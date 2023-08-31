 Skip to main content
Extreme drought for eastern Iowa

  Updated
The latest Drought Monitor was released this morning with data through Tuesday, August 29. Deepening drought conditions show severe or extreme drought covering a vast majority of the area.

Drought Monitor.png

The extreme drought classification really expanded in the latest update. The only classification worse is "exceptional drought".

current_IA_chng_1W.png

The last week has been brutally dry.

precip7dy.png
precip7dydev.png

Of course, this month will end well below normal in Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, and Iowa City, and near normal in Dubuque after a burst of rain early in the month.

Monthly Stats Rain.png

Here is the Midwest view of the August precip.

month.p.png
month.pperc.png

The year-to-date numbers show double digit below normal precip for Waterloo and Cedar Rapids, but everyone is well below normal.

Moisture Comparison AM no last year.png

Looking forward, the situation will get worse. There is one chance of rain in the next 10 days with a cold front Tuesday through Wednesday.

10 Day Forecast AM.png

That should provide us with less than half an inch of rain.

QPF 7 Day.png

The 8-to-14-day outlook through mid-September looks even uglier.

Precipitation Outlook 8-14 Day.png

There is no signal either way in the 3-to-4-week outlook.

WK34prcp.gif

The month of September as a whole is looking drier than normal.

off14_prcp.gif

