Rain/snow totals through Thursday morning

A system moved in yesterday evening and continued through the night into Thursday morning. With warm temperatures, most of the precip started as rain with some occasional sleet mixing in. By the tail end of the period, snow began to take over in the south and east. There really wasn't anything in the north and west.
Here is a full list of 24 hour liquid and snow totals through about 7 or 8 AM Thursday morning. There was a lot more snow in the southeast after these totals, and they will be reported tomorrow morning.
|City
|Liquid
|Snow
|Waterloo
|0.00
|Dubuque
|0.19
|Cedar Rapids
|0.33
|Iowa City
|0.45
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.70
|Anamosa 0.6 ESE
|T
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.22
|Belle Plaine
|0.40
|0.4
|Bellevue L&D 12
|0.04
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.15
|T
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|T
|T
|Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE
|T
|Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW
|0.25
|Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE
|0.34
|Center Junction 2.6 W
|0.33
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.48
|0.5
|Clutier
|T
|Coralville 1.3 SE
|0.68
|0.7
|Dubuque #3
|0.10
|T
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.16
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.30
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.18
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.34
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.57
|0.1
|Garwin
|T
|Hopkinton 5.4 WSW
|0.30
|Iowa City
|0.36
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.50
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.35
|Lowden
|0.40
|T
|Manchester No. 2
|0.12
|Marengo
|0.63
|0.5
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.43
|0.5
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.36
|North English
|0.63
|1.0
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|0.56
|0.7
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.02
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|T
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.50
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.48
|0.5
|Sigourney
|T
|T
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.22
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.23
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.16
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|0.46
|Toledo 3 N
|T
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.15
|Vinton
|0.12
|Washington
|0.78
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.83
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.32
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|0.40
|1.5