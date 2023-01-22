Overnight snowfall amounts 1/21 to 1/22

We essentially got clipped by the northern extent of a system moving from west to east across the southern US. This delivered some light snow overnight to areas along and south of Highway 20. Most of the totals ranged from a trace to 2 inches.
Here is a full list of snowfall totals below. There is still some light snow falling in the southeast.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.4
|Dubuque
|1.5
|Cedar Rapids
|~0.8
|Iowa City
|0.5
|Anamosa 1 NE
|1.5
|Belle Plaine
|1.3
|Bellevue L&D 12
|1.0
|Cedar Rapids 1 NE
|0.3
|Coggon 2 S
|1.5
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.1
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|1.2
|Galena 1 NW
|1.0
|Guttenberg
|1.0
|Hardin
|T
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.5
|Lowden
|0.8
|Marengo
|1.0
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|1.0
|Oakdale 1 N
|2.0
|Osborne 1 SSW
|0.1
|Parnell
|1.3
|St. Donatus 2 SW
|1.0
|Stankey 4 W
|0.4
|Traer
|1.8
|Volga 1 ENE
|0.1
|Waterloo
|0.3
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.5
|Williamsburg 1 ESE
|1.3