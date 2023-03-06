Rainfall amounts from yesterday and last night

A couple of showers sprung up yesterday afternoon, but most of the action held off until between 7 PM Sunday and 1 AM Monday. That's when we had scattered rain showers, some thunderstorms, and even a bit of small hail.
The heavier pockets of rain were pretty hit or miss, but we did come away with decent rainfall totals in spots.
Here is a full list below.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.10
|Dubuque
|0.17
|Cedar Rapids
|0.05
|Iowa City
|0.01
|Anamosa 0.6 ESE
|0.13
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.13
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.16
|Aurora
|0.12
|Beaman
|0.04
|Belle Plaine
|0.06
|Belle Plaine 3 S
|0.05
|Bellevue L&D 12
|0.26
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.38
|Cedar Falls
|0.09
|Cedar Falls
|0.07
|Cedar Falls (Cedar River)
|0.06
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.09
|Cedar Rapids
|0.08
|Cedar Rapids
|0.10
|Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW
|0.16
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.15
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|0.04
|Central City
|0.14
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.07
|Clutier
|0.09
|Coralville 1.4 S
|0.02
|Coralville Lake
|0.06
|Decorah
|0.49
|Decorah
|0.46
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.57
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|0.57
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.49
|Dubuque
|0.19
|Dubuque
|0.17
|Dubuque
|0.25
|Dubuque #3
|0.15
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.23
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.30
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.19
|Dysart
|0.03
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.18
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.24
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.18
|Elizabeth
|0.30
|Elkader 5 NW
|0.11
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.17
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.26
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.07
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.08
|Fayette
|0.15
|Galena 5.7 E
|0.19
|Garber
|0.25
|Garwin
|0.02
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.31
|Grundy Center
|0.05
|Grundy Center
|0.07
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|0.20
|Hampton
|0.75
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.21
|Haven 1 NE
|0.08
|Hiawatha 0.9 SW
|0.11
|Independence
|0.18
|Ionia 2 W
|0.53
|Iowa City
|0.03
|Iowa City
|0.06
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.03
|Iowa Falls
|0.05
|Kesley
|0.10
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.12
|Ladora
|0.02
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.64
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.10
|Littleport
|0.14
|Lone Tree
|0.01
|Lowden
|0.10
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.19
|Manchester No. 2
|0.14
|Marengo
|0.10
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|T
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.19
|Marion
|0.18
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.24
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.11
|Marquette
|0.26
|Marshalltown
|0.18
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.23
|Monticello
|0.22
|Muscoda 0.5 WSW
|0.23
|Nashua 2 SW
|0.25
|New Hampton
|0.36
|New Hampton
|0.40
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.34
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.34
|New Hartford
|0.04
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.37
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|0.09
|Oelwein
|0.16
|Oelwein 1 E
|0.02
|Olin
|0.25
|Osage
|0.29
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.29
|Oxford 3 E
|0.15
|Parkersburg
|0.07
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.10
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.24
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.26
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.25
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.23
|Reinbeck
|0.07
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.28
|Riverside
|0.03
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.11
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.22
|Sigourney
|T
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.17
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.17
|Spillville
|0.49
|St. Ansgar
|0.15
|Stanley
|0.11
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.15
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.31
|Strawberry Point
|0.14
|Tama
|0.05
|Tipton
|0.05
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|0.04
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.05
|Traer
|0.04
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.10
|Urbana
|0.13
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.10
|Vinton
|0.06
|Waterloo
|0.08
|Waterloo (Cedar River)
|0.05
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.03
|Waupeton
|0.22
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.01
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|0.23
|Winthrop
|0.12
|Winthrop 5.6 NNE
|0.27
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.28