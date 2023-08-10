 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No change in Drought Monitor this week

  • 0

The newest Drought Monitor was released this morning, factoring in data through Tuesday, August 8th. It showed widespread severe drought across most of the area.

Drought Monitor.png

There was no change to last week's Drought Monitor.

current_IA_chng_1W.png

So far for the month, we are slipping below normal by about two thirds of an inch for most of the big 4 except Iowa City.

Monthly Stats Rain.png

We are very far below normal precipitation for the year-to-date numbers.

Moisture Comparison AM no last year.png

Looking at the 10 day forecast, there are a few rain chances through the weekend.

10 Day Forecast AM.png

In fact, just about all of the area should pick up some rainfall with the three rounds tonight, Friday evening, and Sunday.

QPF 1-5 Days.png

Unfortunately, that will be followed by a fairly dry week next week. After that, the 8-to-14-day outlook shows chances for near normal rainfall.

Precipitation Outlook 8-14 Day.png

The 3-to-4-week outlook for the end of August is similar.

WK34prcp.gif

The long-range 3-month outlook for the region does not lean either way.

off01_prcp.gif

Tags

Recommended for you