Extreme drought for eastern Iowa

The latest Drought Monitor was released this morning with data through Tuesday, August 29. Deepening drought conditions show severe or extreme drought covering a vast majority of the area.
The extreme drought classification really expanded in the latest update. The only classification worse is "exceptional drought".
The last week has been brutally dry.
Of course, this month will end well below normal in Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, and Iowa City, and near normal in Dubuque after a burst of rain early in the month.
Here is the Midwest view of the August precip.
The year-to-date numbers show double digit below normal precip for Waterloo and Cedar Rapids, but everyone is well below normal.
Looking forward, the situation will get worse. There is one chance of rain in the next 10 days with a cold front Tuesday through Wednesday.
That should provide us with less than half an inch of rain.
The 8-to-14-day outlook through mid-September looks even uglier.
There is no signal either way in the 3-to-4-week outlook.
The month of September as a whole is looking drier than normal.