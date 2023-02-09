 Skip to main content
Rain/snow totals through Thursday morning

  • 0

A system moved in yesterday evening and continued through the night into Thursday morning. With warm temperatures, most of the precip started as rain with some occasional sleet mixing in. By the tail end of the period, snow began to take over in the south and east. There really wasn't anything in the north and west.

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED.png

Here is a full list of 24 hour liquid and snow totals through about 7 or 8 AM Thursday morning. There was a lot more snow in the southeast after these totals, and they will be reported tomorrow morning. 

CityLiquidSnow
Waterloo0.00 
Dubuque0.19 
Cedar Rapids0.33 
Iowa City0.45 
   
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.70 
Anamosa 0.6 ESE   T   
Anamosa 3 SSW0.22 
Belle Plaine0.400.4
Bellevue L&D 120.04 
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.15T
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW   T  T
Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE   T   
Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW 0.25 
Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE 0.34 
Center Junction 2.6 W 0.33 
Central City 6.7 W 0.480.5
ClutierT 
Coralville 1.3 SE 0.680.7
Dubuque #30.10T
Dubuque 1.0 SE 0.16 
Dubuque L&D 110.30 
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.18 
Ely 0.5 SE 0.34 
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.570.1
GarwinT 
Hopkinton 5.4 WSW 0.30 
Iowa City0.36 
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.50 
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.35 
Lowden0.40T
Manchester No. 20.12 
Marengo0.630.5
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.430.5
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.36 
North English0.631.0
North Liberty 0.7 SSW 0.560.7
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.02 
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 NT 
Robins 0.8 SE 0.50 
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.480.5
SigourneyTT
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.22 
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.23 
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.16 
Tipton 0.3 ESE 0.46 
Toledo 3 NT 
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.15 
Vinton0.12 
Washington0.78 
Washington 5.8 SW 0.83 
Wellman 4.0 E 0.32 
Williamsburg 3 SE0.401.5

