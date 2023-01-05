 Skip to main content
Latest Sunrise

Are you an early morning person? Do you enjoy a pretty sunrise? Well, recently you have been waiting the longest for the sun to come up in the morning. The latest sunrise has been the last week, 7:39 AM. That is about to change starting on Thursday as the sun comes up earlier, 7:38 AM. 

Sunrise

I know it is not a lot different, but you have to start somewhere. By the first of February, sunrise will be at 7:23 AM. That is 16 minutes earlier than it was today. Just another sign we are getting closer to spring. I am not saying spring it here, there will be more snow and cold to deal with, but we are one day closer. 

Jan Sunrise

