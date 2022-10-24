Rainfall amounts Sunday 10/23 through Monday AM 10/24

Some scattered showers and storms moved across eastern Iowa Sunday evening through Monday morning, giving us a little bit of much needed rainfall. Amounts weren't very high for most, but there were some pockets of decent rainfall.
Here is a full list of 24 hour rainfall totals below, ending 7 AM Monday morning. Note that it is still raining, and more rain is expected later, with those totals coming out tomorrow morning.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.03
|Dubuque
|0.25
|Cedar Rapids
|0.08
|Iowa City
|0.08
|Amana
|0.11
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.02
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.01
|Aurora
|0.05
|Beaman
|0.02
|Bellevue L&D 12
|0.07
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.17
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.07
|Cedar Falls
|0.02
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.03
|Central City
|0.07
|Coralville
|0.08
|Decorah
|0.03
|Decorah
|0.08
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.03
|Dickeyville 0.1 SW
|0.08
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.05
|Dubuque
|0.09
|Dubuque
|0.22
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.15
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.07
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.11
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.25
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.12
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.03
|Elizabeth
|0.04
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.08
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.07
|Galena 5.7 E
|0.07
|Garber
|0.09
|Garwin
|0.14
|Grundy Center
|0.02
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|0.07
|Haven 1 NE
|0.04
|Hills
|0.2
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|0.03
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.05
|Iowa City
|0.11
|Iowa City 1 E
|0.05
|Iowa City 4 NE
|0.06
|Iowa Falls
|T
|Johnson County EMA
|0.24
|La Porte City
|0.05
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.05
|Ladora
|0.03
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.12
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.05
|Littleport
|0.12
|Lone Tree
|0.06
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.12
|Manchester No. 2
|0.11
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.1
|Marengo
|0.05
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.03
|Marion
|0.07
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.06
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.05
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.09
|Monticello
|0.05
|New Hampton
|0.04
|New Hampton
|0.03
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.04
|Oelwein
|0.02
|Olin
|0.16
|Parkersburg
|0.01
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.04
|Parnell 4 S
|0.04
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.18
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|0.12
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.13
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.12
|Reinbeck
|0.07
|Riverside
|0.06
|Robins
|0.06
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.11
|Sigourney 2 S
|0.07
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.05
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.05
|Spillville
|0.07
|St. Ansgar
|T
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.08
|Tama
|0.05
|Tipton
|0.08
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.03
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.04
|Urbana
|0.05
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.09
|Vinton
|0.03
|Vinton 3.6 SE
|0.1
|Washington
|0.03
|Waterloo
|0.03
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.03
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.03
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|0.05
|Winthrop
|0.08