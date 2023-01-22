Overnight snowfall amounts 1/21 to 1/22

 Skip to main content
We essentially got clipped by the northern extent of a system moving from west to east across the southern US. This delivered some light snow overnight to areas along and south of Highway 20. Most of the totals ranged from a trace to 2 inches.

Estimated SNow accumulation.png

Here is a full list of snowfall totals below. There is still some light snow falling in the southeast.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.4
Dubuque1.5
Cedar Rapids~0.8
Iowa City0.5
  
Anamosa 1 NE1.5
Belle Plaine1.3
Bellevue L&D 121.0
Cedar Rapids 1 NE0.3
Coggon 2 S1.5
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.1
Fairfax 4.0 NW 1.2
Galena 1 NW1.0
Guttenberg1.0
HardinT
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.5
Lowden0.8
Marengo1.0
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 1.0
Oakdale 1 N2.0
Osborne 1 SSW0.1
Parnell1.3
St. Donatus 2 SW1.0
Stankey 4 W0.4
Traer1.8
Volga 1 ENE0.1
Waterloo0.3
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.5
Williamsburg 1 ESE1.3

