June Outlook

The month of May ended dry and warm. So dry that many locations have not seen rain since May 14. On average, June is the wettest month of the year. The chart below is for Waterloo and that trend is the same for all of eastern Iowa.
Here are the specific normal rain totals for June.
June is the first of the warmest three months of the year known as Meteorological Summer.
The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June shows more of how May ended...dry and warm.
Hopefully we can get some rain but not too much rain. We don't want to go from droughts to floods.