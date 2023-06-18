 Skip to main content
Impressive rainfall totals from last night and early this morning (Sunday 6/18)

It was a perfect scenario: we avoided the severe weather last night while picking up some decent rainfall. After some severe warnings out in central Iowa, the storms grew into a line that moves through eastern Iowa. Initially, these storms provided heavy rainfall in the west but weakened and dissipated late in the night when they got to our eastern counties. 

Still, we picked up some much-needed rainfall. Here is a full list of the 24-hour rain through about 7 AM on Sunday 6/18.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.42
Dubuque0.00
Cedar Rapids0.18
Iowa City0.32
  
Amana0.32
Anamosa 1 S0.17
Anamosa 3 SSW0.23
Beaman0.73
Belle Plaine 3 S0.67
Bloomington 3.5 N0.03
Cedar Falls0.29
Cedar Falls0.33
Cedar Falls (Cedar River)0.45
Cedar Rapids0.24
Cedar Rapids0.35
Cedar Rapids0.23
Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE 0.20
Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.26
Central City0.16
Central City 6.7 W 0.16
Coralville Lake0.22
Decorah 4.9SE   T  
Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.05
Dysart0.85
Dysart0.60
Ely 2.0 N 0.27
Fairbank0.07
Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.41
Fayette0.03
Grundy Center0.60
Grundy Center0.56
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.03
Haven 1 NE0.50
Hills0.54
Hopkinton 5.4 WSW 0.15
Hudson 1.1 SSE 0.47
Independence0.20
Independence0.30
Ionia 2 W0.12
Iowa City0.43
Iowa City0.20
Iowa City0.46
Iowa City0.44
Iowa City 1 E0.40
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.43
Iowa City 4 NE0.28
Kesley0.48
Kinnick Stadium0.29
La Porte City 5.1 NNW0.45
Ladora0.24
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.15
Littleport0.02
lone Tree0.28
Manchester No. 20.12
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.80
Marengo 3.6 N 0.57
Marion0.16
Marion 1.7 NNW0.20
Marshalltown0.97
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.06
New Hampton0.07
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.09
New Hartford0.47
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.33
North Liberty 1.4 NNE0.35
Oelwein0.15
Oelwein 1 E0.14
Olin0.16
Osage0.05
Osage 4.7 E 0.04
Oxford 3 E0.23
Parkersburg0.56
Parkersburg 1 N0.60
Parnell0.55
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.55
Parnell 4 S0.65
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW0.05
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N0.03
Reinbeck0.63
Reinbeck0.45
Riverside0.43
Sigourney 2 S0.14
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.17
Stanley0.18
Steuben 4 SET
Tama0.57
Toledo 1 NW0.79
Traer0.79
Tripoli 2 N0.23
Urbana0.23
Vinton0.24
Washington0.04
Washington 5.8 SW 0.07
Waterloo0.68
Waterloo0.37
Waterloo (Cedar River)0.53
Wellman 4.0 E 0.53
Williamsburg 3 SE0.50
Winthrop0.25
Winthrop 5.6 NNE0.19

