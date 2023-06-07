 Skip to main content
Rainfall amounts from Tuesday 6/6

We had a slow-moving cold front come through from northeast to southwest yesterday giving us a few rounds of rainfall, most of which came in the afternoon. Some pockets of heavy rainfall were seen in the north and west, but the showers seemed to weaken to the south.

Here is a full list of 24-hour rainfall totals from 7 AM Tuesday through 7 AM Wednesday 6/7.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.15
Dubuque0.12
Cedar Rapids0.01
Iowa City0.02
  
Amana0.18
Anamosa 1 S0.07
Anamosa 3 SSW0.06
Aurora0.10
Beaman0.53
Belle Plaine0.06
Belle Plaine 3 S0.05
Bloomington 3.5 N0.02
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.14
Cedar Falls0.07
Cedar Falls0.03
Cedar rapids0.05
Cedar Rapids0.07
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.02
Central City0.02
Coralville Lake0.04
Decorah0.07
Decorah 4.9SE 0.01
Dubuque0.09
Dubuque0.13
Dubuque L&D 110.08
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.18
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.03
Dysart0.23
Dysart 3.1 N 0.21
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.02
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.07
Eldorado 1 E0.97
Elgin1.00
Elkader 6 SSW0.48
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.48
Ely 0.5 SE 0.09
Fairbank0.09
Fayette0.37
Garwin0.95
Guttenberg L&D 10T
Hampton0.51
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.11
Haven 1 NE0.09
Hills0.21
Hudson 1.1 SSE 0.30
Independence0.21
Independence0.10
Ionia 2W0.14
Iowa City0.02
Iowa City0.10
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.11
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.02
Littleport0.21
Lone Tree0.06
Lynxville Dam 90.15
Manchester0.08
Manchester No. 20.11
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.09
Marion0.09
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.10
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.11
Marquette0.05
Marshalltown0.10
Monticello0.14
Nashua 2 SW0.09
New Hampton0.19
New Hampton0.16
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.20
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.22
New Hartford0.12
Oelwein0.11
Olin0.07
Osage 4.7 E 0.11
Oxford 3 E0.06
Parkersburg0.12
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.05
Parnell 4 S0.03
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.09
Prairie Du Chien0.07
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.03
Reinbeck0.55
Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.14
Riverside0.05
Robins 0.8 SE 0.05
Rowley0.04
Sigourney 2 S0.04
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.01
St. Ansgar0.22
Steuben 4 SE0.02
Strawberry Point0.07
Tama0.23
Toledo 1 NW0.43
Traer0.14
Tripoli 2 N0.20
Urbana0.03
Vinton0.11
Washington0.32
Washington 5.8 SW 0.13
Waterloo0.09
Waterloo0.05
Waupeton0.16
Wellman 4.0 E 0.08
Winthrop0.23
Yellow River State Forest0.03

