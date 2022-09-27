Lots going on in the sky last night!

Some folks may have already been outside trying to catch a glimpse of Jupiter making its closest approach to Earth in nearly 60 years. It appeared as one of the brightest objects in the sky.
However, it may have been out-dazzled by a gorgeous and impromptu display of the northern lights that could be seen in Iowa. Below are some viewer tweets:
Aurora visible in the camera. Panorama from Marion, Iowa 9:11pm this evening. Thanks @ssa_mark for the heads up. #aurora #iawx #iowa @spann @KopelmanWX @WXSchnack @KWWLStormTrack7 @NWSQuadCities @KyleKielWX @Kaj_OMara @eileenloanWX @NStewCBS2 @WxMarshall @GHeydWX @brandonlaw_wx pic.twitter.com/6nYeTVn14d— Christopher V. Sherman Photography (@cvsherman) September 27, 2022
Time-lapse of the #AuroraBorealis. @KCRG_FirstAlert @KopelmanWX @KGAN_Weather @WXSchnack @KWWLStormTrack7 @IAStormChasing @NWSQuadCities @Kaj_OMara @eileenloanWX @CoreyT_WX @NStewCBS2 @janryherdwx @ICHawkeye @grabermike @GHeydWx @BLibbywx @Joe_Winters @brandonlaw_wx #iawx pic.twitter.com/FeeaS1uqIC— Starguy Mark (@SSA_Mark) September 27, 2022
#Autumn colors in the northern sky. #Aurora @KCRG_FirstAlert @KopelmanWX @KGAN_Weather @WXSchnack @KWWLStormTrack7 @IAStormChasing @NWSQuadCities @Kaj_OMara @eileenloanWX @CoreyT_WX @NStewCBS2 @janryherdwx @ICHawkeye @grabermike @GHeydWx @BLibbywx @Joe_Winters @brandonlaw_wx pic.twitter.com/2NXXdyWE0U— Starguy Mark (@SSA_Mark) September 27, 2022
Social media is abuzz with brilliant displays of the northern lights from last night.
We also had many questions on "a strange string of lights in the sky" yesterday evening. If you saw this, they are Starlink satellites. Starlink is part of Elon Musk's company, SpaceX, working to provide internet via a large number of these satellites in space. They tend to form a train of lights as they glide across the sky and are becoming quite common.