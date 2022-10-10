September was a very dry month and now October continues where September left off. Here is a look at how much rain has fallen across Iowa this month through October 10.
If you look back through 2018, the month of October has been very wet. There are many years with 5" and 6" rain totals. Just last year Cedar Rapids had 6.21" or rain and Iowa City had 5.98".
The last time Waterloo got less than 0.50" of rain in October was in 2010 with 0.32". The record driest is a trace in 1952.
Here is a look at some other October rain totals.
The forecast has a chance at some rain Tuesday night and Wednesday. Rain amounts appear to be light. After that there is no rain in the forecast through at least October 20th if not later.