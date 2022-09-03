 Skip to main content
Iowa City in the lead for 90° days

Iowa City had yet another 90 degree day yesterday with a high of 91°. No other city in the area hit that mark with most seeing highs in the low to upper 80s.

DMA High Yesterday3D.png

That puts Iowa City in the lead by 2 days for the year ahead of Waterloo. Obviously those two cities have outpaced Cedar Rapids and Dubuque by quite a bit.

Everyone except for Dubuque is still behind last year's numbers as it was a hot and very dry year last year. However, compared to the long term period of record averages, we are well ahead in Waterloo and Iowa City, but behind in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque interestingly.

Number of 90 degree days COmpare.png

Looking forward, from September 3 through the end of the year, 90° days become very difficult to come by. In the period of record, we only average a couple more days in Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, and Iowa City, and 1 day in Dubuque.

Big 4 Stats.png

That's because we are now in meteorological fall where temps cool quickly and we rapidly lose daylight. It takes a strong system to bring highs into the 90s this time of the year.

TV Meteorological Fall.png

Looking at the 10 day, there are no 90s in the forecast through the middle of September, which may effectively end our chances for 90° days.

10 Day Forecast AM.png

