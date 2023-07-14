More rainfall Thursday into Friday

Strong to severe storms developed in waves Thursday afternoon/evening with rain and storms continuing through the nighttime hours. The first round of storms moved across our western counties, the second through the middle from New Hampton to around Oelwein, and the third in northeast Iowa. At times small hail to hail the size of quarters were reported. There were some branches down near Van Horne too.
Here is the full list of 24-hour totals below.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.86
|Dubuque
|0.04
|Cedar Rapids
|0.06
|Iowa City
|0.13
|Amana
|0.68
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.01
|Asbury 0.4 SW
|0.40
|Asbury 0.6 S
|0.33
|Beaman
|1.34
|Belle Plaine
|0.03
|Belle Plaine 3 S
|0.02
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.24
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.34
|Cedar Falls
|0.15
|Cedar Falls
|0.09
|Cedar Falls (Cedar River)
|0.02
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.25
|Cedar Rapids
|0.49
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.03
|Center Junction 2.6 W
|0.06
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|0.37
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.04
|Clutier
|0.21
|Coralville
|0.05
|Coralville 1.3 SE
|0.22
|Decorah
|0.26
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.22
|Dickeyville 0.1 SW
|0.14
|Dubuque
|0.47
|Dubuque
|0.53
|Dubuque
|0.34
|Dubuque #2
|0.35
|Dubuque #3
|0.06
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|0.41
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.54
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.32
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.23
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.04
|Dysart
|0.32
|Dysart 3.1 N
|0.36
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|0.20
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.57
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.27
|Elizabeth
|0.53
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.10
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.06
|Ely 0.5 SE
|0.03
|Ely 2.0 N
|0.08
|Fairbank
|0.56
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.07
|Fayette
|0.20
|Garwin
|1.74
|Gays Mills 1.0 NE
|0.60
|Grundy Center
|0.70
|Grundy Center
|0.43
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|0.06
|Hampton
|0.51
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.25
|Haven 1 NE
|0.21
|Hills
|0.07
|Holy Cross 1.8 E
|0.09
|Hopkinton 5.4 WSW
|0.10
|Independence
|0.46
|Independence
|0.55
|Independence
|0.89
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.53
|Ionia 2 W
|0.03
|Iowa City
|0.24
|Iowa City
|0.37
|Iowa City
|0.21
|Iowa City
|0.15
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.18
|Iowa Falls
|0.82
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.12
|Lime Springs 1.5 N
|0.13
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.10
|Littleport
|0.13
|Lowden
|0.02
|Lynxville Dam 9
|0.45
|Manchester
|0.21
|Manchester No. 2
|0.26
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.08
|Marion
|0.15
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.15
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.11
|Marquette
|0.03
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.09
|Monticello
|0.06
|Monticello
|0.43
|New Hampton
|1.96
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|1.80
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|2.16
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|1.45
|Oelwein
|0.70
|Oelwein 1 E
|1.23
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.43
|Oxford 3 E
|0.01
|Parkersburg
|0.31
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.22
|Peosta 2.9 E
|0.04
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|0.49
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.15
|Prairie Du Chien 9.9 SE
|0.16
|Reinbeck
|0.28
|Reinbeck
|0.27
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|0.27
|Riverside
|0.01
|Robins
|0.20
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.36
|Sigourney
|T
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.02
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.02
|Spillville
|0.08
|St. Ansgar
|0.12
|Stockton
|0.06
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.06
|Tama
|0.35
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.44
|Toledo 3 N
|1.04
|Tripoli 0.4 SW
|0.23
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.10
|Urbana
|0.33
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.18
|Vinton
|0.08
|Vinton
|1.00
|Waterloo
|0.16
|Waterloo (Cedar River)
|0.63
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.35
|Waucoma
|0.10
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|0.24
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.01
|Winthrop
|0.66
|Yellow River State Forest
|0.15