Rainfall amounts from isolated storms yesterday

Just a couple of storms managed to pop up yesterday with a vast majority of the area remaining dry. most of these isolated storms were in the west, were brief, and produced torrential rain. Here was one example from the KWWL parking lot!

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED.png

There weren't too many rainfall reports, but here is a handful through 7 AM this morning. We actually have more rain moving through the west this morning and some more pop-up storms are expected this afternoon.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.18
Dubuque0.00
Cedar Rapids0.00
Iowa City0.00
  
Hampton0.05
Iowa FallsT
Lone Tree 5 SW0.05
Marshalltown0.63
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.37
Osage0.34
Osage 4.7 E 0.06
Reinbeck0.04
Washington0.04
Washington0.01
Waterloo0.22
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.22

