Mammatus clouds: what are they?

Mammatus clouds offer a dazzling sight in the sky and usually cause quite the photography frenzy, as evidenced by our inboxes here at the station whenever they make an appearance. They are fairly uncommon, happening a handful of times a season, which is why they are one of my favorite clouds.
If you have no idea what I am talking about, they are pouch-like, smooth droopings that kind of resemble moguls on a ski hill. The word mammatus is derived from the Latin word "mamma", meaning breast.
What's cool about these (both literally and figuratively), is that they are basically reverse clouds! They form because of sinking air, from top down, as opposed to rising air, which is how most clouds form.
The key for mammatus development is that you typically need a pretty strong thunderstorm with a robust updraft (rising air that develops a visible cumulonimbus, or storm cloud). Once that rapidly rising air reaches the very top of the cumulonimbus cloud, where the air is much more stable above than below, it begins to spread out horizontally instead of vertically, forming an anvil cloud. The clouds that form this anvil are moisture-rich and saturated, but also heavier than the air around it, so it starts to sink.
As the moisture-rich air sinks into the drier, warmer air below the anvil, it shows up as these round lobes. However, they tend to be short-lived because evaporation from the dry air below the anvil will eat away at these clouds as they continue to sink.
Typically, mammatus clouds will accompany a very strong or severe storm, but don't produce severe weather themselves.