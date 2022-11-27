Light rain totals Sunday morning 11/27

 Skip to main content
We were on the periphery of a low pressure system out over the Tennessee/Kentucky region that wrapped around a bit of moisture in the form of light rain to parts of Iowa. Luckily, temps were in the upper 30s and low 40s, so we avoided snow. The band of rain primarily set up in our eastern and southern counties before it started to slide away to the southeast.

Here is a full list of totals through about 7 AM. Note that it is still raining in the south.

CityAmount
WaterlooT
Dubuque0.00
Cedar Rapids0.12
Iowa CityT
  
Anamosa 1 S0.05
Beaman0.07
Belle Plaine0.01
Cedar Falls0.01
Cedar Rapids0.19
Center Point 0.6 NNW 0.02
Central City0.05
Central City 6.7 W 0.03
ClutierT
Coralville 1.3 SE0.02
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.01
Dysart0.01
Elkader 6 SSWT
Elkader 6.8 WSW T  
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.03
Iowa FallsT
Ladora0.07
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.05
Marengo0.03
Marion0.09
Marion 1.7 NNW0.06
Marshalltown0.03
North Liberty 0.7 SSW0.09
Olin0.06
Oxford 3 E0.06
Parnell0.27
Parnell 4 S0.09
Reinbeck0.04
Robins 0.8 SE 0.02
Solon 0.3 ESE0.04
Solon 0.4 WNW0.06
Traer0.05
WashingtonT
Waterloo0.02
Wellman 4.0 E 0.01

