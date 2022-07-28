 Skip to main content
Rainfall amounts Wednesday 7/27 to Thursday 7/28

We had a nice drink of water last night with scattered showers moving through the Highway 20 corridor before gradually weakening this morning. There was also some sporadic showers yesterday morning after 7 AM.

Here is a full list of 24 hour rainfall totals below from 7 AM Wednesday 7/27 to 7 AM Thursday 7/28.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.34
Dubuque0.37
Cedar Rapids0.11
Iowa City0.02
  
Amana0.11
Anamosa 1 S0.20
Anamosa 3 SSW0.29
Asbury 0.4 SW 0.34
Asbury 0.6 S 0.10
Aurora0.43
Beaman0.57
Bellevue L&D 120.15
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.32
Cedar Falls0.23
Cedar Falls0.19
Cedar Falls0.17
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.29
Cedar Rapids0.40
Cedar Rapids0.14
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.12
Cedar Rapids 4.1 NW 0.19
Center Junction 2.6 W 0.16
Center Point 0.6 NNW 0.36
Central City0.33
Central City 6.7 W 0.23
Coralville0.03
Decorah 4.9SE 0.03
Decorah 7.9 ENE 0.03
Dubuque0.52
Dubuque #30.44
Dubuque 1.0 SE 0.35
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.40
Dubuque L&D 110.34
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.44
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.47
Dysart0.33
Dysart 3.1 N 0.26
Eagle Center0.54
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.35
Eldora 1.2 ENE 0.29
Eldora 1.7 SSE 0.65
Eldorado 1 E0.13
Elizabeth0.18
Elkader 6 SSW0.05
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.19
Ely 0.5 SE 0.12
Fairbank0.15
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.16
Fayette0.35
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.20
Garber0.09
Garwin0.30
Grundy Center0.15
Guttenberg L&D 100.46
Hampton0.04
Haven 1 NE0.61
Hills0.03
Hopkinton 5.4 WSW 0.48
Hudson 1.4 SSW 0.35
Independence0.43
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.34
Ionia 2 W0.20
Iowa City0.03
Iowa City 1 E0.02
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.06
Iowa City 4 NE0.05
Iowa Falls0.40
Kesley0.07
La Porte City0.39
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.19
Ladora0.02
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.06
Littleport0.07
Lowden0.07
Lynxville Dam 90.02
Manchester No. 20.41
Maquoketa 4 W0.15
Marengo0.23
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.16
Marengo 3.6 N 0.25
Marion0.44
Marion0.30
Marquette0.14
Martelle 1.0 N 0.28
Monticello0.33
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.39
Nashua 2 SW0.21
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.18
New Hartford0.35
North Liberty 0.7 SSW 0.05
North Liberty 1.4 NNE 0.05
Oelwein0.32
Olin0.21
Parkersburg0.28
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.05
Platteville 1.1 NE0.24
Postville 5.5 NE 0.07
Prairie Du Chien0.15
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.15
Reinbeck0.28
Robins 0.8 SE 0.29
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.37
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.09
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.08
Strawberry Point0.22
Tama0.15
Tipton 0.3 ESE 0.02
Tipton 0.7 N 0.02
Toledo 1 NW0.08
Traer0.33
Tripoli 2 N0.09
Urbana0.30
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.33
Vinton0.20
Vinton 3.6 SE 0.26
Waterloo0.32
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.34
Waucoma 3.2 S 0.08
West Branch 2.0 NNW 0.03
Williamsburg 3 SE0.10
Winthrop0.27
Yellow River State Forest0.48

