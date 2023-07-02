Rainfall Saturday morning (7/1) through Sunday morning (7/2)

Pockets of very heavy rainfall amounts were observed in parts of northeast Iowa off of a slow-moving cluster of showers and storms. There was unfortunately very little, if any, rainfall in the far north and west and only scattered showers in the south and east through this morning.
Here is a full list of 24-hour rainfall totals from Saturday 7 AM through Sunday 7 AM.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|1.52
|Dubuque
|0.02
|Cedar Rapids
|0.01
|Iowa City
|0.02
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.30
|Amana
|0.01
|Anamosa 0.6 ESE
|0.07
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.05
|Asbury 0.6 S
|0.01
|Aurora
|1.53
|Beaman
|0.44
|Belle Plaine 3 S
|0.05
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.30
|Cedar Falls
|0.32
|Cedar Falls
|0.37
|Cedar Falls (Cedar River)
|0.85
|Cedar Rapids
|0.13
|Cedar Rapids
|0.04
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.09
|Central City
|0.08
|Clutier
|0.14
|Coralville Lake
|0.03
|Dubuque #3
|0.03
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.06
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|1.08
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.11
|Dysart
|0.13
|Elizabeth
|0.05
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.07
|Ely 2.0 N
|0.03
|Ely 2.0 N
|0.04
|Fayette
|T
|Gilbertville 1.0 NW
|0.45
|Grundy Center
|0.13
|Haven 1 NE
|0.06
|Hills
|0.23
|Independence
|1.68
|Independence
|1.27
|Independence
|1.25
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|1.92
|Iowa City
|0.05
|Iowa City 1 E
|0.05
|Iowa City 4 NE
|0.13
|Ladora
|0.02
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.07
|Littleport
|0.09
|Lone Tree
|0.07
|Manchester
|1.65
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.03
|Marion
|0.07
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.06
|Marquette
|0.01
|Monticello
|0.57
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|0.02
|Olin
|0.22
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.18
|Oxford 3 E
|0.02
|Parkersburg
|0.06
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.10
|Parnell 4 S
|0.11
|Parnell 4 S
|0.11
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.52
|Reinbeck
|0.13
|Reinbeck
|0.08
|Riverside
|0.07
|Sigourney
|1.00
|Sigourney 2 S
|0.84
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.05
|Stanley
|2.65
|Stockton
|0.44
|Tama
|0.11
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|1.22
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.07
|Traer
|0.08
|Urbana
|0.12
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.35
|Vinton
|0.04
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.27
|Waterloo
|0.33
|Waterloo (Cedar River)
|0.52
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.55
|Waupeton
|0.21
|Wellman
|0.01
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.16
|Williamsburg 0.6 SW
|0.11
|Winthrop
|0.95