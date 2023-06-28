 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Advisory For The State Of Iowa Through Wednesday...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Advisory for Iowa. The worst air quality is expected in about the
eastern third of the state, where fine particulates will be at
concentrations the EPA considers unhealthy.

Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are
expected to increase throughout the day and persist through
Wednesday. Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a concern
over the next several days as the smoke moves through the state.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoors.

Overnight rainfall through Wednesday morning 6/28

  • 0

We had widespread showers and storms deliver some moderate rainfall amounts overnight, all while avoiding the severe weather. 

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED.png

Here are the totals through 7 AM Wednesday morning. Note that rain is expected after 7 AM and will be included in tomorrow's post.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.17
Dubuque0.02
Cedar Rapids0.13
Iowa City0.07
  
Amana0.11
Anamosa 1 S0.06
Anamosa 3 SSW0.04
Aurora0.13
Belle Plaine0.11
Bloomington 3.5 N0.04
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.06
Cedar Falls0.14
Cedar Falls 0.6 N 0.21
Cedar Rapids0.10
Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW 0.20
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.18
Central City0.09
Central City 6.7 W 0.15
Clutier0.05
Coralville Lake0.02
Decorah0.08
Decorah0.10
Dickeyville 0.1 SW0.06
Dubuqu #30.04
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.17
Dysart0.14
East Dubuque 1.7 ENE0.06
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.03
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.05
Eldorado 1 E0.07
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.10
Ely 0.5 SE 0.18
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.10
Fayette0.12
Garwin0.05
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.03
Grundy Center0.16
Hampton0.48
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.06
Hiawatha 0.9 SW 0.16
Hopkinton 5.4 WSW 0.03
Independence0.09
Independence 0.6 ESE 0.11
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.11
Ionia 2 W0.15
Ionia 2 W0.16
Iowa City0.01
Iowa City0.07
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.07
Iowa Falls0.18
Kesley0.28
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.17
Ladora0.05
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.06
Littleport0.11
Lone Tree0.01
Lowden0.03
Lynxville Dam 90.01
Manchester No. 20.12
Maquoketa 4 W0.05
Marengo 2.6 SSW   T  
Marion0.02
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.12
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.14
Marquette0.02
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.04
Monona 9.8 N 0.06
Monticello0.07
Nashua 2 SW0.16
New Hampton0.13
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.15
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.14
New Hartford0.01
Olin0.06
Osage0.18
Osage 4.7 E 0.17
Oxford 3 E0.01
Parkersburg0.25
Parnell 4 S0.05
Peosta 2.9 E 0.09
Platteville 1.1 NE0.03
Prairie Du Chien0.03
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.04
Reinbeck0.14
Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.01
Riverside0.02
Robins 0.8 SE 0.15
Rowley0.09
SigourneyT
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.13
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.11
St. Ansgar0.25
Stanley0.09
Steuben 4 SE0.03
StocktonT
Stockton 3.4 NNET
Stockton 4.6 NWT
Stockton 5.9 WNW0.01
Strawberry Point0.13
Tipton0.18
Tipton 0.3 ESE 0.07
Traer0.10
Tripoli 2 N0.12
Urbana0.14
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.23
Vinton0.18
WashingtonT
Waupeton0.07
Wellman 4.0 E 0.06
Winthrop0.08
Yellow River State Forest0.02

Tags

Recommended for you