|Garwin
|0.71
|Grundy Center
|0.52
|Grundy Center
|0.41
|Guttenberg L & D 10
|0.00
|Hampton
|0.63
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|T
|Haven 1 NE
|0.55
|Hiawatha 0.9 SW
|0.58
|Hudson 1.1 SSE
|1.31
|Independence
|0.18
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.20
|Ionia 2 N
|0.63
|Iowa City
|1.13
|Iowa City
|0.81
|Iowa City
|0.73
|Iowa City
|0.82
|Iowa City
|0.70
|Iowa City 4 NE
|0.19
|Iowa Falls
|1.17
|Kesley 3 NNE
|Kesley 3 NNE
|0.47
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|1.05
|Ladora
|0.28
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.33
|Lone Tree
|1.39
|Lowden
|0.40
|Manchester No. 2
|0.03
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.82
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.70
|Marion
|0.61
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.58
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.48
|Marshalltown Municipal Airport
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|T
|Monticello
|0.19
|Nashua 2 SW
|0.28
|New Hampton
|0.16
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.16
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.21
|New Hartford
|0.33
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.24
|Oelwein 1 E
|T
|oelwein Municipal Aiport
|0.04
|Olin
|0.21
|Osage
|0.48
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.16
|Oxford 3 E
|0.61
|Parkersburg
|0.47
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.95
|Parnell 4 S
|0.83
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|T
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|0.01
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|T
|Prairie Du Chien 9.9 SE
|T
|Quasqueton
|0.16
|Reinbeck
|1.55
|Reinbeck 2
|1.23
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.02
|Riverside
|1.49
|Robins
|0.08
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.56
|Sigourney 2 S
|2.20
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.39
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.38
|St. Ansgar
|0.22
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.02
|Stockton
|T
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|T
|Tama
|0.41
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|0.28
|Toledo
|0.57
|Toledo
|0.55
|Traer
|0.57
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.07
|Urbana
|0.39
|Vinton
|0.55
|Vinton
|0.65
|Vinton 3.6 SE
|0.59
|Washington
|1.94
|Washington
|1.08
|Waterloo
|1.26
|Waterloo (Cedar Rriver)
|0.97
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|1.58
|Wellman
|0.12
|West Branch 2.3 SSW
|0.71
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|0.88
|Winthrop
|0.07