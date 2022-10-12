 Skip to main content
...Gusty Winds and Elevated Fire Danger Today and Tomorrow...

Northwest winds are expected to increase into the afternoon both
today and tomorrow with gusts reaching 30 to 40 mph, and possibly
higher at times. These winds will also be coincident with lower
relative humidities resulting in elevated fire weather conditions
where fires may develop and spread quickly.

Open burning is discouraged and farmers are urged to be cautious
during harvest activities. Gusty winds may blow around unsecured
objects, such as Halloween decorations.

Rain amounts through 7 AM Wednesday 10/12

  • 0

A cold front gave us some scattered showers and storms through the overnight hours and into early this morning. Most of the heaviest rain fell in our southeastern counties with very little in the north and west.

We need the rain since we are well below normal on the month so far.

Here is a full list of rainfall totals below through 7 AM. Note that it is still lightly raining in spots, but this list is only through about 7 AM.

CityAmount
WaterlooTr.
Dubuque0.63
Cedar Rapids0.1
Iowa City0.12
  
Amana0.26
Anamosa 1 S0.49
Anamosa 3 SSW0.49
Belle Plaine0.01
Bellevue L&D 120.21
Bloomington 3.5 N T
Boone 4.6 WSW 0.12
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.05
Cedar Rapids0.11
Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE 0.57
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.06
Center Point 0.6 NNW 0.01
Central City0.03
Coralville0.23
Coralville Lake0.25
Dickeyville 0.1 SW0.42
Dubque0.22
Dubquue0.23
Dubuque #30.25
Dubuque 1.0 SE 0.21
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.24
Dubuque L&D 110.19
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.15
Eastman 2.4 NNET
Elizabeth0.49
Elkader 6 SSWT
Ely 0.5 SE 0.49
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.04
Garwin0.03
Gays Mills 1.0 NET
Hills0.26
Independence 0.6 ESE   T  
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.02
Iowa City0.25
Iowa City0.22
Iowa City0.19
Iowa City 4 NE0.27
Iowa Falls0.03
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.03
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.18
Lone Tree0.04
Lowden0.15
MarengoT
Marion0.67
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.66
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.13
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.05
North English0.3
Olin0.5
Osage 4.7 E 0.02
Oxford 3 E0.18
Parnell 4 S0.32
Peosta 2.9 E 0.27
Platteville 1.1 NE0.64
Riverside0.23
Robins 0.8 SE 0.07
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.01
Sigourney0.3
Sigourney0.3
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.16
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.16
St. AnsgarT
Tipton0.16
VintonT
Washington0.06
Washington 5.8 SW 0.06
Waupeton0.05
Wellman 4.0 E 0.18
Williamsburg 3 SE0.4

