No change in Drought Monitor this week

The newest Drought Monitor was released this morning, factoring in data through Tuesday, August 8th. It showed widespread severe drought across most of the area.
There was no change to last week's Drought Monitor.
So far for the month, we are slipping below normal by about two thirds of an inch for most of the big 4 except Iowa City.
We are very far below normal precipitation for the year-to-date numbers.
Looking at the 10 day forecast, there are a few rain chances through the weekend.
In fact, just about all of the area should pick up some rainfall with the three rounds tonight, Friday evening, and Sunday.
Unfortunately, that will be followed by a fairly dry week next week. After that, the 8-to-14-day outlook shows chances for near normal rainfall.
The 3-to-4-week outlook for the end of August is similar.
The long-range 3-month outlook for the region does not lean either way.