Rain totals from Wednesday evening and night

Scattered showers and storms rolled through the area yesterday evening into the nighttime hours. They did produce heavy rainfall at times and even a funnel cloud near West Union, but it doesn't sound like it touched down.
The western and southern portion of the viewing area did not see much rain, but there were pockets of heavy rain near Buchanan, Delaware, Linn, and Jones County, as well as Cedar County and Allamakee County.
Here is a full list of totals below.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.00
|Dubuque
|0.18
|Cedar Rapids
|0.03
|Iowa City
|0.09
|Amana
|0.22
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.62
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.60
|Asbury 0.6 S
|0.12
|Aurora
|0.02
|Bellevue L&D 12
|0.56
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|1.21
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.12
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|0.85
|Central City
|1.82
|Central City 6.7 W
|1.35
|Coralville Lake
|0.21
|De Soto
|0.98
|Decorah
|0.31
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.73
|Dickeyville 0.1 SW
|0.03
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.08
|Dubuque
|0.14
|Dubuque #3
|0.16
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.13
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.13
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.10
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.05
|Dysart
|0.02
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.12
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.91
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.18
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.61
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.56
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.03
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.25
|Fayette
|0.02
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.11
|Garber
|0.24
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.94
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|0.15
|Hampton
|0.04
|Hiawatha 0.9 SW
|0.08
|Independence
|0.74
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|0.49
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.37
|Iowa City
|0.04
|Iowa City
|0.33
|Iowa City
|0.25
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.32
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.01
|Lime Springs 1.5 N
|0.09
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.33
|Littleport
|0.44
|Lowden
|0.59
|Lynxville 3 SW
|0.50
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.55
|Manchester No. 2
|0.22
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.86
|Marengo
|0.07
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.15
|Marion
|0.20
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.09
|Marquette
|0.30
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.34
|Monona 9.8 N
|1.11
|Monticello
|1.40
|Muscoda 0.5 WSW
|1.38
|New Hampton
|0.08
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.08
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.10
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|T
|North Liberty 1.4 NNE
|0.77
|Oelwein
|0.03
|Olin
|0.54
|Osage 4.7 E
|T
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|1.25
|Peosta 2.9 E
|0.22
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|0.20
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.40
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.41
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.03
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.26
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.16
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|T
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.09
|Stanley
|0.15
|Steuben 4 SE
|1.00
|Tama
|0.14
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|0.49
|Tipton 0.7 N
|0.57
|Tripoli 0.4 SW
|0.48
|Urbana
|0.36
|Vinton
|0.12
|Vinton
|0.10
|Vinton 3.6 SE
|0.17
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|0.04
|Waukon
|0.47
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.02
|Winthrop
|0.44