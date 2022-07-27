Overnight rainfall amounts in NE Iowa 7/27

An individual storm produced some decent rainfall across northeast Iowa late last night. Most of the area remained dry with just a couple of sporadic sprinkles in the south this morning.
Here is a short but full list of rainfall totals below.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.00
|Dubuque
|0.00
|Cedar Rapids
|0.00
|Iowa City
|0.00
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|T
|Center Junction 2.6 W
|0.02
|Decorah
|0.37
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.48
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.30
|Ely 0.5 SE
|T
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.03
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.25
|Marengo 3.6 N
|T
|McGregor
|0.23
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.18
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.16
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.02
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.07
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.08
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|T
|St. Ansgar
|0.30
|Strawberry Point
|T
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|T
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.15
|Waukon
|0.26