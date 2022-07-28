 Skip to main content
Little change in latest Drought Monitor

  Updated
  • 0

The latest Drought Monitor shows little change across the area, except for a downgrade to moderate drought in our far southern counties. 

Drought.png

Across the rest of the state, drought continues to worsen, especially in northwest Iowa where extreme drought (3%) is present. 5% of the state is in a severe drought, 9% is in moderate drought, and 39% is dry. Only 44% of the state is considered normal.

drought state.png

Here is a look at the change map, how the drought situation has changed week over week. It has mostly worsened.

current_IA_chng_1W (1).png

Not including the rain last night and this morning, we have seen our surplus of July rainfall shrinking in Dubuque and Iowa City, and we continue to slip further below average in Waterloo and Cedar Rapids.

Monthly Stats Rain.png

On the year, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, and Iowa City are at least 4" below average with Waterloo less than an inch below average.

Rainfall Deficit.png

The forecast is looking pretty dry besides some questionable rain chances Monday, Thursday, and next Saturday.

10 Day Forecast AM.png

The 7 day rainfall outlook shows a chance for drought to expand across eastern Iowa and the state.

QPF 7 Day.png

Unfortunately, we are looking dry and hot for the start of August with highs deep into the 90s expected.

Precipitation Outlook 6-10 Day.png
Temperature Outlook 6-10 Day.png

Here is the 8-14 day outlook for August 4-10. Still hot and dry.

Precipitation Outlook 8-14 Day.png
Temperature Outlook 8-14 Day.png

August as a whole is expected to be dryer and hotter than normal.

Capture.PNG

