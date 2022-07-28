Rainfall amounts Wednesday 7/27 to Thursday 7/28

We had a nice drink of water last night with scattered showers moving through the Highway 20 corridor before gradually weakening this morning. There was also some sporadic showers yesterday morning after 7 AM.
Here is a full list of 24 hour rainfall totals below from 7 AM Wednesday 7/27 to 7 AM Thursday 7/28.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.34
|Dubuque
|0.37
|Cedar Rapids
|0.11
|Iowa City
|0.02
|Amana
|0.11
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.20
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.29
|Asbury 0.4 SW
|0.34
|Asbury 0.6 S
|0.10
|Aurora
|0.43
|Beaman
|0.57
|Bellevue L&D 12
|0.15
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.32
|Cedar Falls
|0.23
|Cedar Falls
|0.19
|Cedar Falls
|0.17
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.29
|Cedar Rapids
|0.40
|Cedar Rapids
|0.14
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.12
|Cedar Rapids 4.1 NW
|0.19
|Center Junction 2.6 W
|0.16
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|0.36
|Central City
|0.33
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.23
|Coralville
|0.03
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.03
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|0.03
|Dubuque
|0.52
|Dubuque #3
|0.44
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.35
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.40
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.34
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.44
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.47
|Dysart
|0.33
|Dysart 3.1 N
|0.26
|Eagle Center
|0.54
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.35
|Eldora 1.2 ENE
|0.29
|Eldora 1.7 SSE
|0.65
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.13
|Elizabeth
|0.18
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.05
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.19
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.12
|Fairbank
|0.15
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.16
|Fayette
|0.35
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.20
|Garber
|0.09
|Garwin
|0.30
|Grundy Center
|0.15
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|0.46
|Hampton
|0.04
|Haven 1 NE
|0.61
|Hills
|0.03
|Hopkinton 5.4 WSW
|0.48
|Hudson 1.4 SSW
|0.35
|Independence
|0.43
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.34
|Ionia 2 W
|0.20
|Iowa City
|0.03
|Iowa City 1 E
|0.02
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.06
|Iowa City 4 NE
|0.05
|Iowa Falls
|0.40
|Kesley
|0.07
|La Porte City
|0.39
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.19
|Ladora
|0.02
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.06
|Littleport
|0.07
|Lowden
|0.07
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.02
|Manchester No. 2
|0.41
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.15
|Marengo
|0.23
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.16
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.25
|Marion
|0.44
|Marion
|0.30
|Marquette
|0.14
|Martelle 1.0 N
|0.28
|Monticello
|0.33
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.39
|Nashua 2 SW
|0.21
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.18
|New Hartford
|0.35
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|0.05
|North Liberty 1.4 NNE
|0.05
|Oelwein
|0.32
|Olin
|0.21
|Parkersburg
|0.28
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.05
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|0.24
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.07
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.15
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.15
|Reinbeck
|0.28
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.29
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.37
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.09
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.08
|Strawberry Point
|0.22
|Tama
|0.15
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|0.02
|Tipton 0.7 N
|0.02
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.08
|Traer
|0.33
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.09
|Urbana
|0.30
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.33
|Vinton
|0.20
|Vinton 3.6 SE
|0.26
|Waterloo
|0.32
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.34
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|0.08
|West Branch 2.0 NNW
|0.03
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|0.10
|Winthrop
|0.27
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.48