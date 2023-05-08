 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Major rainfall with severe storms last 24 hours

  • Updated
  • 0

Multiple waves of severe storms rolled through yesterday afternoon and evening with heavy rainfall to follow overnight.

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm EDw.png

Most of the damage reports were found with the first wave of storms, along and south of Highway 30, where storms produced very large hail and significant straight-line winds. The second round created some isolated large hail north and east of Waterloo. 

Wind Gusts.png
Largest Hail Reports.png

Combining the different rounds of storms shows a lot of rain for most spots except for in the north. 

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED.png

Here is a full list of rainfall totals below, through about 8 AM. 

CityAmount
Waterloo0.36
Dubuque1.06
Cedar Rapids1.37
Iowa City1.13
  
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.62
Amana2.14
Anamosa 0.6 ESE 1.98
Anamosa 1 S1.72
Anamosa 3 SSW1.70
Aurora0.37
Beaman1.33
Belle Plaine1.35
Belle Plaine 3 S1.08
Bellevue L&D 121.17
Bloomington 3.5 N0.06
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.39
Cedar Falls0.39
Cedar Falls0.51
Cedar Falls ( Cedar River)0.35
Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE 0.46
Cedar Rapids1.30
Cedar Rapids1.50
Cedar Rapids 2.1 NW 1.08
Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE 1.04
Cedar Rapids 4.1 NW 1.19
Center Point 0.6 NNW 1.08
Central City1.58
Central City 6.7 W 1.22
Clutier1.35
Coralville1.71
Coralville 1.3 SE 1.67
Coralville Lake1.67
Decorah0.07
Decorah0.14
Decorah 4.9SE0.07
Dickeyville 0.1 SW0.72
Dubuque1.32
Dubuque1.01
Dubuque0.93
Dubuque #31.08
Dubuque 1.0 SE 1.04
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.98
Dubuque L&D 110.92
Dysart1.46
East Dubuque 1.7 SE1.00
Eastman 2.4 NNE0.02
Eldorado 1 E0.06
Elizabeth1.13
Elkader 6 SSW0.31
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.20
Ely 0.5 SE 1.71
Ely 2.0 N 1.34
Fairbank0.27
Fairfax 4.0 NW 1.16
Fayette0.10
Garber0.30
Garwin1.51
Gilbertville0.70
Grundy Center0.98
Grundy Center0.76
Guttenberg L&D 100.14
Hampton0.02
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.06
Haven 1 NE1.60
Hiawatha 0.9 SW 1.35
hills1.95
Holy Cross 1.8 E 0.90
Hudson 1.1 SSE 1.06
Independence1.09
Independence 0.9 WNW 0.97
Ionia 2 W0.06
Iowa City2.34
Iowa City1.82
Iowa City 1 E1.85
Iowa City 2.3 E 1.97
Iowa City 4 NE1.76
johnson County EMA1.95
Kesley0.10
Kinnick Stadium1.50
La Porte City 5.1 NNW 0.86
Lansing 4.1 NW 0.10
Lisbon 0.1 W 1.23
Littleport0.33
Lone Tree0.93
Lowden1.17
Manchester0.99
Maquoketa 4 W1.45
Marengo 2.6 SSW 1.02
Marion0.60
Marion1.40
Marion 0.4 NNW 1.12
Marion 1.7 NNW 1.12
Marquette0.03
Marshalltown0.75
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.02
Monticello1.64
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 1.40
Nashua 2 SW0.05
New Hampton0.08
New Hampton0.07
New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.06
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.07
New Hartford0.23
Oelwein0.38
Oelwein 1 E0.32
Olin1.42
Osage0.02
Osage 4.7 E 0.02
Oxford 3 E0.93
Parkersburg0.27
Parnell 0.1 SSW 1.30
Parnell 4 S1.01
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.06
Peosta 2.9 E 1.11
Platteville 1.1 NE0.51
Postville 5.5 NE 0.07
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.01
Reinbeck0.86
Reinbeck1.36
Riverside1.10
Robins 0.8 SE 1.63
Rowley0.69
Sigourney0.70
Sigourney 2 S0.84
Solon 0.4 WNW 1.35
Stanley0.42
Steuben 4 SE0.02
Stockton0.66
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.66
Stockton 4.6 NW0.77
Strawberry Point0.41
Tama1.44
Tipton 0.3 ESE 1.76
Toledo 1 NW1.07
Traer1.64
Tripoli 0.4 SW 0.14
Urbana1.00
Vining 0.2 ENE 1.10
Vinton0.64
Washington1.46
Washington1.36
Washington 5.8 SW 1.03
Waterloo0.58
Waterloo (Cedar River)0.53
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.65
Waucoma 3.2 S 0.06
Wellman 4.0 E 1.45
Williamsburg 0.6 SW 1.43
Williamsburg 3 SE1.32
Winthrop0.80

Tags

Recommended for you