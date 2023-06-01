 Skip to main content
June Outlook

The month of May ended dry and warm. So dry that many locations have not seen rain since May 14. On average, June is the wettest month of the year. The chart below is for Waterloo and that trend is the same for all of eastern Iowa. 

Waterloo Avg Rain for Each Month

Here are the specific normal rain totals for June. 

Avg Rain in June

June is the first of the warmest three months of the year known as Meteorological Summer. 

Temp Trend in June

The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June shows more of how May ended...dry and warm. 

Temperature Outlook
Precipitation Outlook

Hopefully we can get some rain but not too much rain. We don't want to go from droughts to floods. 

