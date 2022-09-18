Rainfall amounts through Sunday morning 9/18

Scattered showers and storms were present across the area yesterday morning and then again in the late evening to overnight hours, even delaying the Iowa game for several hours. Most of the heaviest showers came in the south. Some storms produced small hail, including in Waterloo.
Here is a full list of 24 hour rainfall totals below. These run from 7 AM, Saturday 9/17, to 7 AM, Sunday 9/18. You can find rainfall totals prior to 7 AM yesterday morning here.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.11
|Dubuque
|0.01
|Cedar Rapids
|0.38
|Iowa City
|0.59
|Amana
|0.83
|Anamosa 0.6 ESE
|0.23
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.21
|Asbury 0.6 S
|0.18
|Beaman
|0.91
|Bellevue L&D 12
|0.07
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.10
|Cedar Falls
|0.20
|Cedar Falls
|0.15
|Cedar Rapids
|0.06
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.17
|Cedar Rapids 4.1 NW
|0.13
|Central City
|0.14
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.12
|Clutier
|0.50
|Coralville
|0.59
|Coralville Lake
|0.55
|Decorah 4.9SE
|T
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|T
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.05
|Dubuque
|0.13
|Dubuque
|0.18
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.16
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.03
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.02
|Dysart
|0.47
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.06
|Elizabeth
|0.03
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.01
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.21
|Fayette
|0.15
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.07
|Garber
|0.05
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.06
|Grundy Center
|0.34
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|0.01
|Haven 1 NE
|0.35
|Hills
|1.40
|Independence
|0.16
|Independence
|0.13
|Iowa City
|0.55
|Iowa City
|0.58
|Iowa City
|0.78
|Iowa City 1 E
|0.55
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.49
|Iowa City 4 NE
|0.64
|Iowa Falls
|0.14
|Johnson County EMA
|1.72
|Kesley
|0.12
|Kinnick
|0.62
|La Porte City
|0.30
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.33
|Ladora
|0.18
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.22
|Lone Tree
|1.57
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.10
|Manchester
|0.17
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.07
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.72
|Marion
|0.09
|Marion
|0.08
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.10
|Marquette
|0.06
|Marshalltown
|0.39
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.04
|New Hartford
|0.24
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|0.74
|Oelwein
|0.11
|Olin
|0.07
|Oxford 3 E
|0.49
|Parkersburg
|0.25
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.58
|Parnell 4 S
|0.38
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|0.06
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.09
|Reinbeck
|0.32
|Reinbeck
|0.37
|Riverside
|0.60
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.08
|Sigourney
|0.71
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.49
|Stanley
|0.04
|Swisher #2
|0.12
|Tipton
|0.16
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.54
|Traer
|0.86
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.07
|Urbana
|0.08
|Vinton
|0.07
|Washington
|1.17
|Washington 5.8 SW
|1.43
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.31
|Waukon
|T
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.93
|Winthrop
|0.10