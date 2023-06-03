Rainfall amounts from pop-up storms Friday 6/2

About half of the area saw some pop-up storms, also known as airmass storms, that develop due to the heating of the day. Those that saw rain saw a decent amount while others were bone dry.
Here is a full list of reported totals below.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.00
|Dubuque
|0.00
|Cedar Rapids
|0.27
|Iowa City
|T
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.08
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.03
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|T
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.01
|Cedar Falls 0.6 N
|0.01
|Cedar Rapids
|0.24
|Clutier
|0.67
|Coralville 1.3 SE
|0.40
|Decorah
|0.40
|Decorah
|0.33
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.09
|Dysart 3.1 N
|0.08
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.02
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.02
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.11
|Hanover 0.2 NW
|T
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.06
|Ionia 2 W
|0.02
|Iowa City
|0.75
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.16
|Iowa City 4 NE
|0.39
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.22
|Lone Tree
|0.32
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.02
|Manchester No. 2
|0.03
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.14
|Marion
|0.24
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.33
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.11
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|T
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|T
|New Hampton
|0.48
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.65
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.57
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.05
|Robins 0.8 SE
|T
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|T
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.02
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.01
|Stockton
|0.62
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.62
|Stockton 5.9 WNW
|0.04
|Traer
|0.09
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.15
|Washington
|0.10
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.22
|Williamsburg 0.6 SW
|T