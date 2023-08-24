More records broken

It was another record setting day when it comes to daily record high temperatures. High temperatures were mainly in the mid 90s to low 100s. It was humid so the heat index was from 100 to 110 during the afternoon.
Waterloo and Iowa City were the two locations that broke the daily record today. Both locations had at least 100 degrees. It is hard to get temperatures to 100 degrees around here when it is so humid.
Waterloo and Iowa City were able to do back to back 100+ days. The last time Waterloo did that was in 2012 and Iowa City was in 2005. Cedar Rapids came one degree short of going back to back 100+.