First accumulating snow of the season for some

A burst of snow around daybreak led to the first accumulations of snowfall for some in northeast Iowa this Saturday morning, 11/12/2022. Reports are limited but range from a trace (flurries or non-measurable snow) to nearly an inch. The hardest hit area appears to be Black Hawk County. For more on winter awareness, click here.
With air and ground temps below freezing, accumulations were easy to come by. As of this writing, there is still some light snow falling, but it is melting quickly on the ground as things warm. The following reports were collected from various sources including: CoCoRaHs, COOP, ASOS, and viewer reports. Most of these are reports through 7 AM, so more may fall after these reports were taken and snowfall amounts can vary wildly. Official reports for Waterloo and Dubuque will be updated later this evening.
|City
|Precip
|Snowfall
|Waterloo
|0.01
|0.5
|Dubuque
|T
|T
|Cedar Rapids
|T
|T
|Iowa City
|T
|T
|Anamosa 0.6 ESE
|T
|Cassville 7.8 ENE
|T
|T
|Cedar Falls
|0.9
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|0.02
|0.5
|Central City 6.7 W
|T
|Charles City
|T
|T
|Decorah 4.9SE
|T
|T
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|T
|T
|Dubuque 1.0 SE
|T
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|T
|Eastman 2.4 NNE
|T
|Elkader 6 SSW
|T
|T
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|T
|T
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|T
|T
|Fayette
|T
|T
|Fredericksburg 0.3 S
|0.01
|0.2
|Independence 0.9 WNW
|T
|T
|Ionia 2 W
|T
|T
|Iowa Falls
|T
|T
|La Porte City 5.1 NNW
|0.02
|0.8
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|T
|Marengo 3.6 N
|T
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|T
|Muscoda 0.5 WSW
|T
|T
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|T
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|T
|North Liberty 0.7 SSW
|T
|T
|Oelwein 1 E
|T
|T
|Osage 4.7 E
|T
|Postville 5.5 NE
|T
|Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N
|T
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|T
|Shellsburg 2.9 S
|T
|T
|Sigourney
|T
|T
|St. Ansgar
|T
|Toledo 3 N
|T
|T
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|0.01
|0.5