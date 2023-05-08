EF-1 Tornado Confirmed from Sunday

Here is the National Weather Service Storm Survey
EF-1 tornado confirmed by National Weather Service storm survey in tandem with Muscatine County Emergency Management. This tornado developed just north-northwest of West Liberty and tracked across the far northeast part of town before eventually crossing over Highway 6 between West Liberty and Atalissa and diminishing shortly after. The extent of the damage was mainly to outbuildings, with several walls and roofs of these collapsed and in some cases blown across a downstream field. A few large trees were also snapped in addition to two utility poles. A large metal batting cage anchored into concrete was twisted and bent sharply at its base. Tornado lasted 6 minutes on the ground before lifting.
They also looked into the Tiffin area (Johnson County) and that was believed to be straight-line wind damage. This is based on photos and reports from the EMA as well as radar data.