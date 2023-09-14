No change in weekly drought update

Even after several rounds of rain over the last week, the drought did not improve, and extreme to severe drought persists over eastern Iowa.
However, it did not get any worse either. In fact, there was no change at all, week over week through Tuesday 9/12.
The last week saw a bit of rainfall, except for in the northwest.
Unfortunately, what we saw is still well below normal.
We are still below normal on the month, especially the further northwest you are.
The year-to-date numbers show a pretty parched ground in Waterloo and Cedar Rapids, we are nearing double digits below normal in Iowa City, and Dubuque is leading the way at a still abysmal 6.61" below normal.
There are some rain chances in the 10 day forecast, mainly some light showers Friday and scattered showers and storms Friday night into Saturday. We'll have some unsettled chances mid-next week. The best chance of rain comes near the end of next week into the first day of fall.
The amounts through the middle of next week will vary, but as a base, we look to see a tenth of an inch to a quarter inch of rain with locally higher amounts depending on thunderstorms.
The chances late week look to be the best chance at appreciable rainfall.
The experimental 3 to 4 week outlook puts us back into the below normal category.