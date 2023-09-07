Extreme drought swells across the area

The latest Drought Monitor was released this morning, accounting for data through Tuesday, September 5th.
It shows extreme drought covering a majority of our viewing area with most other spots covered by severe drought. Exceptional drought, the worst classification of drought, is starting to pop up near our area to the north with us likely not far behind. Large swathes of our area dropped a classification with no improvement except for a little sliver in Dubuque County.
Despite some rain along Highway 20 Tuesday night, the month of September has been off to a bone-dry start after a crispy August.
The year-to-date numbers only worsen with no appreciable rainfall.
Now to look forward. We'll only have minor, light rain chances Sunday into Monday as a cold front comes through. Most of the next 10 days look dry.
This rain chance only looks to produce a quarter inch or less and should not make a dent in the drought.
After this lone chance, the 8-to-14-day outlook maintains below normal chances for rain.
The 3-to-4-week outlook through the first two thirds of September have no signal either way.
The Month of September outlook has been updated and continues to show decent chances for below normal rainfall for the month as a whole.
For the 3-month outlook for meteorological fall, it could go either way.