Major rainfall with severe storms last 24 hours

Multiple waves of severe storms rolled through yesterday afternoon and evening with heavy rainfall to follow overnight.
Most of the damage reports were found with the first wave of storms, along and south of Highway 30, where storms produced very large hail and significant straight-line winds. The second round created some isolated large hail north and east of Waterloo.
Combining the different rounds of storms shows a lot of rain for most spots except for in the north.
Here is a full list of rainfall totals below, through about 8 AM.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.36
|Dubuque
|1.06
|Cedar Rapids
|1.37
|Iowa City
|1.13
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.62
|Amana
|2.14
|Anamosa 0.6 ESE
|1.98
|Anamosa 1 S
|1.72
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|1.70
|Aurora
|0.37
|Beaman
|1.33
|Belle Plaine
|1.35
|Belle Plaine 3 S
|1.08
|Bellevue L&D 12
|1.17
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.06
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|0.39
|Cedar Falls
|0.39
|Cedar Falls
|0.51
|Cedar Falls ( Cedar River)
|0.35
|Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE
|0.46
|Cedar Rapids
|1.30
|Cedar Rapids
|1.50
|Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW
|1.08
|Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE
|1.04
|Cedar Rapids 4.1 NW
|1.19
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|1.08
|Central City
|1.58
|Central City 6.7 W
|1.22
|Clutier
|1.35
|Coralville
|1.71
|Coralville 1.3 SE
|1.67
|Coralville Lake
|1.67
|Decorah
|0.07
|Decorah
|0.14
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.07
|Dickeyville 0.1 SW
|0.72
|Dubuque
|1.32
|Dubuque
|1.01
|Dubuque
|0.93
|Dubuque #3
|1.08
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|1.04
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.98
|Dubuque L&D 11
|0.92
|Dysart
|1.46
|East Dubuque 1.7 SE
|1.00
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|0.02
|Eldorado 1 E
|0.06
|Elizabeth
|1.13
|Elkader 6 SSW
|0.31
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.20
|Ely 0.5 SE
|1.71
|Ely 2.0 N
|1.34
|Fairbank
|0.27
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|1.16
|Fayette
|0.10
|Garber
|0.30
|Garwin
|1.51
|Gilbertville
|0.70
|Grundy Center
|0.98
|Grundy Center
|0.76
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|0.14
|Hampton
|0.02
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.06
|Haven 1 NE
|1.60
|Hiawatha 0.9 SW
|1.35
|hills
|1.95
|Holy Cross 1.8 E
|0.90
|Hudson 1.1 SSE
|1.06
|Independence
|1.09
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|0.97
|Ionia 2 W
|0.06
|Iowa City
|2.34
|Iowa City
|1.82
|Iowa City 1 E
|1.85
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|1.97
|Iowa City 4 NE
|1.76
|johnson County EMA
|1.95
|Kesley
|0.10
|Kinnick Stadium
|1.50
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.86
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.10
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|1.23
|Littleport
|0.33
|Lone Tree
|0.93
|Lowden
|1.17
|Manchester
|0.99
|Maquoketa 4 W
|1.45
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|1.02
|Marion
|0.60
|Marion
|1.40
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|1.12
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|1.12
|Marquette
|0.03
|Marshalltown
|0.75
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.02
|Monticello
|1.64
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|1.40
|Nashua 2 SW
|0.05
|New Hampton
|0.08
|New Hampton
|0.07
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.06
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.07
|New Hartford
|0.23
|Oelwein
|0.38
|Oelwein 1 E
|0.32
|Olin
|1.42
|Osage
|0.02
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.02
|Oxford 3 E
|0.93
|Parkersburg
|0.27
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|1.30
|Parnell 4 S
|1.01
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.06
|Peosta 2.9 E
|1.11
|Platteville 1.1 NE
|0.51
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.07
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.01
|Reinbeck
|0.86
|Reinbeck
|1.36
|Riverside
|1.10
|Robins 0.8 SE
|1.63
|Rowley
|0.69
|Sigourney
|0.70
|Sigourney 2 S
|0.84
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|1.35
|Stanley
|0.42
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.02
|Stockton
|0.66
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.66
|Stockton 4.6 NW
|0.77
|Strawberry Point
|0.41
|Tama
|1.44
|Tipton 0.3 ESE
|1.76
|Toledo 1 NW
|1.07
|Traer
|1.64
|Tripoli 0.4 SW
|0.14
|Urbana
|1.00
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|1.10
|Vinton
|0.64
|Washington
|1.46
|Washington
|1.36
|Washington 5.8 SW
|1.03
|Waterloo
|0.58
|Waterloo (Cedar River)
|0.53
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.65
|Waucoma 3.2 S
|0.06
|Wellman 4.0 E
|1.45
|Williamsburg 0.6 SW
|1.43
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|1.32
|Winthrop
|0.80