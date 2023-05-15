 Skip to main content
Rainfall amounts from Mother's Day

For some in the north and east, it was a significant rain system that moved through on Sunday, mostly ending in the afternoon. In the west and south, there was hardly any rain.

Here is a full list of 24-hour totals below, from 7 AM 5/13 to 7 AM 5/15.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.03
Dubuque0.75
Cedar Rapids0.07
Iowa City0.02
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N   T  
Amana0.04
Anamosa 1 S0.05
Anamosa 3 SSW0.07
Asbury 0.4 SW 1.22
Aurora0.12
Beaman0.01
Belle Plaine0.10
Belle Plaine 3 S0.07
Bellevue L&D 120.62
Bloomington 3.5 N2.62
Cassville 7.8 ENE1.85
Cedar Falls0.03
Cedar Falls0.04
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.02
Cedar Rapids0.04
Cedar Rapids0.05
Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW 0.09
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.11
Central City0.06
Clutier0.08
Decorah1.14
Decorah0.96
Dubuque1.13
Dubuque1.51
Dubuque1.46
Dubuque #21.37
Dubuque #30.91
Dubuque 1.0 SE 1.61
Dubuque L&D 111.06
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.29
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.65
Dysart0.05
East Dubuque 1.7 ENE1.32
East Dubuque 1.7 SE1.62
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.82
Eldorado 1 E1.24
Elizabeth0.85
Elkader 6 SSW0.71
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.79
Ely 0.5 SE 0.10
Ely 2.0 N 0.03
Fairbank0.05
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.12
Fayette0.20
Galena 5.7 E0.84
Garber1.05
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.71
Grundy CenterT
Guttenberg L&D 101.77
Hampton0.13
Hanover 0.2 NW0.76
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 1.83
Haven 1 NE0.07
Independence0.10
Independence0.08
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.07
Ionia 2 W0.14
Iowa City0.11
Iowa City0.02
Iowa City0.03
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.02
Iowa Falls0.05
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.05
Ladora0.02
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.06
Littleport0.95
Lowden0.28
Lynxville Dam 91.01
Manchester0.33
Manchester No. 20.44
Maquoketa 4 W0.30
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.05
Marengo 3.6 N 0.18
Marion0.05
Marion0.08
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.04
Marshalltown0.06
McGregor0.97
McGregor 6.4 WNW 1.76
Monticello0.11
New Hampton0.14
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.13
New Hartford0.08
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.09
Oelwein0.03
Oelwein 1 E0.12
Olin0.07
Osage0.46
Osage 4.7 E 0.36
Parkersburg0.04
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.04
Parnell 4 S0.02
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW2.58
Peosta 2.9 E 0.96
Platteville 1.1 NE1.82
Postville 5.5 NE 1.58
Prairie Du Chien2.00
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N1.92
Reinbeck0.01
Rickardsville 0.2 W 1.42
Riverside0.02
Robins 0.8 SE 0.08
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.05
St. Ansgar0.58
Stanley0.03
Steuben 4 SE1.07
Stockton0.78
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.92
Stockton 4.6 NW0.67
Stockton 5.9 WNW0.59
Strawberry Point0.29
Tama0.05
Tipton0.02
Toledo 1 NW0.06
Traer0.04
Tripoli 2 N0.03
Urbana0.03
Vinton0.01
WashingtonT
Waterloo0.04
Waterloo (Cedar River)0.02
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.05
Waucoma0.15
Waucoma 3.2 S 0.09
Waupeton1.28
Wellman 4.0 E 0.01
Williamsburg 0.6 SW 0.05
Williamsburg 3 SE0.04
Winthrop0.17
Yellow River State Forest1.44

