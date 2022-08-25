 Skip to main content
Rain totals from Wednesday evening and night

  • 0

Scattered showers and storms rolled through the area yesterday evening into the nighttime hours. They did produce heavy rainfall at times and even a funnel cloud near West Union, but it doesn't sound like it touched down.

The western and southern portion of the viewing area did not see much rain, but there were pockets of heavy rain near Buchanan, Delaware, Linn, and Jones County, as well as Cedar County and Allamakee County.

Here is a full list of totals below.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.00
Dubuque0.18
Cedar Rapids0.03
Iowa City0.09
  
Amana0.22
Anamosa 1 S0.62
Anamosa 3 SSW0.60
Asbury 0.6 S 0.12
Aurora0.02
Bellevue L&D 120.56
Bloomington 3.5 N1.21
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.12
Center Point 0.6 NNW 0.85
Central City1.82
Central City 6.7 W 1.35
Coralville Lake0.21
De Soto0.98
Decorah0.31
Decorah 4.9SE 0.73
Dickeyville 0.1 SW0.03
Dorchester 3 S0.08
Dubuque0.14
Dubuque #30.16
Dubuque 1.0 SE 0.13
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.13
Dubuque L&D 110.10
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.05
Dysart0.02
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.12
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.91
Eldorado 1 E0.18
Elkader 6 SSW0.61
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.56
Ely 0.5 SE 0.03
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.25
Fayette0.02
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 0.11
Garber0.24
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.94
Guttenberg L&D 100.15
Hampton0.04
Hiawatha 0.9 SW 0.08
Independence0.74
Independence 0.6 ESE 0.49
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.37
Iowa City0.04
Iowa City0.33
Iowa City0.25
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.32
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.01
Lime Springs 1.5 N 0.09
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.33
Littleport0.44
Lowden0.59
Lynxville 3 SW0.50
Lynxville Dam 90.55
Manchester No. 20.22
Maquoketa 4 W0.86
Marengo0.07
Marengo 3.6 N 0.15
Marion0.20
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.09
Marquette0.30
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.34
Monona 9.8 N 1.11
Monticello1.40
Muscoda 0.5 WSW1.38
New Hampton0.08
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.08
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.10
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE   T  
North Liberty 1.4 NNE 0.77
Oelwein0.03
Olin0.54
Osage 4.7 E   T  
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW1.25
Peosta 2.9 E 0.22
Platteville 1.1 NE0.20
Prairie Du Chien0.40
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.41
Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.03
Robins 0.8 SE 0.26
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.16
Solon 0.3 ESE   T  
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.09
Stanley0.15
Steuben 4 SE1.00
Tama0.14
Tipton 0.3 ESE 0.49
Tipton 0.7 N 0.57
Tripoli 0.4 SW 0.48
Urbana0.36
Vinton0.12
Vinton0.10
Vinton 3.6 SE 0.17
Waucoma 3.2 S 0.04
Waukon0.47
Wellman 4.0 E 0.02
Winthrop0.44

Tags

