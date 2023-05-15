Rainfall amounts from Mother's Day

For some in the north and east, it was a significant rain system that moved through on Sunday, mostly ending in the afternoon. In the west and south, there was hardly any rain.
Here is a full list of 24-hour totals below, from 7 AM 5/13 to 7 AM 5/15.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.03
|Dubuque
|0.75
|Cedar Rapids
|0.07
|Iowa City
|0.02
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|T
|Amana
|0.04
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.05
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.07
|Asbury 0.4 SW
|1.22
|Aurora
|0.12
|Beaman
|0.01
|Belle Plaine
|0.10
|Belle Plaine 3 S
|0.07
|Bellevue L&D 12
|0.62
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|2.62
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|1.85
|Cedar Falls
|0.03
|Cedar Falls
|0.04
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.02
|Cedar Rapids
|0.04
|Cedar Rapids
|0.05
|Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW
|0.09
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.11
|Central City
|0.06
|Clutier
|0.08
|Decorah
|1.14
|Decorah
|0.96
|Dubuque
|1.13
|Dubuque
|1.51
|Dubuque
|1.46
|Dubuque #2
|1.37
|Dubuque #3
|0.91
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|1.61
|Dubuque L&D 11
|1.06
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.29
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.65
|Dysart
|0.05
|East Dubuque 1.7 ENE
|1.32
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|1.62
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.82
|Eldorado 1 E
|1.24
|Elizabeth
|0.85
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.71
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.79
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.10
|Ely 2.0 N
|0.03
|Fairbank
|0.05
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.12
|Fayette
|0.20
|Galena 5.7 E
|0.84
|Garber
|1.05
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.71
|Grundy Center
|T
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|1.77
|Hampton
|0.13
|Hanover 0.2 NW
|0.76
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|1.83
|Haven 1 NE
|0.07
|Independence
|0.10
|Independence
|0.08
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.07
|Ionia 2 W
|0.14
|Iowa City
|0.11
|Iowa City
|0.02
|Iowa City
|0.03
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.02
|Iowa Falls
|0.05
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.05
|Ladora
|0.02
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.06
|Littleport
|0.95
|Lowden
|0.28
|Lynxville Dam 9
|1.01
|Manchester
|0.33
|Manchester No. 2
|0.44
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.30
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.05
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.18
|Marion
|0.05
|Marion
|0.08
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.04
|Marshalltown
|0.06
|McGregor
|0.97
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|1.76
|Monticello
|0.11
|New Hampton
|0.14
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.13
|New Hartford
|0.08
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.09
|Oelwein
|0.03
|Oelwein 1 E
|0.12
|Olin
|0.07
|Osage
|0.46
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.36
|Parkersburg
|0.04
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.04
|Parnell 4 S
|0.02
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|2.58
|Peosta 2.9 E
|0.96
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|1.82
|Postville 5.5 NE
|1.58
|Prairie Du Chien
|2.00
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|1.92
|Reinbeck
|0.01
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|1.42
|Riverside
|0.02
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.08
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.05
|St. Ansgar
|0.58
|Stanley
|0.03
|Steuben 4 SE
|1.07
|Stockton
|0.78
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.92
|Stockton 4.6 NW
|0.67
|Stockton 5.9 WNW
|0.59
|Strawberry Point
|0.29
|Tama
|0.05
|Tipton
|0.02
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.06
|Traer
|0.04
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.03
|Urbana
|0.03
|Vinton
|0.01
|Washington
|T
|Waterloo
|0.04
|Waterloo (Cedar River)
|0.02
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.05
|Waucoma
|0.15
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|0.09
|Waupeton
|1.28
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.01
|Williamsburg 0.6 SW
|0.05
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|0.04
|Winthrop
|0.17
|Yellow River State Forest
|1.44