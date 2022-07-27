 Skip to main content
Overnight rainfall amounts in NE Iowa 7/27

An individual storm produced some decent rainfall across northeast Iowa late last night. Most of the area remained dry with just a couple of sporadic sprinkles in the south this morning.

Here is a short but full list of rainfall totals below.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.00
Dubuque0.00
Cedar Rapids0.00
Iowa City0.00
  
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW T  
Center Junction 2.6 W 0.02
Decorah0.37
Decorah 4.9SE 0.48
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.30
Ely 0.5 SE T  
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.03
Lynxville Dam 90.25
Marengo 3.6 N T  
McGregor0.23
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.18
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.16
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.02
Prairie Du Chien0.07
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.08
Solon 0.4 WNW T  
St. Ansgar0.30
Strawberry PointT
Tipton 0.3 ESE T  
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.15
Waukon0.26

