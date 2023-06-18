Impressive rainfall totals from last night and early this morning (Sunday 6/18)

It was a perfect scenario: we avoided the severe weather last night while picking up some decent rainfall. After some severe warnings out in central Iowa, the storms grew into a line that moves through eastern Iowa. Initially, these storms provided heavy rainfall in the west but weakened and dissipated late in the night when they got to our eastern counties.
Still, we picked up some much-needed rainfall. Here is a full list of the 24-hour rain through about 7 AM on Sunday 6/18.
|City
|Amount
|Waterloo
|0.42
|Dubuque
|0.00
|Cedar Rapids
|0.18
|Iowa City
|0.32
|Amana
|0.32
|Anamosa 1 S
|0.17
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.23
|Beaman
|0.73
|Belle Plaine 3 S
|0.67
|Bloomington 3.5 N
|0.03
|Cedar Falls
|0.29
|Cedar Falls
|0.33
|Cedar Falls (Cedar River)
|0.45
|Cedar Rapids
|0.24
|Cedar Rapids
|0.35
|Cedar Rapids
|0.23
|Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE
|0.20
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.26
|Central City
|0.16
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.16
|Coralville Lake
|0.22
|Decorah 4.9SE
|T
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.05
|Dysart
|0.85
|Dysart
|0.60
|Ely 2.0 N
|0.27
|Fairbank
|0.07
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.41
|Fayette
|0.03
|Grundy Center
|0.60
|Grundy Center
|0.56
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.03
|Haven 1 NE
|0.50
|Hills
|0.54
|Hopkinton 5.4 WSW
|0.15
|Hudson 1.1 SSE
|0.47
|Independence
|0.20
|Independence
|0.30
|Ionia 2 W
|0.12
|Iowa City
|0.43
|Iowa City
|0.20
|Iowa City
|0.46
|Iowa City
|0.44
|Iowa City 1 E
|0.40
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.43
|Iowa City 4 NE
|0.28
|Kesley
|0.48
|Kinnick Stadium
|0.29
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.45
|Ladora
|0.24
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.15
|Littleport
|0.02
|lone Tree
|0.28
|Manchester No. 2
|0.12
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.80
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.57
|Marion
|0.16
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.20
|Marshalltown
|0.97
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.06
|New Hampton
|0.07
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.09
|New Hartford
|0.47
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.33
|North Liberty 1.4 NNE
|0.35
|Oelwein
|0.15
|Oelwein 1 E
|0.14
|Olin
|0.16
|Osage
|0.05
|Osage 4.7 E
|0.04
|Oxford 3 E
|0.23
|Parkersburg
|0.56
|Parkersburg 1 N
|0.60
|Parnell
|0.55
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.55
|Parnell 4 S
|0.65
|Patch Grove 0.1 NNW
|0.05
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|0.03
|Reinbeck
|0.63
|Reinbeck
|0.45
|Riverside
|0.43
|Sigourney 2 S
|0.14
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.17
|Stanley
|0.18
|Steuben 4 SE
|T
|Tama
|0.57
|Toledo 1 NW
|0.79
|Traer
|0.79
|Tripoli 2 N
|0.23
|Urbana
|0.23
|Vinton
|0.24
|Washington
|0.04
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.07
|Waterloo
|0.68
|Waterloo
|0.37
|Waterloo (Cedar River)
|0.53
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.53
|Williamsburg 3 SE
|0.50
|Winthrop
|0.25
|Winthrop 5.6 NNE
|0.19