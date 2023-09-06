Rainfall amounts from Tuesday night

As a cold front sliced across the region last night, we had a few showers and storms develop. Unfortunately, not everyone saw rain, but most of the strong storms and heavier totals were found along the Highway 20 corridor.
Here is a full list of 24-hour totals below, through 7 AM 9/6.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.13
|Dubuque
|0.10
|Cedar Rapids
|0.00
|Iowa City
|0.00
|Amana
|0.01
|Aurora
|0.35
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.06
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.14
|Cedar Falls
|0.03
|Cedar Falls
|0.02
|Cedar Falls (Cedar River)
|0.05
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.07
|Cedar Falls 0.6 N
|0.05
|Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE
|0.02
|Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW
|T
|Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE
|0.01
|Cedar Rapids 4.1 NW
|0.17
|Central City
|0.05
|Decorah
|0.01
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.36
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|0.13
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.01
|Dubuque
|0.84
|Dubuque
|1.21
|Dubuque
|1.14
|Dubuque
|0.89
|Dubuque
|0.67
|Dubuque #2
|0.81
|Dubuque L&D 11
|1.10
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.90
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.82
|East Dubuque 1.7 ENE
|0.88
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.83
|Elizabeth
|T
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.31
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.12
|Ely 0.5 SE
|T
|Ely 2.0 N
|T
|Fairbank
|0.38
|Fayette
|0.35
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|0.10
|Independence
|0.27
|Independence
|0.22
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.22
|Ionia 2 W
|T
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.02
|Littleport
|0.11
|Manchester
|0.44
|Manchester No. 2
|0.74
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.03
|Marion
|0.14
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.02
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.03
|Marshalltown
|T
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|T
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.22
|North English
|0.05
|Oelwein
|0.71
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|T
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.01
|Peosta 2.9 E
|0.75
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|0.26
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|T
|Prairie Du Chien 9.9 SE
|T
|Reinbeck
|0.02
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|1.07
|Robins
|0.06
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.03
|St. Ansgar
|0.08
|Stanley
|0.11
|Stockton 4.6 NW
|T
|Urbana
|0.20
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.05
|Vinton
|0.05
|Vinton
|0.06
|Washington
|T
|Waterloo (Cedar River)
|0.04
|Waupeton
|0.30
|Winthrop
|1.50
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.09