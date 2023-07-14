More rainfall Thursday into Friday

 Skip to main content
Strong to severe storms developed in waves Thursday afternoon/evening with rain and storms continuing through the nighttime hours. The first round of storms moved across our western counties, the second through the middle from New Hampton to around Oelwein, and the third in northeast Iowa. At times small hail to hail the size of quarters were reported. There were some branches down near Van Horne too. 

Here is the full list of 24-hour totals below. 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.86
Dubuque0.04
Cedar Rapids0.06
Iowa City0.13
  
Amana0.68
Anamosa 3 SSW0.01
Asbury 0.4 SW 0.40
Asbury 0.6 S 0.33
Beaman1.34
Belle Plaine0.03
Belle Plaine 3 S0.02
Bloomington 3.5 N0.24
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.34
Cedar Falls0.15
Cedar Falls0.09
Cedar Falls (Cedar River)0.02
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.25
Cedar Rapids0.49
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.03
Center Junction 2.6 W 0.06
Center Point 0.6 NNW 0.37
Central City 6.7 W 0.04
Clutier0.21
Coralville0.05
Coralville 1.3 SE 0.22
Decorah0.26
Decorah 4.9SE 0.22
Dickeyville 0.1 SW0.14
Dubuque0.47
Dubuque0.53
Dubuque0.34
Dubuque #20.35
Dubuque #30.06
Dubuque 1.0 SE 0.41
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.54
Dubuque L&D 110.32
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.23
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.04
Dysart0.32
Dysart 3.1 N 0.36
East Dubuque 1.7 SE0.20
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.57
Eldorado 1 E0.27
Elizabeth0.53
Elkader 6 SSW0.10
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.06
Ely 0.5 SE 0.03
Ely 2.0 N 0.08
Fairbank0.56
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.07
Fayette0.20
Garwin1.74
Gays Mills 1.0 NE0.60
Grundy Center0.70
Grundy Center0.43
Guttenberg L&D 100.06
Hampton0.51
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.25
Haven 1 NE0.21
Hills0.07
Holy Cross 1.8 E 0.09
Hopkinton 5.4 WSW 0.10
Independence0.46
Independence0.55
Independence0.89
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.53
Ionia 2 W0.03
Iowa City0.24
Iowa City0.37
Iowa City0.21
Iowa City0.15
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.18
Iowa Falls0.82
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.12
Lime Springs 1.5 N 0.13
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.10
Littleport0.13
Lowden0.02
Lynxville Dam 90.45
Manchester0.21
Manchester No. 20.26
Maquoketa 4 W0.08
Marion0.15
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.15
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.11
Marquette0.03
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.09
Monticello0.06
Monticello0.43
New Hampton1.96
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 1.80
New Hampton 0.4 SW 2.16
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 1.45
Oelwein0.70
Oelwein 1 E1.23
Osage 4.7 E 0.43
Oxford 3 E0.01
Parkersburg0.31
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.22
Peosta 2.9 E 0.04
Platteville 1.1 NE0.49
Prairie Du Chien0.15
Prairie Du Chien 9.9 SE0.16
Reinbeck0.28
Reinbeck0.27
Rickardsville 0.2 W 0.27
Riverside0.01
Robins0.20
Robins 0.8 SE 0.36
SigourneyT
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.02
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.02
Spillville0.08
St. Ansgar0.12
Stockton0.06
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.06
Tama0.35
Toledo 1 NW0.44
Toledo 3 N1.04
Tripoli 0.4 SW 0.23
Tripoli 2 N0.10
Urbana0.33
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.18
Vinton0.08
Vinton1.00
Waterloo0.16
Waterloo (Cedar River)0.63
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.35
Waucoma0.10
Waucoma 3.2 S 0.24
Wellman 4.0 E 0.01
Winthrop0.66
Yellow River State Forest0.15

