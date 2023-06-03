 Skip to main content
Rainfall amounts from pop-up storms Friday 6/2

About half of the area saw some pop-up storms, also known as airmass storms, that develop due to the heating of the day. Those that saw rain saw a decent amount while others were bone dry.

Here is a full list of reported totals below. 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.00
Dubuque0.00
Cedar Rapids0.27
Iowa CityT
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.08
Bloomington 3.5 N0.03
Cassville 7.8 ENET
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.01
Cedar Falls 0.6 N 0.01
Cedar Rapids0.24
Clutier0.67
Coralville 1.3 SE 0.40
Decorah0.40
Decorah0.33
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.09
Dysart 3.1 N 0.08
Elkader 6 SSW0.02
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.02
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.11
Hanover 0.2 NWT
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.06
Ionia 2 W0.02
Iowa City0.75
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.16
Iowa City 4 NE0.39
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.22
Lone Tree0.32
Lynxville Dam 90.02
Manchester No. 20.03
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.14
Marion0.24
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.33
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.11
McGregor 6.4 WNW   T  
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW   T  
New Hampton0.48
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.65
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.57
Osage 4.7 E 0.05
Robins 0.8 SE   T  
Shellsburg 2.9 S   T  
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.02
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.01
Stockton0.62
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.62
Stockton 5.9 WNW0.04
Traer0.09
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.15
Washington0.10
Wellman 4.0 E 0.22
Williamsburg 0.6 SW   T  

