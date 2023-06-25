Large Hail in Black Hawk County Early Sunday Morning

Yesterday was quite the severe weather day for many across the area. There was a whole lot of rain and lightning, some wind damage, and, with one storm in particular, a lot of hail. Some of that hail ended up as big as 3 inches in diameter. Look below for a radar loop of the storm moving through Black Hawk County.
It started on the western edge of the county at about 12:25 AM and moved through the eastern edge around 1:15 AM.
This was when the storm was at its strongest, and where many of you may have seen the hail come down pretty hard. Below are many of the photos you all sent in.
The largest hail reports were on the south side of Waterloo to about Highway 20 as the storm moved east. The image below show the hail swath from the eastern part of Grundy County through Black Hawk County.