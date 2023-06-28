Overnight rainfall through Wednesday morning 6/28

We had widespread showers and storms deliver some moderate rainfall amounts overnight, all while avoiding the severe weather.
Here are the totals through 7 AM Wednesday morning. Note that rain is expected after 7 AM and will be included in tomorrow's post.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.17
|Dubuque
|0.02
|Cedar Rapids
|0.13
|Iowa City
|0.07
|Amana
|0.11
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.06
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.04
|Aurora
|0.13
|Belle Plaine
|0.11
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.04
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.06
|Cedar Falls
|0.14
|Cedar Falls 0.6 N
|0.21
|Cedar Rapids
|0.10
|Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW
|0.20
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.18
|Central City
|0.09
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.15
|Clutier
|0.05
|Coralville Lake
|0.02
|Decorah
|0.08
|Decorah
|0.10
|Dickeyville 0.1 SW
|0.06
|Dubuqu #3
|0.04
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.17
|Dysart
|0.14
|East Dubuque 1.7 ENE
|0.06
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.03
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.05
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.07
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.10
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.18
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.10
|Fayette
|0.12
|Garwin
|0.05
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.03
|Grundy Center
|0.16
|Hampton
|0.48
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.06
|Hiawatha 0.9 SW
|0.16
|Hopkinton 5.4 WSW
|0.03
|Independence
|0.09
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|0.11
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.11
|Ionia 2 W
|0.15
|Ionia 2 W
|0.16
|Iowa City
|0.01
|Iowa City
|0.07
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.07
|Iowa Falls
|0.18
|Kesley
|0.28
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.17
|Ladora
|0.05
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.06
|Littleport
|0.11
|Lone Tree
|0.01
|Lowden
|0.03
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.01
|Manchester No. 2
|0.12
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.05
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|T
|Marion
|0.02
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.12
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.14
|Marquette
|0.02
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.04
|Monona 9.8 N
|0.06
|Monticello
|0.07
|Nashua 2 SW
|0.16
|New Hampton
|0.13
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.15
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.14
|New Hartford
|0.01
|Olin
|0.06
|Osage
|0.18
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.17
|Oxford 3 E
|0.01
|Parkersburg
|0.25
|Parnell 4 S
|0.05
|Peosta 2.9 E
|0.09
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|0.03
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.03
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.04
|Reinbeck
|0.14
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.01
|Riverside
|0.02
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.15
|Rowley
|0.09
|Sigourney
|T
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.13
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.11
|St. Ansgar
|0.25
|Stanley
|0.09
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.03
|Stockton
|T
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|T
|Stockton 4.6 NW
|T
|Stockton 5.9 WNW
|0.01
|Strawberry Point
|0.13
|Tipton
|0.18
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|0.07
|Traer
|0.10
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.12
|Urbana
|0.14
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.23
|Vinton
|0.18
|Washington
|T
|Waupeton
|0.07
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.06
|Winthrop
|0.08
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.02