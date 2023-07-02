 Skip to main content
Rainfall Saturday morning (7/1) through Sunday morning (7/2)

Pockets of very heavy rainfall amounts were observed in parts of northeast Iowa off of a slow-moving cluster of showers and storms. There was unfortunately very little, if any, rainfall in the far north and west and only scattered showers in the south and east through this morning.

Here is a full list of 24-hour rainfall totals from Saturday 7 AM through Sunday 7 AM.

CityAmount
Waterloo1.52
Dubuque0.02
Cedar Rapids0.01
Iowa City0.02
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N0.30
Amana0.01
Anamosa 0.6 ESE0.07
Anamosa 1 S0.05
Asbury 0.6 S0.01
Aurora1.53
Beaman0.44
Belle Plaine 3 S0.05
Bloomington 3.5 N0.30
Cedar Falls0.32
Cedar Falls0.37
Cedar Falls (Cedar River)0.85
Cedar Rapids0.13
Cedar Rapids0.04
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.09
Central City0.08
Clutier0.14
Coralville Lake0.03
Dubuque #30.03
Dubuque L&D 110.06
Dundee 1.4 NNE 1.08
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.11
Dysart0.13
Elizabeth0.05
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.07
Ely 2.0 N 0.03
Ely 2.0 N0.04
FayetteT
Gilbertville 1.0 NW0.45
Grundy Center0.13
Haven 1 NE0.06
Hills0.23
Independence1.68
Independence1.27
Independence1.25
Independence 0.6 ESE1.92
Iowa City0.05
Iowa City 1 E0.05
Iowa City 4 NE0.13
Ladora0.02
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.07
Littleport0.09
Lone Tree0.07
Manchester1.65
Maquoketa 4 W0.03
Marion0.07
Marion 1.7 NNW0.06
Marquette0.01
Monticello0.57
North Liberty 0.7 SSW0.02
Olin0.22
Osage 4.7 E 0.18
Oxford 3 E0.02
Parkersburg0.06
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.10
Parnell 4 S0.11
Parnell 4 S0.11
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.52
Reinbeck0.13
Reinbeck0.08
Riverside0.07
Sigourney1.00
Sigourney 2 S0.84
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.05
Stanley2.65
Stockton0.44
Tama0.11
Tipton 0.3 ESE1.22
Toledo 1 NW0.07
Traer0.08
Urbana0.12
Vining 0.2 ENE0.35
Vinton0.04
Washington 5.8 SW0.27
Waterloo0.33
Waterloo (Cedar River)0.52
Waterloo 1.9 SSE0.55
Waupeton0.21
Wellman0.01
Wellman 4.0 E 0.16
Williamsburg 0.6 SW0.11
Winthrop0.95

