Rainfall amounts through Sunday morning 9/18

  • 0

Scattered showers and storms were present across the area yesterday morning and then again in the late evening to overnight hours, even delaying the Iowa game for several hours. Most of the heaviest showers came in the south. Some storms produced small hail, including in Waterloo.

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED.png

Here is a full list of 24 hour rainfall totals below. These run from 7 AM, Saturday 9/17, to 7 AM, Sunday 9/18. You can find rainfall totals prior to 7 AM yesterday morning here.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.11
Dubuque0.01
Cedar Rapids0.38
Iowa City0.59
  
Amana0.83
Anamosa 0.6 ESE0.23
Anamosa 1 S0.21
Asbury 0.6 S0.18
Beaman0.91
Bellevue L&D 120.07
Bloomington 3.5 N0.10
Cedar Falls0.20
Cedar Falls0.15
Cedar Rapids0.06
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.17
Cedar Rapids 4.1 NW 0.13
Central City0.14
Central City 6.7 W 0.12
Clutier0.50
Coralville0.59
Coralville Lake0.55
Decorah 4.9SE   T  
Decorah 7.9 ENET
Dorchester 3 S0.05
Dubuque0.13
Dubuque0.18
Dubuque L&D 110.16
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.03
Dyersville 1.7 ESE0.02
Dysart0.47
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.06
Elizabeth0.03
Elkader 6 SSW0.01
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.21
Fayette0.15
Fredericksburg 0.3 S0.07
Garber0.05
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.06
Grundy Center0.34
Guttenberg L&D 100.01
Haven 1 NE0.35
Hills1.40
Independence0.16
Independence0.13
Iowa City0.55
Iowa City0.58
Iowa City0.78
Iowa City 1 E0.55
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.49
Iowa City 4 NE0.64
Iowa Falls0.14
Johnson County EMA1.72
Kesley0.12
Kinnick0.62
La Porte City0.30
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.33
Ladora0.18
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.22
Lone Tree1.57
Lynxville Dam 90.10
Manchester0.17
Maquoketa 4 W0.07
Marengo 3.6 N 0.72
Marion0.09
Marion0.08
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.10
Marquette0.06
Marshalltown0.39
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.04
New Hartford0.24
North Liberty 0.7 SSW0.74
Oelwein0.11
Olin0.07
Oxford 3 E0.49
Parkersburg0.25
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.58
Parnell 4 S0.38
Platteville 1.1 NE0.06
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N 0.09
Reinbeck0.32
Reinbeck0.37
Riverside0.60
Robins 0.8 SE 0.08
Sigourney0.71
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.49
Stanley0.04
Swisher #20.12
Tipton0.16
Toledo 1 NW0.54
Traer0.86
Tripoli 2 N0.07
Urbana0.08
Vinton0.07
Washington1.17
Washington 5.8 SW 1.43
Waterloo 1.9 SSE0.31
WaukonT
Wellman 4.0 E 0.93
Winthrop0.10

Tags

