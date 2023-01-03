 Skip to main content
Rainfall amounts through 7 AM Tuesday 1/3

A low moving into the state delivered rain showers, starting yesterday evening and continuing this morning.

Most of our temperatures stayed above freezing, except for in the north where some freezing rain and icy roads were reported.  

Here are the full, 24-hour totals below through 7 AM Tuesday morning 1/3/2023. note that it is still raining as of this post, and we will have a new list out tomorrow morning.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.50
Dubuque0.71
Cedar Rapids0.30
Iowa City0.34
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.52
Anamosa0.72
Anamosa 3 SSW0.62
Beaman0.89
Belle Plaine0.80
Bellevue L&D 120.58
Cedar Falls0.58
Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE 0.50
Cedar Rapids0.40
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.76
Center Point 0.6 NNW 0.96
Clutier0.68
Coralville Lake0.33
Dubuque #30.76
Dysart0.75
Dysart 3.1 N 0.41
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.86
Elizabeth0.48
Elkader 5 NW0.19
Elkader 6 SSW0.46
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.33
Fairbank0.29
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.53
Fayette0.15
Garber0.54
Gilbertville 1.0 NW 0.59
Grundy Center0.64
Guttenberg L&D 100.46
Hampton0.80
Hanover 0.2 NW0.32
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.02
Hills0.45
Independence0.49
Independence 0.6 ESE 0.73
Ionia 2 W0.05
Iowa City0.50
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.38
Iowa Falls0.72
La Porte City0.72
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.60
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.04
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.44
Littleport0.31
Lone Tree0.26
Lowden0.21
Lynxville Dam 90.03
Manchester No. 20.75
Marengo0.54
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.04
Marengo 3.6 N 0.62
Marion0.56
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.72
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.71
Marshalltown0.86
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.04
Monticello0.95
Nashua 2 SW0.10
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.05
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.03
New Hartford0.06
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.18
North Liberty 0.7 SSW 0.41
Oelwein0.25
Olin0.48
Osage0.36
Osage 4.7 E 0.10
Oxford 3 E0.22
Parkersburg0.05
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.35
Parnell 4 S0.35
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.19
Postville 5.5 NE 0.05
Prairie Du Chien0.08
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.26
Reinbeck0.85
Rickardsville 0.2 W 1.22
Riverside0.37
Robins 0.8 SE 0.84
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.83
Sigourney 2 S0.47
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.35
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.42
St. Ansgar0.30
Steuben 4 SE0.12
Stockton0.43
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.47
Tipton 0.3 ESE 0.23
Traer0.73
Urbana0.51
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.70
Vinton0.37
Washington0.69
Washington 5.8 SW 0.74
Waterloo0.70
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.70
Waupeton0.71
Wellman 4.0 E 0.51
Williamsburg 3 SE0.35
Winthrop0.59

