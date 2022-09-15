Extreme drought creeps into the area

The latest Drought Monitor was released this morning, factoring data through Tuesday September 13th. It shows worsening drought conditions across the Hawkeye state with two thirds considered at least abnormally dry. About 41% are under a moderate drought and nearly a quarter of the state under severe drought. Extreme drought covers 6% of the state, up from 2% last week.
Locally, the extreme drought is an addition to Washington/Keokuk County and is the worst we've had this season. Moderate drought is found across Tama and Iowa counties. Areas north of Highway 20 and our eastern counties have been beneficiaries of heavy rain this season and do not have a classification.
Here is a look at how the drought classifications have changed week over week.
This September has been a dry one so far half way through with all of the big 4 below average. Cedar Rapids is unofficial because some rain from last weekend needs to be backfilled in the data.
We are near average on the year in Waterloo but about 5 to 7.5 inches below average for Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, and Iowa City. Still most numbers are looking better than last year's, except for in Iowa City.
There are some rain chances in the 10 day forecast, mainly this weekend, and then possibly late next week.
The 7 day rainfall forecast shows chances for about an inch of rainfall.
The 6 to 10 day outlook for September 21st-25th, which includes the first day of fall, shows a chance for below normal rainfall.
The 8 to 14 day outlook for September 23rd to 29th shows a decent chance for below normal rainfall as well.
The month of October outlook? Also dry.