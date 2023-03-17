 Skip to main content
Rain and snowfall totals

Most of the day was spent in the 40s with light rain moving in by the late morning of Thursday. Through the afternoon we had steady light to moderate rain. The strong cold front moves through in the late afternoon/evening with temps falling into the 30s quickly. This was accompanied by a little bit of snow and sleet that mainly accumulated in the grass. 

Here is a full list of rain and snow totals:

CityLiquidSnow
Waterloo0.360.5
Dubuque0.300.4
Cedar Rapids0.09T
Iowa City0.17T
   
Anamosa 1 S0.22 
Anamosa 3 SSW0.19T
Beaman0.16 
Cedar Falls0.34 
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.330.3
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.29 
Central City0.32 
Clutier0.32T
Coralville Lake0.10 
Decorah0.24 
Decorah0.21 
Decorah 4.9SE 0.22T
Dorchester 3 S0.31 
Dubuque #30.290.4
Dubuque L&D 110.45 
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.00 
Dysart0.24 
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.63 
Eldorado 1 E0.35 
Elizabeth0.320.4
Elkader 5 NW0.28 
Elkader 6 SSW0.430.1
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.300.2
Fayette0.300.2
Garber0.40 
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.46T
Grundy Center0.22T
Guttenberg L&D 100.50 
Hampton0.20 
Harrington0.16 
Hills0.51 
Independence0.22 
Independence 0.6 ESE 0.37 
Ionia 2 W0.230.2
Ionia 2 W0.24 
Iowa City0.25 
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.230.2
Iowa Falls0.44T
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.200.1
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.240.3
Littleport0.27 
Lone Tree0.27 
Lowden0.431.5
Manchester No. 20.560.2
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.190.5
Marion0.17 
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.220.5
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.23 
Marquette0.39 
Marshalltown0.251.0
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.42 
Monticello0.300.2
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.47 
Mount Vernon 2.2 NNW0.47 
New Hampton0.27 
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.32 
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.330.3
New Hartford0.31 
North English0.24 
Oelwein0.26 
Olin0.25 
Oxford 3 E0.11 
Parkersburg0.33 
Parnell 4 S0.22 
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.55 
Postville 5.5 NE 0.360.1
Reinbeck0.22 
Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.42 
Riverside0.17 
Robins 0.8 SE 0.380.4
Sigourney 2 S0.28 
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.270.5
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.22 
Spillville0.25 
St. AnsgarTT
Steuben 4 SE0.460.5
Stockton0.310.2
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.310.2
Tipton0.19 
Toledo 3 N0.230.5
Traer0.190.1
Tripoli 2 N0.36 
Urbana0.31 
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.30 
Vinton0.17 
Washington0.31 
Waupeton0.48 
Wellman 4.0 E 0.210.3
Williamsburg 3 SE0.10T
Winthrop0.28 
Yellow River State Forest0.41 

