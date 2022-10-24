 Skip to main content
Rainfall amounts Sunday 10/23 through Monday AM 10/24

Some scattered showers and storms moved across eastern Iowa Sunday evening through Monday morning, giving us a little bit of much needed rainfall. Amounts weren't very high for most, but there were some pockets of decent rainfall.

Here is a full list of 24 hour rainfall totals below, ending 7 AM Monday morning. Note that it is still raining, and more rain is expected later, with those totals coming out tomorrow morning.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.03
Dubuque0.25
Cedar Rapids0.08
Iowa City0.08
  
Amana0.11
Anamosa 1 S0.02
Anamosa 3 SSW0.01
Aurora0.05
Beaman0.02
Bellevue L&D 120.07
Bloomington 3.5 N0.17
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.07
Cedar Falls0.02
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.03
Central City0.07
Coralville0.08
Decorah0.03
Decorah0.08
Decorah 4.9SE 0.03
Dickeyville 0.1 SW0.08
Dorchester 3 S0.05
Dubuque0.09
Dubuque0.22
Dubuque 1.0 SE 0.15
Dubuque L&D 110.07
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.11
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.25
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.12
Eldorado 1 E0.03
Elizabeth0.04
Elkader 6 SSW0.08
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.07
Galena 5.7 E0.07
Garber0.09
Garwin0.14
Grundy Center0.02
Guttenberg L&D 100.07
Haven 1 NE0.04
Hills0.2
Independence 0.6 ESE 0.03
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.05
Iowa City0.11
Iowa City 1 E0.05
Iowa City 4 NE0.06
Iowa FallsT
Johnson County EMA0.24
La Porte City0.05
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.05
Ladora0.03
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.12
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.05
Littleport0.12
Lone Tree0.06
Lynxville Dam 90.12
Manchester No. 20.11
Maquoketa 4 W0.1
Marengo0.05
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.03
Marion0.07
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.06
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.05
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.09
Monticello0.05
New Hampton0.04
New Hampton0.03
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.04
Oelwein0.02
Olin0.16
Parkersburg0.01
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.04
Parnell 4 S0.04
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.18
Platteville 1.1 NE0.12
Prairie Du Chien0.13
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.12
Reinbeck0.07
Riverside0.06
Robins0.06
Robins 0.8 SE 0.11
Sigourney 2 S0.07
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.05
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.05
Spillville0.07
St. AnsgarT
Steuben 4 SE0.08
Tama0.05
Tipton0.08
Toledo 1 NW0.03
Tripoli 2 N0.04
Urbana0.05
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.09
Vinton0.03
Vinton 3.6 SE 0.1
Washington0.03
Waterloo0.03
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.03
Wellman 4.0 E 0.03
Williamsburg 3 SE0.05
Winthrop0.08

