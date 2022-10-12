Rain amounts through 7 AM Wednesday 10/12

A cold front gave us some scattered showers and storms through the overnight hours and into early this morning. Most of the heaviest rain fell in our southeastern counties with very little in the north and west.
We need the rain since we are well below normal on the month so far.
Here is a full list of rainfall totals below through 7 AM. Note that it is still lightly raining in spots, but this list is only through about 7 AM.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|Tr.
|Dubuque
|0.63
|Cedar Rapids
|0.1
|Iowa City
|0.12
|Amana
|0.26
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.49
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.49
|Belle Plaine
|0.01
|Bellevue L&D 12
|0.21
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|T
|Boone 4.6 WSW
|0.12
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.05
|Cedar Rapids
|0.11
|Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE
|0.57
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.06
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|0.01
|Central City
|0.03
|Coralville
|0.23
|Coralville Lake
|0.25
|Dickeyville 0.1 SW
|0.42
|Dubque
|0.22
|Dubquue
|0.23
|Dubuque #3
|0.25
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.21
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.24
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.19
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.15
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|T
|Elizabeth
|0.49
|Elkader 6 SSW
|T
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.49
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.04
|Garwin
|0.03
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|T
|Hills
|0.26
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|T
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.02
|Iowa City
|0.25
|Iowa City
|0.22
|Iowa City
|0.19
|Iowa City 4 NE
|0.27
|Iowa Falls
|0.03
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.03
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.18
|Lone Tree
|0.04
|Lowden
|0.15
|Marengo
|T
|Marion
|0.67
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.66
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.13
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.05
|North English
|0.3
|Olin
|0.5
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.02
|Oxford 3 E
|0.18
|Parnell 4 S
|0.32
|Peosta 2.9 E
|0.27
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|0.64
|Riverside
|0.23
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.07
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.01
|Sigourney
|0.3
|Sigourney
|0.3
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.16
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.16
|St. Ansgar
|T
|Tipton
|0.16
|Vinton
|T
|Washington
|0.06
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.06
|Waupeton
|0.05
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.18
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|0.4