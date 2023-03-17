Rain and snowfall totals

Most of the day was spent in the 40s with light rain moving in by the late morning of Thursday. Through the afternoon we had steady light to moderate rain. The strong cold front moves through in the late afternoon/evening with temps falling into the 30s quickly. This was accompanied by a little bit of snow and sleet that mainly accumulated in the grass.
Here is a full list of rain and snow totals:
|City
|Liquid
|Snow
|Waterloo
|0.36
|0.5
|Dubuque
|0.30
|0.4
|Cedar Rapids
|0.09
|T
|Iowa City
|0.17
|T
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.22
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.19
|T
|Beaman
|0.16
|Cedar Falls
|0.34
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.33
|0.3
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.29
|Central City
|0.32
|Clutier
|0.32
|T
|Coralville Lake
|0.10
|Decorah
|0.24
|Decorah
|0.21
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.22
|T
|Dorchester 3 S
|0.31
|Dubuque #3
|0.29
|0.4
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.45
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.00
|Dysart
|0.24
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.63
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.35
|Elizabeth
|0.32
|0.4
|Elkader 5 NW
|0.28
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.43
|0.1
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.30
|0.2
|Fayette
|0.30
|0.2
|Garber
|0.40
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.46
|T
|Grundy Center
|0.22
|T
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|0.50
|Hampton
|0.20
|Harrington
|0.16
|Hills
|0.51
|Independence
|0.22
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|0.37
|Ionia 2 W
|0.23
|0.2
|Ionia 2 W
|0.24
|Iowa City
|0.25
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.23
|0.2
|Iowa Falls
|0.44
|T
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.20
|0.1
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.24
|0.3
|Littleport
|0.27
|Lone Tree
|0.27
|Lowden
|0.43
|1.5
|Manchester No. 2
|0.56
|0.2
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.19
|0.5
|Marion
|0.17
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.22
|0.5
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.23
|Marquette
|0.39
|Marshalltown
|0.25
|1.0
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.42
|Monticello
|0.30
|0.2
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.47
|Mount Vernon 2.2 NNW
|0.47
|New Hampton
|0.27
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.32
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.33
|0.3
|New Hartford
|0.31
|North English
|0.24
|Oelwein
|0.26
|Olin
|0.25
|Oxford 3 E
|0.11
|Parkersburg
|0.33
|Parnell 4 S
|0.22
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.55
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.36
|0.1
|Reinbeck
|0.22
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.42
|Riverside
|0.17
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.38
|0.4
|Sigourney 2 S
|0.28
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.27
|0.5
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.22
|Spillville
|0.25
|St. Ansgar
|T
|T
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.46
|0.5
|Stockton
|0.31
|0.2
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.31
|0.2
|Tipton
|0.19
|Toledo 3 N
|0.23
|0.5
|Traer
|0.19
|0.1
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.36
|Urbana
|0.31
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.30
|Vinton
|0.17
|Washington
|0.31
|Waupeton
|0.48
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.21
|0.3
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|0.10
|T
|Winthrop
|0.28
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.41