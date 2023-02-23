 Skip to main content
...Winter Weather Impacts Continue This Morning...

.Periods of light wintry mix early this morning will mostly end
by sunrise, although light snow may linger far north into mid
morning. With temperatures falling through the 20s and into the
teens in some area, icy roads and surfaces will remain a hazard
this morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...ICE STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Light additional accumulations.

* WHERE...Central into northeastern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on icy road conditions, including during the
morning commute. Moderate breezes may also cause sporadic power
issues due to ice on trees and lines.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Ice, rain, and snow totals from the last 24 hours

  • 0
332536607_1366451574180186_7221855005933651263_n.jpg

Ice accumulation 12 miles south of Waterloo and 1/2 mile east of Highway 21. Many branches down. Courtesy of Randy Lowe

It was the first Ice Storm Warning in 10 years for parts of our area yesterday.

Last Time Ice Storm Warning.png

The threshold for an Ice Storm Warning is a forecast ice amount of 0.25" or more.

Ice.png

This verified, as we had reports up to 4/10ths of an inch of ice, making the roads very slick, leading to sporadic power outages, and causing damage to some tree branches.

Here are some reports of ice accumulation via sleet and freezing rain. You can find more reports at this link.

2 ENE HazletonSLEET0.70co-op observer
3 N StocktonSLEET0.50co-op observer
2 ENE HazletonFREEZING RAIN0.40co-op observer
Waterloo 12 SFREEZING RAIN0.40public
1 SSE ManchesterFREEZING RAIN0.30co-op observer
LowdenFREEZING RAIN0.30co-op observer
Strawberry PointFREEZING RAIN0.30co-op observer
WarrenFREEZING RAIN0.30public
1 N IndependenceFREEZING RAIN0.25public
1 NNE North Buena VistaFREEZING RAIN0.25public
1 NW BeetownFREEZING RAIN0.25amateur radio
1 NW MaquoketaFREEZING RAIN0.25trained spotter
1 SSE OelweinFREEZING RAIN0.25trained spotter
2 S CoggonFREEZING RAIN0.25public
Cuba CityFREEZING RAIN0.25public
DickeyvilleFREEZING RAIN0.25public
1 NW Center GroveFREEZING RAIN0.20trained spotter
1 W SumnerFREEZING RAIN0.20trained spotter
2 WSW DowneyFREEZING RAIN0.20public
StanwoodFREEZING RAIN0.20trained spotter
VintonFREEZING RAIN0.20public
WellsburgFREEZING RAIN0.13broadcast media
CoralvilleFREEZING RAIN0.12public
1 NNE OakdaleFREEZING RAIN0.10public
2 NE RiversideFREEZING RAIN0.10public
LisbonFREEZING RAIN0.10public
1 NNW Cedar FallsFREEZING RAIN0.05trained spotter

For more information on how to measure ice, see below.

Measure Ice.png

South of Highway 30, temps stayed warm enough to be mainly rain and in the far north, we mainly saw some snow. In the middle, the rain, drizzle, and sleet that fell began as liquid and interacted with temps at or below freezing at the surface.

KWWL 2015 MAX Storm ED.png
Estimated SNow accumulation.png

The following are additional rain/liquid and snow reports from the area.

CityLiquidSnow
Waterloo0.210.5
Dubuque0.390.0
Cedar Rapids0.110.2
Iowa City0.420.0
   
Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.50 
Anamosa 3 SSW0.17 
Belle Plaine0.24 
Bellevue L&D 120.70 
Clarksville 3.5 WNW  1.5
Clutier0.35 
Decorah 1.5
Decorah 8 ENE 2
Dubuque #30.43 
Eastman 1.4
Elizabeth0.80 
Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.460.8
Fayette0.251.7
Gays Mills 1
Gays Mills 1 NNE 0.5
Grundy Center0.210.2
Guttenberg L&D 100.240.5
Iowa City0.38 
Iowa City 2.3 E 0.50 
Iowa Falls0.200.5
Lisbon 0.1 W 0.28 
Lowden0.70T
Manchester No. 20.39 
Maquoketa 4 W0.35 
Marble Rock 2
Marengo0.14 
Marengo 2.6 SSW 0.13 
Marion 0.4 NNW 0.29 
Marion 1.7 NNW 0.19 
Marshalltown0.47 
McGregor 6.4 WNW 0.56 
Monticello0.43 
Muscoda 0.3
New hampton0.394.0
New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.311.0
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 0.523.0
Oelwein 1 E0.050.4
Osage 2.5
Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.15 
Prairie Du Chien0.351.0
Prairie Du Chien 0.8
Randalia 3 ENE 0.3
Robins 0.8 SE 0.28 
Saint Ansgar 0.2
Shellsburg 2.9 S 0.27 
Sigourney0.10 
Solon 0.3 ESE 0.35 
Solon 0.4 WNW 0.39 
Steuben 4 SE0.461.0
Stockton0.70 
Stockton 3.4 NNE0.70 
Traer0.60 
Vining 0.2 ENE 0.45 
Waterloo0.35 
Wellman 4.0 E 0.38 

