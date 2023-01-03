Rainfall amounts through 7 AM Tuesday 1/3

A low moving into the state delivered rain showers, starting yesterday evening and continuing this morning.
Most of our temperatures stayed above freezing, except for in the north where some freezing rain and icy roads were reported.
Here are the full, 24-hour totals below through 7 AM Tuesday morning 1/3/2023. note that it is still raining as of this post, and we will have a new list out tomorrow morning.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.50
|Dubuque
|0.71
|Cedar Rapids
|0.30
|Iowa City
|0.34
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.52
|Anamosa
|0.72
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.62
|Beaman
|0.89
|Belle Plaine
|0.80
|Bellevue L&D 12
|0.58
|Cedar Falls
|0.58
|Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE
|0.50
|Cedar Rapids
|0.40
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.76
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|0.96
|Clutier
|0.68
|Coralville Lake
|0.33
|Dubuque #3
|0.76
|Dysart
|0.75
|Dysart 3.1 N
|0.41
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.86
|Elizabeth
|0.48
|Elkader 5 NW
|0.19
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.46
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.33
|Fairbank
|0.29
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.53
|Fayette
|0.15
|Garber
|0.54
|Gilbertville 1.0 NW
|0.59
|Grundy Center
|0.64
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|0.46
|Hampton
|0.80
|Hanover 0.2 NW
|0.32
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.02
|Hills
|0.45
|Independence
|0.49
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|0.73
|Ionia 2 W
|0.05
|Iowa City
|0.50
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.38
|Iowa Falls
|0.72
|La Porte City
|0.72
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.60
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.04
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.44
|Littleport
|0.31
|Lone Tree
|0.26
|Lowden
|0.21
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.03
|Manchester No. 2
|0.75
|Marengo
|0.54
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.04
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.62
|Marion
|0.56
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.72
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.71
|Marshalltown
|0.86
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.04
|Monticello
|0.95
|Nashua 2 SW
|0.10
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.05
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.03
|New Hartford
|0.06
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.18
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|0.41
|Oelwein
|0.25
|Olin
|0.48
|Osage
|0.36
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.10
|Oxford 3 E
|0.22
|Parkersburg
|0.05
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.35
|Parnell 4 S
|0.35
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.19
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.05
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.08
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.26
|Reinbeck
|0.85
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|1.22
|Riverside
|0.37
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.84
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.83
|Sigourney 2 S
|0.47
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.35
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.42
|St. Ansgar
|0.30
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.12
|Stockton
|0.43
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.47
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|0.23
|Traer
|0.73
|Urbana
|0.51
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.70
|Vinton
|0.37
|Washington
|0.69
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.74
|Waterloo
|0.70
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.70
|Waupeton
|0.71
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.51
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|0.35
|Winthrop
|0.59