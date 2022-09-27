 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lots going on in the sky last night!

  • Updated
  • 0
Fdpa1mvX0AEkIiR.jfif

Some folks may have already been outside trying to catch a glimpse of Jupiter making its closest approach to Earth in nearly 60 years. It appeared as one of the brightest objects in the sky.

However, it may have been out-dazzled by a gorgeous and impromptu display of the northern lights that could be seen in Iowa. Below are some viewer tweets:

Social media is abuzz with brilliant displays of the northern lights from last night. 

We also had many questions on "a strange string of lights in the sky" yesterday evening. If you saw this, they are Starlink satellites. Starlink is part of Elon Musk's company, SpaceX, working to provide internet via a large number of these satellites in space. They tend to form a train of lights as they glide across the sky and are becoming quite common.

Kay Morris - Parkersburg.jpg

Courtesy: Kay Morris - Parkersburg

Courtesy: Tony Knoll - Allison
BreAnn Comer - Tripoli.jpg

Courtesy: BreAnn Comer - Tripoli

Courtesy: Schae Shepherd

Tags

Recommended for you