Rain amounts through 7 AM Wednesday

Scattered showers and storms developed around midnight before the whole state became engulfed in multiple waves of strong to severe storms and torrential rainfall. At the expense of perhaps some gusty winds, all of eastern Iowa saw some rainfall by Wednesday morning.

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED (1).png

Here is a full list of 24-hour rainfall totals ending at 7 AM. This list will not encompass the total rainfall event as it is still raining, and we will have a post tomorrow with all of the rain that fell after 7 AM. 7 AM to 7 AM is typically the reporting period for many sites we use for rainfall.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.30
Dubuque0.49
Cedar RapidsT
Iowa City0.07
  
Anamosa 1 S0.04
Anamosa 3 SSW0.11
Beaman0.18
Belle Plaine 3 S0.22
Bellevue L&D 120.37
Bloomington 3.5 N0.01
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.01
Cedar Falls0.31
Cedar Falls0.32
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.50
Cedar Falls 0.6 N 0.49
Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE 0.25
Cedar Rapids0.18
Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW 0.08
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.06
Charles City1.05
Clarence 3.9 S 0.11
ClutierT
Coralville0.28
Coralville 1.3 SE 0.24
Coralville Lake0.45
Decorah 4.9SE 0.01
Decorah 7.9 ENE   T  
Dubuque0.41
Dubuque0.44
Dubuque0.31
Dubuque #30.57
Dubuque 1.0 SE 0.23
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.32
Dubuque L&D 110.64
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.52
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.49
East Dubuque 1.7 ENE0.38
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.51
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.02
Eldora 1.2 ENE 0.57
Elizabeth0.50
Elkader 6.8 WSW   T  
Ely 0.5 SE 0.03
Ely 2.0 N 0.01
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.14
Fayette0.20
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 1.77
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.03
Gilbertville 1.0 NW 0.30
Grundy Center0.40
Grundy Center0.35
Hampton0.06
Hanover 0.2 NW0.40
Haven 1 NE0.23
Independence 0.6 ESE   T  
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.01
Ionia 2 W0.07
Iowa City0.01
Iowa City0.16
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.11
Iowa City 4 NE0.27
iowa Falls0.35
Kesley0.23
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.15
Ladora0.03
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.02
Lime Springs 1.5 N 0.02
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.04
Littleport0.06
Lowden0.09
Lynxville Dam 90.02
Manchester0.96
Manchester2.00
Manchester No. 20.92
Maquoketa 4 W0.70
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.03
Marengo 3.6 N 0.03
Marion0.21
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.32
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.36
Maynard0.80
Monona 9.8 N 0.02
New Hampton0.11
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.39
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 3.00
North Liberty 0.7 SSW 0.45
Oelwein0.18
Oelwein 1 E0.33
Olin0.38
Osage0.25
Osage 4.7 E 0.47
Oxford 3 E0.14
Parkersburg0.31
Peosta 2.9 E 0.38
Reinbeck0.20
Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.51
Riverside0.06
Robins 0.8 SE 0.41
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.18
Sigourney0.10
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.27
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.31
Stanley0.17
Stockton0.21
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.21
Stockton 4.6 NW0.24
Strawberry Point0.50
Tama0.07
Tipton 0.3 ESE 0.31
Tipton 0.7 N 0.26
Toledo 1 NW0.08
Tripoli 2 N0.13
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.25
VintonT
Vinton0.10
Washington0.22
Washington0.24
Washington 5.8 SW 0.67
Waterloo0.33
Waterloo0.30
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.06
Wellman 4.0 E 0.09
West Branch 2.0 NNW 1.42
Westgate1.00
Williamsburg 0.6 SW 0.06
Williamsburg 3 SE0.81
Winthrop0.56

