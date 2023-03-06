 Skip to main content
Rainfall amounts from yesterday and last night

  • 0

A couple of showers sprung up yesterday afternoon, but most of the action held off until between 7 PM Sunday and 1 AM Monday. That's when we had scattered rain showers, some thunderstorms, and even a bit of small hail. 

Viewer Photo Basic 1 Vertical.png
Viewer Photo Basic 3.png

The heavier pockets of rain were pretty hit or miss, but we did come away with decent rainfall totals in spots.

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED.png

Here is a full list below.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.10
Dubuque0.17
Cedar Rapids0.05
Iowa City0.01
  
Anamosa 0.6 ESE 0.13
Anamosa 1 S0.13
Anamosa 3 SSW0.16
Aurora0.12
Beaman0.04
Belle Plaine0.06
Belle Plaine 3 S0.05
Bellevue L&D 120.26
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.38
Cedar Falls0.09
Cedar Falls0.07
Cedar Falls (Cedar River)0.06
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.09
Cedar Rapids0.08
Cedar Rapids0.10
Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW 0.16
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.15
Center Point 0.6 NNW 0.04
Central City0.14
Central City 6.7 W 0.07
Clutier0.09
Coralville 1.4 S 0.02
Coralville Lake0.06
Decorah0.49
Decorah0.46
Decorah 4.9SE 0.57
Decorah 7.9 ENE 0.57
Dorchester 3 S0.49
Dubuque0.19
Dubuque0.17
Dubuque0.25
Dubuque #30.15
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.23
Dubuque L&D 110.30
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.19
Dysart0.03
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.18
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.24
Eldorado 1 E0.18
Elizabeth0.30
Elkader 5 NW0.11
Elkader 6 SSW0.17
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.26
Ely 0.5 SE 0.07
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.08
Fayette0.15
Galena 5.7 E0.19
Garber0.25
Garwin0.02
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.31
Grundy Center0.05
Grundy Center0.07
Guttenberg L&D 100.20
Hampton0.75
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.21
Haven 1 NE0.08
Hiawatha 0.9 SW 0.11
Independence0.18
Ionia 2 W0.53
Iowa City0.03
Iowa City0.06
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.03
Iowa Falls0.05
Kesley0.10
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.12
Ladora0.02
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.64
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.10
Littleport0.14
Lone Tree0.01
Lowden0.10
Lynxville Dam 90.19
Manchester No. 20.14
Marengo0.10
Marengo 2.6 SSW   T  
Marengo 3.6 N 0.19
Marion0.18
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.24
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.11
Marquette0.26
Marshalltown0.18
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.23
Monticello0.22
Muscoda 0.5 WSW0.23
Nashua 2 SW0.25
New Hampton0.36
New Hampton0.40
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.34
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.34
New Hartford0.04
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.37
North Liberty 0.7 SSW 0.09
Oelwein0.16
Oelwein 1 E0.02
Olin0.25
Osage0.29
Osage 4.7 E 0.29
Oxford 3 E0.15
Parkersburg0.07
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.10
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.24
Postville 5.5 NE 0.26
Prairie Du Chien0.25
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.23
Reinbeck0.07
Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.28
Riverside0.03
Robins 0.8 SE 0.11
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.22
SigourneyT
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.17
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.17
Spillville0.49
St. Ansgar0.15
Stanley0.11
Steuben 4 SE0.15
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.31
Strawberry Point0.14
Tama0.05
Tipton0.05
Tipton 0.3 ESE 0.04
Toledo 1 NW0.05
Traer0.04
Tripoli 2 N0.10
Urbana0.13
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.10
Vinton0.06
Waterloo0.08
Waterloo (Cedar River)0.05
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.03
Waupeton0.22
Wellman 4.0 E 0.01
Williamsburg 3 SE0.23
Winthrop0.12
Winthrop 5.6 NNE 0.27
Yellow River State Forest0.28

Tags

