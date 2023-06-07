Rainfall amounts from Tuesday 6/6

We had a slow-moving cold front come through from northeast to southwest yesterday giving us a few rounds of rainfall, most of which came in the afternoon. Some pockets of heavy rainfall were seen in the north and west, but the showers seemed to weaken to the south.
Here is a full list of 24-hour rainfall totals from 7 AM Tuesday through 7 AM Wednesday 6/7.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.15
|Dubuque
|0.12
|Cedar Rapids
|0.01
|Iowa City
|0.02
|Amana
|0.18
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.07
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.06
|Aurora
|0.10
|Beaman
|0.53
|Belle Plaine
|0.06
|Belle Plaine 3 S
|0.05
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.02
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.14
|Cedar Falls
|0.07
|Cedar Falls
|0.03
|Cedar rapids
|0.05
|Cedar Rapids
|0.07
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.02
|Central City
|0.02
|Coralville Lake
|0.04
|Decorah
|0.07
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.01
|Dubuque
|0.09
|Dubuque
|0.13
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.08
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.18
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.03
|Dysart
|0.23
|Dysart 3.1 N
|0.21
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.02
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.07
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.97
|Elgin
|1.00
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.48
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.48
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.09
|Fairbank
|0.09
|Fayette
|0.37
|Garwin
|0.95
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|T
|Hampton
|0.51
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.11
|Haven 1 NE
|0.09
|Hills
|0.21
|Hudson 1.1 SSE
|0.30
|Independence
|0.21
|Independence
|0.10
|Ionia 2W
|0.14
|Iowa City
|0.02
|Iowa City
|0.10
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.11
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.02
|Littleport
|0.21
|Lone Tree
|0.06
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.15
|Manchester
|0.08
|Manchester No. 2
|0.11
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.09
|Marion
|0.09
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.10
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.11
|Marquette
|0.05
|Marshalltown
|0.10
|Monticello
|0.14
|Nashua 2 SW
|0.09
|New Hampton
|0.19
|New Hampton
|0.16
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.20
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.22
|New Hartford
|0.12
|Oelwein
|0.11
|Olin
|0.07
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.11
|Oxford 3 E
|0.06
|Parkersburg
|0.12
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.05
|Parnell 4 S
|0.03
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.09
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.07
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.03
|Reinbeck
|0.55
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.14
|Riverside
|0.05
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.05
|Rowley
|0.04
|Sigourney 2 S
|0.04
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.01
|St. Ansgar
|0.22
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.02
|Strawberry Point
|0.07
|Tama
|0.23
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.43
|Traer
|0.14
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.20
|Urbana
|0.03
|Vinton
|0.11
|Washington
|0.32
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.13
|Waterloo
|0.09
|Waterloo
|0.05
|Waupeton
|0.16
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.08
|Winthrop
|0.23
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.03