Ice, rain, and snow totals from the last 24 hours

It was the first Ice Storm Warning in 10 years for parts of our area yesterday.
The threshold for an Ice Storm Warning is a forecast ice amount of 0.25" or more.
This verified, as we had reports up to 4/10ths of an inch of ice, making the roads very slick, leading to sporadic power outages, and causing damage to some tree branches.
Here are some reports of ice accumulation via sleet and freezing rain. You can find more reports at this link.
|2 ENE Hazleton
|SLEET
|0.70
|co-op observer
|3 N Stockton
|SLEET
|0.50
|co-op observer
|2 ENE Hazleton
|FREEZING RAIN
|0.40
|co-op observer
|Waterloo 12 S
|FREEZING RAIN
|0.40
|public
|1 SSE Manchester
|FREEZING RAIN
|0.30
|co-op observer
|Lowden
|FREEZING RAIN
|0.30
|co-op observer
|Strawberry Point
|FREEZING RAIN
|0.30
|co-op observer
|Warren
|FREEZING RAIN
|0.30
|public
|1 N Independence
|FREEZING RAIN
|0.25
|public
|1 NNE North Buena Vista
|FREEZING RAIN
|0.25
|public
|1 NW Beetown
|FREEZING RAIN
|0.25
|amateur radio
|1 NW Maquoketa
|FREEZING RAIN
|0.25
|trained spotter
|1 SSE Oelwein
|FREEZING RAIN
|0.25
|trained spotter
|2 S Coggon
|FREEZING RAIN
|0.25
|public
|Cuba City
|FREEZING RAIN
|0.25
|public
|Dickeyville
|FREEZING RAIN
|0.25
|public
|1 NW Center Grove
|FREEZING RAIN
|0.20
|trained spotter
|1 W Sumner
|FREEZING RAIN
|0.20
|trained spotter
|2 WSW Downey
|FREEZING RAIN
|0.20
|public
|Stanwood
|FREEZING RAIN
|0.20
|trained spotter
|Vinton
|FREEZING RAIN
|0.20
|public
|Wellsburg
|FREEZING RAIN
|0.13
|broadcast media
|Coralville
|FREEZING RAIN
|0.12
|public
|1 NNE Oakdale
|FREEZING RAIN
|0.10
|public
|2 NE Riverside
|FREEZING RAIN
|0.10
|public
|Lisbon
|FREEZING RAIN
|0.10
|public
|1 NNW Cedar Falls
|FREEZING RAIN
|0.05
|trained spotter
For more information on how to measure ice, see below.
South of Highway 30, temps stayed warm enough to be mainly rain and in the far north, we mainly saw some snow. In the middle, the rain, drizzle, and sleet that fell began as liquid and interacted with temps at or below freezing at the surface.
The following are additional rain/liquid and snow reports from the area.
|City
|Liquid
|Snow
|Waterloo
|0.21
|0.5
|Dubuque
|0.39
|0.0
|Cedar Rapids
|0.11
|0.2
|Iowa City
|0.42
|0.0
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.50
|Anamosa 3 SSW
|0.17
|Belle Plaine
|0.24
|Bellevue L&D 12
|0.70
|Clarksville 3.5 WNW
|1.5
|Clutier
|0.35
|Decorah
|1.5
|Decorah 8 ENE
|2
|Dubuque #3
|0.43
|Eastman
|1.4
|Elizabeth
|0.80
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.46
|0.8
|Fayette
|0.25
|1.7
|Gays Mills
|1
|Gays Mills 1 NNE
|0.5
|Grundy Center
|0.21
|0.2
|Guttenberg L&D 10
|0.24
|0.5
|Iowa City
|0.38
|Iowa City 2.3 E
|0.50
|Iowa Falls
|0.20
|0.5
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.28
|Lowden
|0.70
|T
|Manchester No. 2
|0.39
|Maquoketa 4 W
|0.35
|Marble Rock
|2
|Marengo
|0.14
|Marengo 2.6 SSW
|0.13
|Marion 0.4 NNW
|0.29
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.19
|Marshalltown
|0.47
|McGregor 6.4 WNW
|0.56
|Monticello
|0.43
|Muscoda
|0.3
|New hampton
|0.39
|4.0
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.31
|1.0
|Nora Springs 2.4 SSE
|0.52
|3.0
|Oelwein 1 E
|0.05
|0.4
|Osage
|2.5
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.15
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.35
|1.0
|Prairie Du Chien
|0.8
|Randalia 3 ENE
|0.3
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.28
|Saint Ansgar
|0.2
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|0.27
|Sigourney
|0.10
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|0.35
|Solon 0.4 WNW
|0.39
|Steuben 4 SE
|0.46
|1.0
|Stockton
|0.70
|Stockton 3.4 NNE
|0.70
|Traer
|0.60
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.45
|Waterloo
|0.35
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.38