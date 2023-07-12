Rain amounts through 7 AM Wednesday

Scattered showers and storms developed around midnight before the whole state became engulfed in multiple waves of strong to severe storms and torrential rainfall. At the expense of perhaps some gusty winds, all of eastern Iowa saw some rainfall by Wednesday morning.
Here is a full list of 24-hour rainfall totals ending at 7 AM. This list will not encompass the total rainfall event as it is still raining, and we will have a post tomorrow with all of the rain that fell after 7 AM. 7 AM to 7 AM is typically the reporting period for many sites we use for rainfall.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.30
|Dubuque
|0.49
|Cedar Rapids
|T
|Iowa City
|0.07
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.04
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.11
|Beaman
|0.18
|Belle Plaine 3 S
|0.22
|Bellevue L&D 12
|0.37
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.01
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.01
|Cedar Falls
|0.31
|Cedar Falls
|0.32
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.50
|Cedar Falls 0.6 N
|0.49
|Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE
|0.25
|Cedar Rapids
|0.18
|Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW
|0.08
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.06
|Charles City
|1.05
|Clarence 3.9 S
|0.11
|Clutier
|T
|Coralville
|0.28
|Coralville 1.3 SE
|0.24
|Coralville Lake
|0.45
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.01
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|T
|Dubuque
|0.41
|Dubuque
|0.44
|Dubuque
|0.31
|Dubuque #3
|0.57
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.23
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.32
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.64
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.52
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.49
|East Dubuque 1.7 ENE
|0.38
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.51
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.02
|Eldora 1.2 ENE
|0.57
|Elizabeth
|0.50
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|T
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.03
|Ely 2.0 N
|0.01
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.14
|Fayette
|0.20
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|1.77
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.03
|Gilbertville 1.0 NW
|0.30
|Grundy Center
|0.40
|Grundy Center
|0.35
|Hampton
|0.06
|Hanover 0.2 NW
|0.40
|Haven 1 NE
|0.23
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|T
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.01
|Ionia 2 W
|0.07
|Iowa City
|0.01
|Iowa City
|0.16
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.11
|Iowa City 4 NE
|0.27
|iowa Falls
|0.35
|Kesley
|0.23
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.15
|Ladora
|0.03
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.02
|Lime Springs 1.5 N
|0.02
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.04
|Littleport
|0.06
|Lowden
|0.09
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.02
|Manchester
|0.96
|Manchester
|2.00
|Manchester No. 2
|0.92
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.70
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.03
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.03
|Marion
|0.21
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.32
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.36
|Maynard
|0.80
|Monona 9.8 N
|0.02
|New Hampton
|0.11
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.39
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|3.00
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|0.45
|Oelwein
|0.18
|Oelwein 1 E
|0.33
|Olin
|0.38
|Osage
|0.25
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.47
|Oxford 3 E
|0.14
|Parkersburg
|0.31
|Peosta 2.9 E
|0.38
|Reinbeck
|0.20
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.51
|Riverside
|0.06
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.41
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.18
|Sigourney
|0.10
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.27
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.31
|Stanley
|0.17
|Stockton
|0.21
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.21
|Stockton 4.6 NW
|0.24
|Strawberry Point
|0.50
|Tama
|0.07
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|0.31
|Tipton 0.7 N
|0.26
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.08
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.13
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.25
|Vinton
|T
|Vinton
|0.10
|Washington
|0.22
|Washington
|0.24
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.67
|Waterloo
|0.33
|Waterloo
|0.30
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.06
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.09
|West Branch 2.0 NNW
|1.42
|Westgate
|1.00
|Williamsburg 0.6 SW
|0.06
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|0.81
|Winthrop
|0.56