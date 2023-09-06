 Skip to main content
Rainfall amounts from Tuesday night

  • 0

As a cold front sliced across the region last night, we had a few showers and storms develop. Unfortunately, not everyone saw rain, but most of the strong storms and heavier totals were found along the Highway 20 corridor.

KWWL 2023 MAX Storm ED.png

Here is a full list of 24-hour totals below, through 7 AM 9/6.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.13
Dubuque0.10
Cedar Rapids0.00
Iowa City0.00
  
Amana0.01
Aurora0.35
Bloomington 3.5 N 0.06
Cassville 7.8 ENE 0.14
Cedar Falls0.03
Cedar Falls0.02
Cedar Falls (Cedar River)0.05
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.07
Cedar Falls 0.6 N 0.05
Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE 0.02
Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW   T  
Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE 0.01
Cedar Rapids 4.1 NW 0.17
Central City0.05
Decorah0.01
Decorah 4.9SE 0.36
Decorah 7.9 ENE 0.13
Dorchester 3 S0.01
Dubuque0.84
Dubuque1.21
Dubuque1.14
Dubuque0.89
Dubuque0.67
Dubuque #20.81
Dubuque L&D 111.10
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.90
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.82
East Dubuque 1.7 ENE 0.88
East Dubuque 1.7 SE 0.83
ElizabethT
Elkader 6 SSW0.31
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.12
Ely 0.5 SE   T  
Ely 2.0 N   T  
Fairbank0.38
Fayette0.35
Guttenberg L&D 100.10
Independence0.27
Independence0.22
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.22
Ionia 2 WT
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.02
Littleport0.11
Manchester0.44
Manchester No. 20.74
Maquoketa 4 W0.03
Marion0.14
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.02
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.03
MarshalltownT
McGregor 6.4 WNW   T  
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.22
North English0.05
Oelwein0.71
Parnell 0.1 SSW   T  
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW 0.01
Peosta 2.9 E 0.75
Platteville 1.1 NE 0.26
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N   T  
Prairie Du Chien 9.9 SE   T  
Reinbeck0.02
Rickardsville 0.2 W 1.07
Robins0.06
Robins 0.8 SE 0.03
St. Ansgar0.08
Stanley0.11
Stockton 4.6 NW   T  
Urbana0.20
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.05
Vinton0.05
Vinton0.06
WashingtonT
Waterloo (Cedar River)0.04
Waupeton0.30
Winthrop1.50
Yellow River State Forest0.09

